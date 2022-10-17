ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, IL

Airport will update lights, publicize vacant properties

By By Crystal Wimberly
Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SuWuK_0iccje8K00

The Bi-State Authority met in regular session on Oct. 11 in the airport terminal board room at the Mid-American Air Center in northeast Lawrenceville.
Airport Manager Kurt Schwartz discussed the pending omnidirectional approach lights (ODALs) project set to take place at the airport once approval has been received from the State of Illinois.
The ODALs are used to identify the approach end and centerline of the runway. The omnidirectional horizontal beam pattern, bright flashes and a sequential strobing flash pattern that rolls toward the runway threshold helps the pilot identify the runway in use. Three intensity settings allow the approach to be used under changing weather conditions.
Schwartz hopes the airport will receive approval before spring.
The vacant properties at the airport are being advertised for business development and other uses as the board is developing a plan to utilize the availability of the area.
The properties include the former Kauffmann Industries location as well as the National Guard lot.
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is holding a fly-in/drive-in for fun and food at the EAA Club Hangar at the Lawrenceville-Vincennes Airport.
Those aged eight to 17 can sign-up for a free young eagle flight from 10 a.m. to noon.
Awards will be given for the best adult costume and the best child costume.
The airport is located at: 13608 Hangar Road.

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Update From Municipal Electrical Aggregate

Several area cities and counties have been working together to bid electric supply for our residents. The cities of Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon, and Paris along with Coles County are nearing the end of a contract with a rate of 4.19 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate will be expiring with the meter readings in December 2022.
COLES COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Coal company asks for road closure

Knox County leaders are considering the closure of local roadway. Sunrise Coal asked the Knox County Commissioners for permission to close Johanningsmeier Road between Harting and Freelandville Roads. The company says it’s gotten permission from a local landowner to expand its mining operations. However, Johanningsmeier Road is between the...
104.1 WIKY

Health Department Closes Supermarket

The Warrick County Health Department has temporarily closed Kamper’s Market for unsanitary conditions. The establishment was found to have repeated violations, which constitute a danger to personal safety. The Health Department didn’t go into detail about the Chandler store, but they say that Kamper’s staff is working to correct...
103GBF

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 10 to October 14

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 10, 2022 to October 14, 2022. Royal Mandarin Express, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Several employees drinks and food found on prep tables. Found raw meat being stored over produce and ready to eat food items in walk-in cooler. Found chicken, bean sprouts and other food items at 50F. Must be 41F or less. Accumulated debris found on can opener and knife stored between 2 prep tables.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Vandalism results in equipment removed from Vigo Co. Park

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —Porta potties flipped, syringes on the ground and profanity written on several pieces of equipment, this was the scene at one West Terre Haute Park due to vandals. It happened at South Seventh St. Park. As a result, county officials have decided to pull away...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41. Vigo County […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

City of Vincennes creates new mobile app for residents

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Mayor's office has created the City of Vincennes smartphone app. The app, which launched last week, was created as a way for those who live and work in Vincennes to keep in touch with the city. Inside the app, the address and contact information for...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Multiple Fires in Area – Burn BAN Still in Effect

A field fire occurred yesterday at 1000 E and 1650 N in Odon. According to the police report, approximately 3 to 4 acres were on fire and spreading. Taylor Township Fire Department assisted Madison Fire Department, Daviess County, and neighbors also assisted. Crews were on the scene for about an hour, and no more information was given.
ODON, IN
WCIA

Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
wevv.com

Newburgh bakery closing for good

A bakery in Newburgh, Indiana, is closing its doors for good. The owner of Lil' Tate's Cupcakes in Newburgh took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the closure, citing several reasons for making the "bittersweet" decision. The post from Lil' Tate's Cupcakes cites the rising cost of goods and pricing....
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Train Derailment in Gibson County

MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
MACKEY, IN
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Two Move Over violations in less than hour; mountain lion body being examined; Illinois' favorite car colors

Illinois State Police investigated two separate Scott’s Law violations that occurred less than an hour apart Tuesday involving injury to a trooper and two deaths. The first violation involved a traffic crash near Effingham where a state trooper received minor injuries after being hit by a semi truck. The second violation involved two construction workers who were fatally injured while setting out construction barrels when they were struck by a car. There have been 20 Move Over Law violations involving state police squad cars this year.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
1K+
Followers
680
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331

 https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville

Comments / 0

Community Policy