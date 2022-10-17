This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Growing up in the 1930s, Daniel R. Smith would listen to stories from his father, as young boys often do. He was not supposed to hear these stories - they were meant for his older siblings, not for a child as young as 5 or 6 - but after dinner on Saturday evenings he would sneak out of bed and listen to accounts of the "whipping and crying post," of the lynching tree and the wagon wheel.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO