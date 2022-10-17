Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
K-Speed Gives This Pair Of Honda Super Cubs A Streamlined 1940s Style
If you’ve been missing your recommended daily allowance of custom Honda miniMOTOs from Thailand’s K-Speed, then we have excellent news to report. The shop recently took on the unstoppable bike that helped Honda take over the world, the Super Cub—and brought a distinct 1940s flair to the proceedings.
RideApart
Is CFMoto Launching The Highly Anticipated 800 NK At EICMA 2022?
Recently, CFMoto has been on a roll owing to its incredibly alluring model lineup, notably the 450 SR sportbike. The sportbike, which was recently presented in the Asian and European markets, unquestionably sets the bar in the entry-level sportbike class in terms of both styling and performance. Not to mention, models like the 800MT and 700 CL-X also elevate the Chinese brand from a performance perspective.
RideApart
Check Out Purpose Built Moto’s Custom 2008 Suzuki GSX1400
UJMs make for some of the most versatile two-wheeled machines out there. Indeed, you could even say they were the neo-retro bikes back when neo-retro bikes didn’t really exist yet. I’m talking about bikes like the Honda CB400 Super Four, or the Kawasaki Zephyr 900. Nowadays, UJMs make for excellent custom platforms, and can become real head-turners. Take, for example, this gorgeous custom Suzuki GSX1400 from Purpose Built Moto in Australia.
RideApart
Kymco Introduces Racing S150 Commuter Scooter In Japan
Kymco is a Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer that has gained popularity all over the world particularly because of its scooters. The brand has always been a value-focused company, offering affordable scooters and motorcycles that compete with industry giants from Japan and Europe. In recent years, the company’s maxi-scooter range has gained popularity. However, it hasn’t forgotten its commuter-focused origins.
RideApart
QJ Motor’s SVT 650 Adventure Bike En Route To EICMA 2022
Legendary Italian OEM Benelli has earned a second lifetime under China’s Qianjiang (QJ) group. The brand’s Leoncino line and TRK 502 adventure bike led the way back into Europe, but Benelli didn’t arrive all on its own. Sister brand QJ Motor has also moved into the European market with its SRK naked bike and SRV cruiser. Now, QJ ramps up the next wave with its SVT 650 slated to make an appearance at EICMA 2022.
RideApart
Damon Motors Links Up With Sinbon For Integrative Design Solutions
Damon Motorcycles knows how to stay in the headlines. Despite the fact that the electric motorcycle brand has yet to roll out a single unit to customers, they keep making news. That’s because there’s no shortage of Damon irons in the fire. The Canadian startup continues construction on...
RideApart
2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP2 Leads Updated Streetfighter V4 Lineup
On October 20, 2022, Ducati World Premiere Episode 5 officially revealed the 2023 Streetfighter V4 lineup to an expectant international audience. If you like the Panigale V4, but you prefer a naked version with high, wide handlebars, then the Streetfighter V4 family should definitely get your attention. As the 2023...
RideApart
Enduro Sensation Pol Tarres Prepares For The 2022 Africa Eco Race
Pol Tarres backs down from no challenge. After showcasing the Yamaha Ténéré 700’s off-road, enduro, and trials capabilities in the Seeker video series, the Spanish rider only continued to push the middleweight ADV’s limits. In September, 2021, Tarres competed in the Red Bull Romaniacs aboard the T7 and followed that up with a 77th-place finish overall at the 2022 Erzbergrodeo.
RideApart
Energica To Introduce A Range Of New Bikes On Experia Electric Platform
When Energica launched the Experia ADV at the end of May, 2022, the Italian electric OEM was very clear on the new bike’s role. This wasn’t meant to only be a whole new bike. Instead, the company said, the Experia was meant to be the first bike in a whole new platform.
