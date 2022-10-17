SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an armed man was shot and killed by officers outside the Sparks Police Department early Tuesday morning. Authorities say that just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 18 a sergeant with the Sparks Police Department encountered an armed man who had fired his handgun outside of the station, located at 1701 E. Prater Way. After several hours of negotiations, officers shot the man after he rushed at the police on scene and fired his gun a second time.

