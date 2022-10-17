Read full article on original website
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
Train Derailment in Gibson County
MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
New Illinois: Creating a New State Separate from Old Illinois and Chicago
On Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12, 2022, New Illinois will hold the second session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
Fire sparks at Effingham church
EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday. The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was […]
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Roland C. Webb of Louisville for possession of <5g of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roland was issued an NTA and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Makayla J. Casey of Louisville for unlawful display of...
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Roland C. Webb of Louisville for possession of <5g of meth and drug paraphernalia. Roland was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Makayla J. Casey of Louisville for possession of <5g of meth...
Update From Municipal Electrical Aggregate
Several area cities and counties have been working together to bid electric supply for our residents. The cities of Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon, and Paris along with Coles County are nearing the end of a contract with a rate of 4.19 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate will be expiring with the meter readings in December 2022.
ISP trooper struck by vehicle in Effingham
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– Illinois State Police report a Trooper was struck by a vehicle during a Scott's Law Violation incident in Effingham. According to police, on October 18, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., ISP officials investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash involving an ISP District 12 Trooper, on the ramp from U.S. Route 45 to Interstate 57 southbound in Effingham.
Crews battle body shop fire in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A body shop went up in flames overnight in Vincennes. It happened just before Midnight Tuesday night at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center. That's located at 67 West 15th Street. Knox County dispatch tells us no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
Teutopolis Fire Department Fights Field Fire
The following was released on the Teutopolis Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On Wednesday 10/20/2022 at 14:22 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a field fire at East 1700th Avenue and North 1800th Street, along Interstate 70. Thanks to a local farmer, the field was disked preventing further spread. The fire...
South Central FFA Attends Section 19 Soils Career Development Event
On October 12th, South Central FFA attended Marion County and Section 19 Soils CDE. This competition was hosted by Kaskaskia College at their Land Use CDE. South Central placed 1st in Marion County and 6th in Section 19. FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing...
Illinois State Police to Conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols in Effingham and Clay County during November. This program allows ISP to focus on distracted driving laws to prevent traffic deaths and serious injury crashes. Distractions can increase a...
Toledo Ambulance Service Still In Need Of Employees
The Toledo 911 service is still in need of full-time employees. The Toledo Ambulance Service is looking for FULL TIME personnel. Paramedics at $18 per hour, will work 24 hour shifts with 48 hours off. Anything over 40 hours a week will be time and a half. Basic EMT’s at $15 per hour, will work 24 hour shifts with 48 hours off. Anything over 40 hours a week will be at time and a half.
Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Fayette and Effingham County during November. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
Strasburg man sentenced for gun, meth possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Strasburg man will spend the next four years in prison after he was found guilty of possessing a weapon as a felon and methamphetamine with a prior conviction. Tyler Newlin, 39, was sentenced on Monday for a pair of Class 3 felonies. He was also ordered to pay a fine […]
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Christopher C. Howland of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Christopher was given a recognizance bond. Effingham City Police arrested 30 year old Savannah L. Ellis of Effingham for a Shelby County FTA warrant...
Memorial Bridge to close in January
The Lincoln Memorial Bridge will be closed for the first 4 months of 2023. The announcement was made Thursday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the bridge, linking downtown Vincennes across the Wabash into Illinois, is set to shut down January 9th. The US National Parks Service will be doing...
