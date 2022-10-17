Read full article on original website
WBKO
Gov. Beshear tours Western KY tornado victim’s new homes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, was in Bowling Green today touring the new houses built by Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. The houses were built for families whose homes were destroyed by the December tornadoes. After the tornadoes devastated much of the community of Bowling Green, families...
wkyufm.org
Bowling Green to break ground on Kentucky's fifth veterans nursing home
Ground will be broken in November on a Bowling Green nursing home for military veterans. The 60-bed facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of donated land in the industrial complex. The project has cleared a number of hurdles during a decade of planning and delays. The...
WBKO
WKU Glasgow celebrates 20 years, announces early college program for area high schoolers
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - As Western Kentucky University’s Glasgow campus celebrates 20 years, high school students will now be able to get a head start on college. At Thursday’s celebration, officials announced its new Early College Program. Junior and senior students from seven districts across southcentral Kentucky will be able to take general education or profession-specific courses at Glasgow’s WKU campus.
WBKO
Bowling Green couple win big in online lottery
Since the 19th century, the Bransford family name has become a household one at Mammoth Cave National Park.
WBKO
WKU unveils new Farm-to-Campus initiative
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The freshman 15 may have just met its match as Western Kentucky University unveils its new Farm-to-Campus initiative. The program will provide fresh produce, meat, and dairy to on-campus restaurants. All locally sourced from the WKU Farm. “The idea is that we have various groups...
wnky.com
Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One lucky person in Bowling Green bought a winning ticket for last night’s Powerball drawing!. The Kentucky Lottery says the Powerball ticket worth $2,000,000 was purchased at the Speedway on Nashville Road. The winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers, winning...
Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend
All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
WBKO
Former Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Tom Emberton dies in house fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Tom Emberton of Edmonton passed away Thursday in a tragic house fire. “He heroically rescued his wife and got her to safety. Then he went back in to save his home and lost his life,” said Edmonton Mayor, Doug Smith.
WBKO
Community members get involved with movie filming in Glasgow
Gov. Beshear tours new homes for Western Kentucky tornado victims. Two arrested on child abuse charges in Warren Co.
WBKO
Barren County plans to construct tiny mobile home for victims of a fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Fiscal Court has plans to construct a Fire Rescue Mobile Tiny House for residents whose homes were destroyed by a fire. People who are victims of a fire may qualify to live there for long periods of time until they are able to have permanent housing.
WBKO
VIDEO: MLK Black Achievers Banquet taking place Oct. 22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 MLK Black Achievers Banquet will be happening Saturday, Oct 22 at 5 p.m. at the State Street Baptist Church. “The primary purpose is that we recognize some individuals in our community that otherwise would go unnoticed, outside of their immediate areas of responsibilities and profession,” Howard Bailey, a Member of the MLK Holiday Planning Committee said.
wnky.com
Horse and buggy collision leads to death of 6-year-old in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating after a child died Tuesday following a collision between a truck and horse-drawn vehicle. Around 8 a.m. Monday, KSP Post 3 received a request to investigate an injury collision in Barren County. KSP troopers responded to the scene on Old Bowling Green Road (KY-1297).
WBKO
Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has received confirmation that officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months. According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police searching for missing woman with traumatic brain injury
HOPKINSVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police investigators are searching for a Kentucky woman who has been missing since Monday after she was last seen in Hopkinsville. KSP says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green is from Monticello, Kentucky, which is in Wayne County, but Hopkinsville is her last known location. Troopers...
wcluradio.com
Community urged to use caution Friday during funeral of Amish boy
BECKTON — Funeral services are scheduled Friday for a 6-year-old Amish boy who died Monday morning along Highway 1297. Roy Gingerich was killed after a pickup truck traveling eastbound along Old Bowling Green Road crashed into the rear of the buggy. Kentucky State Police confirmed three children were involved in the crash alongside their mother, Ella.
wdrb.com
Authorities asking for public's help to find missing Kentucky teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office, Cadence Riggle is described as a 5 foot, 6 inch tall girl weighing 146 pounds. Authorities say she walked off of a farm owned by her family at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and used a phone to call someone to pick her up.
WBKO
BGPD talks trick-or-treating safety
Tons of Candy, Hot Dogs, Face painting, costumes, and more. This Saturday, October 22nd at the Corvette Museum. Guarantee Pest Control is hosting the event!. Leah Lawrence from the Bowling Green Humane Society is meeting with Allie to introduce Jazzy! She is a couch cuddler, and just wants a new home.
whopam.com
Golden Alert remains in effect for missing woman last seen in Hopkinsville
A Golden Alert has been issued for a Monticello woman who was last seen in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says 45-year old Amy Marie Green was last seen September 18 at Pennyroyal Center Genesis West on Burley Avenue. She is a white female with brown hair and she has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.
WBKO
37k lbs of food donations to be distributed to food pantries in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several community food pantries will now be able to restock their shelves and continue serving their communities. Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, a semi-truck filled with donations from a distribution center in Utah that provides Humanitarian project requests worldwide stopped at a warehouse in Bowling Green to unload nearly 37,000 lbs of boxed food.
WBKO
The All Black Affair Sneaker Edition for all Teens takes place at One Roof Event Space on Nov. 12th
Tons of Candy, Hot Dogs, Face painting, costumes, and more. This Saturday, October 22nd at the Corvette Museum. Guarantee Pest Control is hosting the event!. Leah Lawrence from the Bowling Green Humane Society is meeting with Allie to introduce Jazzy! She is a couch cuddler, and just wants a new home.
