ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

The Rotary Clubs of Cathedral City in need of volunteers for their annual event honoring local veterans

By KESQ News Team
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTEvS_0iccjIuS00

The Rotary Clubs of Cathedral City is organizing The General Field of Valor, formally known as the 15th Annual Healing Field Event Honoring Veterans, and are currently looking for volunteers from November 5th – 12th at Patriot Park in Cathedral City.

During the event, volunteers will help set up the flags, greet arriving veterans and their families and remove the flags and the rebar that supports them after the event.

This year's event will be the first year where they will dedicate different sections of the park to honor veterans of conflicts in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Organizers will also separate flags designated to honor fallen veterans as well as veterans of the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines.

The Fields of Valor will have a variety of events during the celebration such as an opening ceremony and a closing ceremony on Nov. 5, a live band, both in honor of Veterans Day and in recognition of the 247th birthday of the U.S. Marines on Nov. 11, and some special activities on Nov. 12.

If you are interested in going to this monumental event attendees must go to the link below to sign up. The availability of certain tasks and time will be based on what’s available at the time of signing up.

Register here:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F0F4EA4AA2DA6FB6-field

The post The Rotary Clubs of Cathedral City in need of volunteers for their annual event honoring local veterans appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
redlandscommunitynews.com

Redlands Police Department seeks citizen patrol volunteers and new officers

The Redlands Police Department is in search of volunteers for its many volunteer programs — especially its citizen volunteers. According to Redlands Police Chief Chris Catren, volunteer numbers have been dropping since before the pandemic. The pandemic exacerbated the problem. During the pandemic, RPD was unable to take applications or train new volunteers.
REDLANDS, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Mayor's Message: Day of the Dead Event

Fall is here, and as the leaves change and temperatures get a little cooler, it’s time for our beloved Day of the Dead event. Day of the Dead, or Dia de Los Muertos, is a time-honored tradition that celebrates the memories of our dearly departed loved ones. We honor them with music, food, and the building of unique altars that memorialize their lives.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Preview the upcoming Day of the Dead celebration at the Palm Springs Art Museum

News Channel 3 is got a preview of the upcoming Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos celebration being held by The Palm Springs Art Museum. Organizers said it filled with altars, dance, music, art, storytelling, and the honoring of those who have passed away. There will be a presentation and performance by Danza Azteca The post Preview the upcoming Day of the Dead celebration at the Palm Springs Art Museum appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Schools and businesses prepare for the Great California Shakeout

The Great California Shakeout is on Thursday at 10:20 am and some schools and businesses across California will participate and prepare themselves for a major earthquake. Drop, cover, and hold on are the three basic steps to take if a major earthquake were to happen. The Great American Shakeout is on its 14th year now The post Schools and businesses prepare for the Great California Shakeout appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

PSPD Crime Prevention Seminar to begin today

The Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD) is hosting the first of its two-day seminar on Wednesday to help handle crime in the Palm Springs community. Palm Springs Police are hosting the seminar in hopes members of the community will help with crime issues the city face. The focus will first be in the downtown area, The post PSPD Crime Prevention Seminar to begin today appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the candidates: Desert Hot Springs City Council

Early voting is already underway for the General Election on Nov. 8. Ahead of election day, News Channel 3 is taking an in-depth look at the candidates running for Desert Hot Springs City Council. It is the first year the city is holding district elections.  The candidates for DHS City Council: District 1 Gary Gardner District The post Meet the candidates: Desert Hot Springs City Council appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
citynewsgroup.com

New Contractor Selected for Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project

The City of Moreno Valley has entered into an agreement with Skanska USA and Great American Insurance Company to continue the construction of the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. The surety bond company, Great American Insurance Company, selected Skanska USA to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project due to...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CSUSB Palm Desert Campus is receiving a 79 million dollar check for a new building

A check presentation ceremony will take place to celebrate the $79 million state budget allocation to build Phase I of a new Student Services Building at the California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus. When complete, the new building will include an advising/tutoring center, career center, expanded campus library, group study space, a cross-cultural The post CSUSB Palm Desert Campus is receiving a 79 million dollar check for a new building appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County launches fentanyl awareness campaign

Several Departments throughout Riverside County including the District Attorney's Office, Sheriff's Department, and the county's University Health System are working together to combat the alarming rate of Fentanyl related deaths. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=clhjdoabrW4 Since January of this year, more than 300 people have lost their lives to the lethal drug and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department says The post Riverside County launches fentanyl awareness campaign appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A local teacher receives an award from the California Association of Science Education

Claudio Razo earned an award from the California Association of Science Education. The award category was Teacher of the Year for the Upper Elementary division. California Association of Science Education award is also known as the CASE Award. Razo is the only teacher in the Palm Springs Unified School district to receive this year's award. The post A local teacher receives an award from the California Association of Science Education appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont denies Summit Station

In a unanimous decision after a few hours of presentations and public comments, the city of Beaumont's city council voted down a general plan amendment Tuesday evening that would have allowed Summit Station's proposed 1.2 million square foot warehouse project move forward in the former Sunny-Cal specific plan area. See...
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the candidates in the Coachella city council race

Four candidates are chasing two open seats in the city of Coachella council. We met up with them outside city hall to discuss what issues they care about most. “I’m going to dedicate myself to ensuring housing for everyone, so housing at all income levels and specially focusing on the young professionals that are trying The post Meet the candidates in the Coachella city council race appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Drag Me to Giving Brunch supports medical volunteers

Approximately 150 people participated in the Drag Me to Giving Brunch held on Sunday, Oct. 16. Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine (CVVIM) presented the fundraiser event today that took place in Rancho Mirage. Bella da Ball emceed with a few of her friends. There were Margaritas, a Mexican taco grill brunch with entertainment by Mariachi The post Drag Me to Giving Brunch supports medical volunteers appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

First look at navigation center renderings shows architect planning ‘inviting, welcoming, and secure campus’

Work to build out a campus offering homeless services in the city has reached another milestone in its accelerated timeline. Driving the news: During the past two weeks, community leaders, elected officials, and the public have been getting a preview of the project courtesy of its architect, the city’s economic development director, and others involved in seeing it to fruition, including representatives from Martha’s Village & Kitchen, which will manage the facility.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The Great California Shake Out earthquake drills throughout the Coachella Valley

At 10:20 this morning, some people across California went over drills in case of a great earthquake. In the Coachella Valley, the College of the Desert, also known as COD, partnered with the Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network, also known as CVDPN. Ahead of the drill, CVDPN had a table of all the information you The post The Great California Shake Out earthquake drills throughout the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs City Council meeting to discuss two topics at center of controversy for some residents

The Palm Springs City Council Meeting on Monday will provide an update on the Homeless Navigation Center and Vacation Rental Permits. The two topics have drawn mixed reactions from residents. Last week the City of Palm Springs released a staff report about the short-term rental moratorium. Related Story: The City of Palm Springs releases a The post Palm Springs City Council meeting to discuss two topics at center of controversy for some residents appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Job Seekers: Palm Springs International Airport officials are looking to hire

Officials with Palm Springs International Airport announced an upcoming job fair. They say they are looking to fill more than 60 positions. Some vacant positions range from airlines to restaurants. Officials also say officials with the Bob Hope USO is also seeking volunteers. The job fair is set for Tuesday, October 25 from 10:00 a.m. The post Job Seekers: Palm Springs International Airport officials are looking to hire appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy