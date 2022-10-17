New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates will reportedly be activated Wednesday, more than 13 months after sustaining a gruesome leg fracture. Gates, who recently told ESPN he was "feeling great," is on the physically unable to perform list. The team opened his practice window three weeks ago. His long road to recovery included seven surgeries after fracturing his left fibula and tibula during a Week 2 loss at Washington...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 9 MINUTES AGO