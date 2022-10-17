ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, IL

99.5 WKDQ

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Train Derailment in Gibson County

MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
MACKEY, IN
WCIA

Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Fire sparks at Effingham church

EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday. The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Roland C. Webb of Louisville for possession of <5g of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roland was issued an NTA and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Makayla J. Casey of Louisville for unlawful display of...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Wednesday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Roland C. Webb of Louisville for possession of <5g of meth and drug paraphernalia. Roland was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Makayla J. Casey of Louisville for possession of <5g of meth...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Update From Municipal Electrical Aggregate

Several area cities and counties have been working together to bid electric supply for our residents. The cities of Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon, and Paris along with Coles County are nearing the end of a contract with a rate of 4.19 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate will be expiring with the meter readings in December 2022.
COLES COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

ISP trooper struck by vehicle in Effingham

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– Illinois State Police report a Trooper was struck by a vehicle during a Scott's Law Violation incident in Effingham. According to police, on October 18, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., ISP officials investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash involving an ISP District 12 Trooper, on the ramp from U.S. Route 45 to Interstate 57 southbound in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WTHI

Crews battle body shop fire in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A body shop went up in flames overnight in Vincennes. It happened just before Midnight Tuesday night at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center. That's located at 67 West 15th Street. Knox County dispatch tells us no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
VINCENNES, IN
Effingham Radio

Teutopolis Fire Department Fights Field Fire

The following was released on the Teutopolis Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On Wednesday 10/20/2022 at 14:22 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a field fire at East 1700th Avenue and North 1800th Street, along Interstate 70. Thanks to a local farmer, the field was disked preventing further spread. The fire...
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
Effingham Radio

South Central FFA Attends Section 19 Soils Career Development Event

On October 12th, South Central FFA attended Marion County and Section 19 Soils CDE. This competition was hosted by Kaskaskia College at their Land Use CDE. South Central placed 1st in Marion County and 6th in Section 19. FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police to Conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols in Effingham and Clay County during November. This program allows ISP to focus on distracted driving laws to prevent traffic deaths and serious injury crashes. Distractions can increase a...
CLAY COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Toledo Ambulance Service Still In Need Of Employees

The Toledo 911 service is still in need of full-time employees. The Toledo Ambulance Service is looking for FULL TIME personnel. Paramedics at $18 per hour, will work 24 hour shifts with 48 hours off. Anything over 40 hours a week will be time and a half. Basic EMT’s at $15 per hour, will work 24 hour shifts with 48 hours off. Anything over 40 hours a week will be at time and a half.
TOLEDO, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Fayette and Effingham County during November. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Two construction workers killed by passenger car

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Strasburg man sentenced for gun, meth possession

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Strasburg man will spend the next four years in prison after he was found guilty of possessing a weapon as a felon and methamphetamine with a prior conviction. Tyler Newlin, 39, was sentenced on Monday for a pair of Class 3 felonies. He was also ordered to pay a fine […]
STRASBURG, IL
Effingham Radio

Monday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Christopher C. Howland of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Christopher was given a recognizance bond. Effingham City Police arrested 30 year old Savannah L. Ellis of Effingham for a Shelby County FTA warrant...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
vincennespbs.org

Memorial Bridge to close in January

The Lincoln Memorial Bridge will be closed for the first 4 months of 2023. The announcement was made Thursday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the bridge, linking downtown Vincennes across the Wabash into Illinois, is set to shut down January 9th. The US National Parks Service will be doing...
VINCENNES, IN

