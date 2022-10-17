ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Gov. Beshear tours Western KY tornado victim’s new homes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, was in Bowling Green today touring the new houses built by Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. The houses were built for families whose homes were destroyed by the December tornadoes. After the tornadoes devastated much of the community of Bowling Green, families...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU Glasgow celebrates 20 years, announces early college program for area high schoolers

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - As Western Kentucky University’s Glasgow campus celebrates 20 years, high school students will now be able to get a head start on college. At Thursday’s celebration, officials announced its new Early College Program. Junior and senior students from seven districts across southcentral Kentucky will be able to take general education or profession-specific courses at Glasgow’s WKU campus.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

WKU unveils new Farm-to-Campus initiative

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The freshman 15 may have just met its match as Western Kentucky University unveils its new Farm-to-Campus initiative. The program will provide fresh produce, meat, and dairy to on-campus restaurants. All locally sourced from the WKU Farm. “The idea is that we have various groups...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One lucky person in Bowling Green bought a winning ticket for last night’s Powerball drawing!. The Kentucky Lottery says the Powerball ticket worth $2,000,000 was purchased at the Speedway on Nashville Road. The winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers, winning...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKR

Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend

All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

VIDEO: MLK Black Achievers Banquet taking place Oct. 22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 MLK Black Achievers Banquet will be happening Saturday, Oct 22 at 5 p.m. at the State Street Baptist Church. “The primary purpose is that we recognize some individuals in our community that otherwise would go unnoticed, outside of their immediate areas of responsibilities and profession,” Howard Bailey, a Member of the MLK Holiday Planning Committee said.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Horse and buggy collision leads to death of 6-year-old in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating after a child died Tuesday following a collision between a truck and horse-drawn vehicle. Around 8 a.m. Monday, KSP Post 3 received a request to investigate an injury collision in Barren County. KSP troopers responded to the scene on Old Bowling Green Road (KY-1297).
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has received confirmation that officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months. According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Community urged to use caution Friday during funeral of Amish boy

BECKTON — Funeral services are scheduled Friday for a 6-year-old Amish boy who died Monday morning along Highway 1297. Roy Gingerich was killed after a pickup truck traveling eastbound along Old Bowling Green Road crashed into the rear of the buggy. Kentucky State Police confirmed three children were involved in the crash alongside their mother, Ella.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities asking for public's help to find missing Kentucky teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office, Cadence Riggle is described as a 5 foot, 6 inch tall girl weighing 146 pounds. Authorities say she walked off of a farm owned by her family at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and used a phone to call someone to pick her up.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

BGPD talks trick-or-treating safety

Tons of Candy, Hot Dogs, Face painting, costumes, and more. This Saturday, October 22nd at the Corvette Museum. Guarantee Pest Control is hosting the event!. Leah Lawrence from the Bowling Green Humane Society is meeting with Allie to introduce Jazzy! She is a couch cuddler, and just wants a new home.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Golden Alert remains in effect for missing woman last seen in Hopkinsville

A Golden Alert has been issued for a Monticello woman who was last seen in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says 45-year old Amy Marie Green was last seen September 18 at Pennyroyal Center Genesis West on Burley Avenue. She is a white female with brown hair and she has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

37k lbs of food donations to be distributed to food pantries in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several community food pantries will now be able to restock their shelves and continue serving their communities. Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, a semi-truck filled with donations from a distribution center in Utah that provides Humanitarian project requests worldwide stopped at a warehouse in Bowling Green to unload nearly 37,000 lbs of boxed food.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

