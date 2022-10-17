Read full article on original website
Related
Giants OL Nick Gates reportedly activated 13 months after career-threatening leg break
When New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates broke his leg a year ago, then-head coach Joe Judge said he was worried it could be a career-ending injury. But that wasn't in the cards for Gates. On Wednesday, 13 months after sustaining a broken leg that could have ended his...
Report: Giants OL Nick Gates returns from broken leg
New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates will reportedly be activated Wednesday, more than 13 months after sustaining a gruesome leg fracture. Gates, who recently told ESPN he was "feeling great," is on the physically unable to perform list. The team opened his practice window three weeks ago. His long road to recovery included seven surgeries after fracturing his left fibula and tibula during a Week 2 loss at Washington...
Comments / 0