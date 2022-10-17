ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Can noncitizens vote in US elections?

Federal law bans noncitizens from voting in federal elections, including races for president, vice president, Senate or House of Representatives. The 1996 law states that noncitizens who vote illegally will face a fine, imprisonment or both. Noncitizens who cast a ballot and get caught may also face deportation. When people...
GEORGIA STATE
Shapiro emphasizes Jewish faith as he warns of Mastriano's extremism

MONTROSE, Pa. - As he campaigns for governor across Pennsylvania, Democrat Josh Shapiro tells voters how his Jewish faith drives his values. He also tells them about his Republican rival Doug Mastriano, who paid a consulting fee to a far-right social media website where a mass shooter went on antisemitic rants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
King family, veterans demand accountability for U.S. Capitol riot

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Tom Beauchamp heard that veterans were among the violent mob of Trump supporters who broke into the U.S. Capitol, he was angry. As a veteran himself, he thought of the oath they took upon enlisting, swearing to support...
HOUSTON, TX
In Arizona, alleged voter intimidation at drop boxes worries officials

PHOENIX - With early voting underway in Arizona, a swing state and epicenter of election distrust and denialism, public officials are worried that menacing bands of activist observers hunting for fraud will harass and intimidate voters. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D), who oversees elections here, referred to federal...
ARIZONA STATE
Daniel Smith, one of the last children of enslaved Americans, dies at 90

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Growing up in the 1930s, Daniel R. Smith would listen to stories from his father, as young boys often do. He was not supposed to hear these stories - they were meant for his older siblings, not for a child as young as 5 or 6 - but after dinner on Saturday evenings he would sneak out of bed and listen to accounts of the "whipping and crying post," of the lynching tree and the wagon wheel.
ALABAMA STATE

