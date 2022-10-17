Airport will update lights, publicize vacant properties

The Bi-State Authority met in regular session on Oct. 11 in the airport terminal board room at the Mid-American Air Center in northeast Lawrenceville.

Airport Manager Kurt Schwartz discussed the pending omnidirectional approach lights (ODALs) project set to take place at the airport once approval has been received from the State of Illinois.

The ODALs are used to identify the approach end and centerline of the runway. The omnidirectional horizontal beam pattern, bright flashes and a sequential strobing flash pattern that rolls toward the runway threshold helps the pilot identify the runway in use. Three intensity settings allow the approach to be used under changing weather conditions.

Schwartz hopes the airport will receive approval before spring.

The vacant properties at the airport are being advertised for business development and other uses as the board is developing a plan to utilize the availability of the area.

The properties include the former Kauffmann Industries location as well as the National Guard lot.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is holding a fly-in/drive-in for fun and food at the EAA Club Hangar at the Lawrenceville-Vincennes Airport.

Those aged eight to 17 can sign-up for a free young eagle flight from 10 a.m. to noon.

Awards will be given for the best adult costume and the best child costume.

The airport is located at: 13608 Hangar Road.