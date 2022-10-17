ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 55

mipasi
3d ago

stop focusing on decriminilizing it and just legalize it for the rest of us already, you ain't fooling nobody beating around the bush

Reply
25
Angel Miller
3d ago

I have no idea why Kentucky doesn't make it legal ,it would bring a ton of revenue to KY,more jobs,it would honestly make KY a much better place to live, and visit and honestly it would encourage many people who didn't vote to come out and vote, congressman Brashears would definitely be a legend

Reply(6)
19
Angel Miller
3d ago

That's too much s*** to go through just to get a pardon for some simple possession of marijuana ,they want to know all your criminal history and s*** that's not fair .if they are going to pardon me for the possession, then do it !Don't make me go through all that Whole life History) just to get it done!

Reply(1)
8
