CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — The owners of a popular North Carolina event venue are opening up after a fire destroyed their home Saturday, Oct. 22. For nearly six hours that night, firefighters from 10 departments fought to put out a blaze that engulfed a two-story home on Justice Ridge Road in Candler — about a 20-minute drive southwest of Asheville in the western part of the state.

CANDLER, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO