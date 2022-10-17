Police investigate threats at Fresno high schools. No current safety issues, they say

Fresno police have increased patrols at three area high schools following anonymous threats made on Monday.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Fresno Police Department said it was aware of threats made toward Edison, Fresno, and Bullard high schools and that it had increased patrols at the schools and surrounding areas.

The police said there were no current threats to safety at any of the schools and said an investigation into the origin of the message was ongoing.

No mention was made of the the specific type of threats and a message to the department was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

In a message to his staff, Edison High School Principal Jose Munoz said that the school had received “a threatening anonymous phone call” that “someone was going to shoot up the school.”

This is the latest in a series of threats that have plagued area schools since the school year began.

In late September, police detained a 14-year-old who was involved in making threats to shoot students at Edison High School. This came just over a week after a suspicious phone call to Clovis High School prompted students to shelter in classrooms and two weeks after Fresno police rushed to Bullard High School responding to a telephone threat that two men with AR-15 rifles were shooting students on the campus.

That call was one of several similar calls placed to multiple California schools.

The Fresno Police Department used Monday’s incidents to remind the public that credible threats should be reported police, but that information should not be shared on social media until it has been confirmed.