Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
Floridians divided on if DeSantis should run for president in 2024, per poll
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Floridians are divided on if Governor Ron DeSantis should run for president in 2024. A new poll from USF researchers found that 43 percent of Floridians believe DeSantis should run for the top office in the country, while 46 percent said he should not.
cbs12.com
Moderator's thoughts on the gubernatorial debate
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida 2022 Gubernatorial Debate is in the books, and I’ve had time to review it, digest it and analyze it. I’ve also learned some of what happened behind-the-scenes that I didn’t see while on stage. Here are my thoughts and some backstory for you.
cbs12.com
What to expect when you watch the only Florida Gubernatorial Debate at 7 p.m.
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The final touches are being put on inside the Sunrise Theatre, site of the only debate between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who’s running for reelection, and challenger Charlie Crist (D), who spent almost three terms as congressman from St. Petersburg but served as a Republican governor from 2007 to 2011.
cbs12.com
What happens if Governor Ron DeSantis runs for president?
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After Monday night's Gubernatorial Debate with Governor Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist, there is still talk about DeSantis' run for president. “And I have a question for you You’re running for governor, why don’t you look in the eyes of the people...
cbs12.com
Candidates for FL Governor concerned about teacher salaries
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Dealing with the teacher shortage in Florida is emerging as a key campaign issue as we approach Election Day on November 8. The issue came up in the debate for Florida Governor, televised Monday night on CBS12 News and moderated by CBS12 News anchor Liz Quirantes.
cbs12.com
DeSantis-Crist debate: Nikolas Cruz and the death penalty
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Nikolas Cruz made it into the Florida Gubernatorial Debate on Monday evening. Gov. DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist spoke on the controversial decision by the jury who heard arguments during the penalty phase of the trial, for the past three months. Cruz admitted...
cbs12.com
Stage set for DeSantis-Crist debate in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate Charlie Crist are scheduled to debate each other Monday night in downtown Fort Pierce. The night is expected to be one of the county's most significant political events, and all eyes will be on the historic Sunrise Theatre.
cbs12.com
Treasure Coast residents react to gubernatorial debate
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — All eyes were glued to TV screens as people on the Treasure Coast watched the only Florida gubernatorial debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist, Monday night. The energy was on full blast inside 2nd Street Bistro Tap House & Eatery, as...
cbs12.com
Some Palm Beach County residents not impressed by Gov. DeSantis' tax-break promises
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — During last night’s gubernatorial debate, Governor Ron Desantis promised to bring some serious tax breaks on baby items and pet food in the State of Florida — enough to make it the biggest tax-cutting plan ever in the Sunshine State — should he be re-elected over Charlie Crist.
cbs12.com
Gubernatorial debate: Drugs, education, rent, environment of interest on Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Ahead of the only gubernatorial debate in Florida in 2022, folks on the Treasure Coast are hoping the candidates discuss a number of topics that impact their lives. From drug control, to education and rental prices, to environmental concerns, people in Fort Pierce want...
cbs12.com
I-Team: How to get claims paid by insolvent property insurers
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Florida's homeowner insurance crisis continues to create complicated and costly problems for policyholders, as more private insurers go insolvent. So far this year, six private insurers have been declared insolvent by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, leaving tens of thousands of homeowners scrambling. One...
cbs12.com
Area to watch in the central subtropical Atlantic for possible development
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas for possible tropical development in the subtropical Atlantic. Storm activity associated with a low-pressure system east of Bermuda has become a bit more concentrated on Monday morning and is even showing signs of forming a low-level circulation. The NHC says that a subtropical or tropical cyclone could develop while it passes Bermuda later today and tonight.
cbs12.com
Police: Gang members arrested in Texas after deadly Tampa nightclub shooting
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men involved in a shooting at a nightclub in Tampa were arrested at a hotel in Texas. The Tampa Police Department said it worked alongside the U.S. Marshal's Office Fugitive Task Force to arrest Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32. The two men were involved in the shooting of seven people, killing one, outside a downtown Tampa nightclub.
cbs12.com
Winning scratch-off lottery ticket makes South Florida man an 'instant millionaire'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Broward County may be counting his blessings and his money after turning in a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. Monday, David Thomas of Cooper City visited Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to claim his prize: $1million from the 500X THE CASH game. He...
cbs12.com
Sunny, dry and warm on Wednesday
Mainly clear overnight with lows in the 60s. Wednesday is looking mostly sunny and warm high 84. As we head into the late-week time frame, a weakening cold front will approach the area from the NW but likely stalls and weakens North of Lake. Okeechobee. Models have been fairly consistent...
cbs12.com
33 rollovers mean this Monday night Powerball jackpot is worth nearly $625 million
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There are many millions of reasons to look forward to Monday night's Powerball drawing. The estimated jackpot has reached $625,000,000.00 (pronounced "625 million dollars"). That didn't happen overnight. Nobody hit the grand prize since early August, so the jackpot rolled over 33 times...
cbs12.com
'The Conjuring' house in Rhode Island makes paranormal activity a popular attraction
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — The new owner of the Rhode Island house made famous in "The Conjuring" movie is coming up on six months at the helm of the paranormal enterprise. There are tours, TV shows, merchandise and an upcoming sold-out Halloween event too. The business of catering to...
cbs12.com
Sunshine continues into Wednesday, a little more humid this weekend
Sunny and warm on Wednesday with low rain chances through the weekend. A dry and comfortable start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the low to mid-60s. We will warm to the lower and middle 80s by lunchtime with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Winds will remain out...
cbs12.com
Miami double murder suspect arrested in St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man accused of killing two people in Miami is locked up in St. Lucie County. Kerron Rashad McCarthy, 23, is awaiting extradition back to Miami-Dade County to face murder charges in the deaths of Mark Aaron Cine and Eric Marcol Watters, both 25.
cbs12.com
Deputy mistakenly drew firearm instead of Taser in shooting, won't face charges
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The State Attorney's Office cleared a St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputy of criminal charges in a shooting, in which she admitted to drawing her firearm instead of a Taser. The shooting happened Sept. 6 on the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce. Deputies...
Comments / 4