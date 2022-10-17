ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida 2022 Gubernatorial Debate is in the books, and I’ve had time to review it, digest it and analyze it. I’ve also learned some of what happened behind-the-scenes that I didn’t see while on stage. Here are my thoughts and some backstory for you.
What to expect when you watch the only Florida Gubernatorial Debate at 7 p.m.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The final touches are being put on inside the Sunrise Theatre, site of the only debate between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who’s running for reelection, and challenger Charlie Crist (D), who spent almost three terms as congressman from St. Petersburg but served as a Republican governor from 2007 to 2011.
What happens if Governor Ron DeSantis runs for president?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After Monday night's Gubernatorial Debate with Governor Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist, there is still talk about DeSantis' run for president. “And I have a question for you You’re running for governor, why don’t you look in the eyes of the people...
Candidates for FL Governor concerned about teacher salaries

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Dealing with the teacher shortage in Florida is emerging as a key campaign issue as we approach Election Day on November 8. The issue came up in the debate for Florida Governor, televised Monday night on CBS12 News and moderated by CBS12 News anchor Liz Quirantes.
DeSantis-Crist debate: Nikolas Cruz and the death penalty

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Nikolas Cruz made it into the Florida Gubernatorial Debate on Monday evening. Gov. DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist spoke on the controversial decision by the jury who heard arguments during the penalty phase of the trial, for the past three months. Cruz admitted...
Stage set for DeSantis-Crist debate in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate Charlie Crist are scheduled to debate each other Monday night in downtown Fort Pierce. The night is expected to be one of the county's most significant political events, and all eyes will be on the historic Sunrise Theatre.
Treasure Coast residents react to gubernatorial debate

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — All eyes were glued to TV screens as people on the Treasure Coast watched the only Florida gubernatorial debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist, Monday night. The energy was on full blast inside 2nd Street Bistro Tap House & Eatery, as...
I-Team: How to get claims paid by insolvent property insurers

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Florida's homeowner insurance crisis continues to create complicated and costly problems for policyholders, as more private insurers go insolvent. So far this year, six private insurers have been declared insolvent by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, leaving tens of thousands of homeowners scrambling. One...
Area to watch in the central subtropical Atlantic for possible development

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas for possible tropical development in the subtropical Atlantic. Storm activity associated with a low-pressure system east of Bermuda has become a bit more concentrated on Monday morning and is even showing signs of forming a low-level circulation. The NHC says that a subtropical or tropical cyclone could develop while it passes Bermuda later today and tonight.
Police: Gang members arrested in Texas after deadly Tampa nightclub shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men involved in a shooting at a nightclub in Tampa were arrested at a hotel in Texas. The Tampa Police Department said it worked alongside the U.S. Marshal's Office Fugitive Task Force to arrest Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32. The two men were involved in the shooting of seven people, killing one, outside a downtown Tampa nightclub.
Sunny, dry and warm on Wednesday

Mainly clear overnight with lows in the 60s. Wednesday is looking mostly sunny and warm high 84. As we head into the late-week time frame, a weakening cold front will approach the area from the NW but likely stalls and weakens North of Lake. Okeechobee. Models have been fairly consistent...
Sunshine continues into Wednesday, a little more humid this weekend

Sunny and warm on Wednesday with low rain chances through the weekend. A dry and comfortable start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the low to mid-60s. We will warm to the lower and middle 80s by lunchtime with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Winds will remain out...
Miami double murder suspect arrested in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man accused of killing two people in Miami is locked up in St. Lucie County. Kerron Rashad McCarthy, 23, is awaiting extradition back to Miami-Dade County to face murder charges in the deaths of Mark Aaron Cine and Eric Marcol Watters, both 25.