RideApart
FortNine Demonstrates The Wackiest Motorcycle Water Crossing
Fan-favorite YouTube channel FortNine has established a style all its own over the past six years. With a mixture of high-brow science and low-brow humor, the video collective attracts riders of all backgrounds. FortNine doesn’t gain such an audience without its high production value and thorough research methods, though.
RideApart
TVS Motor Launches 2022 Raider In New Metaverse Domain
Accessing the youths is no small undertaking these days. With their heads buried in some tablet or smartphone half the time, it’s difficult to distract youngsters from their distractions. So, why not meet them where they are, right? At least that’s what Indian motorcycle manufacturing giant TVS Motor believes, as the brand took to the Metaverse to launch its updated 2022 Raider 125 model.
RideApart
Ultraviolette To Open Orders Of Much-Awaited F77 Electric Motorcycle
India’s Ultraviolette has been on a mad dash to get its F77 electric motorcycle to the market in 2022. The TVS-backed company debuted the original concept way back in 2019. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team laid low but returned with a road test video first thing 2021. It hasn’t squandered its momentum either.
RideApart
Bluroc Introduces The Beginner-Friendly Legend 125 In Europe
Those of you who are into budget-friendly, yet stylish motorcycles will certainly be familiar with Bluroc. The Belgian company previously known as Bullit has made a name for itself in Europe and the U.K. thanks to its bargain two-wheelers mostly used by young beginner riders. With an emphasis on retro looks, the brand sources its machines from Chinese manufacturers, and is able to sell stylish bikes for very little money, all things considered.
RideApart
Moto Guzzi Collaborates With Palace And Gucci On Limited-Edition V7
If you’re thinking that we haven’t had a good motorcycle world x fashion world collaboration in some time, Moto Guzzi is here to change that in October, 2022. The storied eagle brand from Mandello del Lario has teamed up with British skate fashion brand Palace, as well as Italian (and worldwide) fashion icon Gucci. That’s right: It’s a three-way design collaboration, and it involves a limited-edition Moto Guzzi V7 Stone.
RideApart
More Signs Point To A Harley-Davidson Pan America 975 On Its Way
It’s been a wild couple of years—and particularly if you’re Harley-Davidson. Its first foray into the adventure segment, the Pan America 1250, has amassed a strong following in a relatively short amount of time. Skeptics were given a lot of food for thought as the machine exceeded expectations, largely leaving both customers and critics pretty well impressed with its performance.
RideApart
Rally Racer Armindo Carreiras Neves Dies In Africa Eco Race Crash
The Africa Eco Race (AER) has recaptured the magic of the original Paris-Dakar Rally since 2009. Over those 13 years, the rally hasn’t reported one fatality. Sadly, that spotless record ends in 2022. AER Stage 2 kicked off on October 19, 2022. The 466-kilometer (290-mile) route from Bousaid, Tunisia,...
RideApart
What Do You Think Of These 125cc V-Twin Cruisers From China?
You could say that European motorcycles are kinda weird. This is largely due to the strict licensing rules in the area, wherein young riders aren’t allowed to hop onto powerful machines like people in the U.S. are allowed to. I mean, if you think about it, it makes sense from a safety standpoint. Having said that, manufacturers have to come up with ways to make motorcycling enticing for young riders, despite taking speed out of the equation.
RideApart
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India To Release A Flexi-Fuel Bike In 2024
On October 19, 2022, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India CEO Atsushi Ogata made an important announcement at the International Conference on Biofuels in New Delhi. The Indian government is currently working on its roadmap regarding flex-fuel vehicles, and although the details are still fuzzy, HMSI intends to be ready. “Our...
RideApart
CAKE Partners With World Bee Project With Flower Power Limited Kalk Bikes
CAKE has received a number of awards in recent years not just because of its outstanding design, but also because of its efforts geared towards the betterment of the community. We’ve seen CAKE’s bikes used to protect wildlife in Africa, where Kalk bikes were used by rangers to drive away poachers. This time around, would-be owners of special edition CAKE bikes will be able to help the environment by protecting the bees.
Comments / 0