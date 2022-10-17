Read full article on original website
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
GoFundMe Fundraiser Established for Peet’s Coffee Staff
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the staff of Peet’s Coffee in downtown Silver Spring, which will close on Oct. 30. The café’s baristas, who were informed of the closure last week, are being laid off without severance, according to the fundraiser’s description. “On...
alxnow.com
Alexandria seeking qualified locals to receive $500 a month for two years
If you live alone and make less than $49,850 per year, you might be eligible to pick up a check for $500 every month. The City of Alexandria has put some of its Covid funding to use with a guaranteed basic income pilot a bit of a backronym: Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE).
hyattsvillewire.com
Hyattsville’s New 1968 Haberdashery Aims to Elevate Local Fashion Scene
A new clothing store in Hyattsville aims to elevate both men’s and women’s fashion. Located at 5113 Baltimore Ave., next to Franklins, 1968 Haberdashery features clothes for those that want to shop local, but up their fashion and style for work and leisure. “We are in a time...
WUSA
DC makes the list of "rattiest" cities in America, so what is the Department of Health doing about it?
WASHINGTON — To Washingtonians living here for years or new to the District, rats have become a known neighbor–but they don’t have to be, says the DC Department of Health. THE QUESTION:. Has Washington D.C. stepped up its rodent control?. THE SOURCES:. Gerard Brown, DC Department of...
Washingtonian.com
DC’s First Bar With No Alcohol Is Coming Soon
When Gigi Arandid was on a flight to the Dominican Republic, she did what most people do when caught 30,000 feet in the air: flipped through an airplane magazine. That’s where she first learned about Sans Bar—a cocktail spot in Austin, Texas serving exclusively zero-proof drinks. At the time, Arandid had been sober for two years and the idea resonated with her. So when Arandid, who has a background in customer service and hospitality, later had the chance to take over a space on H Street Northeast, she remembered that article and everything clicked. She would open the first alcohol-free bar and event space in DC.
gmufourthestate.com
FALL EATS IN FAIRFAX
As fall approaches in Northern Virginia, what better to cozy into the holiday season than some festive treats to enjoy? Restaurants, coffee shops and stores in the Fairfax area are getting into the spirit this week by bringing back fall favorites to the menu and hosting fall-themed events. For those whose palettes are spooked by pumpkin spice, beware.
Turnto10.com
DC woman assaulted by group of teenagers on bus shares what happened in brutal attack
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A woman was attacked by a group of teenagers on a D.C. bus Monday after asking them to stop using foul language. "It was an outrage," said Kyla Thurston. On Oct. 17, just before 4 p.m., Thurston, 42, said she was on a bus on her way to pick up her diabetes medicine when a group of teens began to curse.
MPD Cadet Program Moves Into New Facility in Ward 8
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD Chief Robert J. Contee III on Wednesday opened the department's new Cadet Corps Training Center in Southeast. The post MPD Cadet Program Moves Into New Facility in Ward 8 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WTOP
‘HBCU Roadshow’ at Howard University aims to boost health outcomes for Black Americans
People on the campus of Howard University in D.C. for homecoming this weekend will be greeted on the yard by the Gilead Sciences HBCU Roadshow – an effort to engage students, faculty, staff and alumni with information about sexual health and breast cancer awareness. So why is a global...
Washingtonian.com
Halloween Decorations in Georgetown Are to Die For
Another perfect fall weekend, another chance to set up spooky decorations! Not to be outdone by the residents of Capitol Hill, Georgetown residents also have gone all out in preparation of All Hallow’s Eve. Here are some of our favorite displays so far, just as a burst of fall colors has arrived.
Washington City Paper
Mary Cheh Is Steaming After Anita Bonds Neutered Her Bill Aimed at Combating Senior Hunger
Helping senior citizens ranks at just about the same level as kissing babies or cuddling puppies for politicians during election season. So, on the surface, it makes sense that At-Large Councilmember Anita Bonds is moving legislation aimed at addressing the District’s alarming rate of senior hunger a few weeks before Nov. 8.
PLANetizen
Evaluating D.C.’s Plan to House Encampment Residents
According to an article by Chelsea Cirruzzo in Axios, Washington, D.C.’s Coordinated Assistance and Resources for Encampments (CARE) pilot program, aimed at reducing homelessness in the District, has seen roughly 72 percent of program participants entering into temporary housing leases. “The program focused on four of the largest encampments...
Eater
Unsuspecting Places to Find Great Sushi in D.C.
D.C. is home to a stellar cast of Japanese and sushi spots. But several restaurants that aren’t typically associated with raw fish happen to have surprise side menus and hidden counters centered around sushi. Here are six unlikely destinations for terrific rolls, sashimi, temaki, and omakase menus around D.C.
Dunbar Students, Staff Delve Into Redesign Process
The Dunbar and Cardozo Education Campuses recently counted among the first of several District public schools to roll out the DC+XQ Redesign this year The post Dunbar Students, Staff Delve Into Redesign Process appeared first on The Washington Informer.
ffxnow.com
Madeleine Proust bakery closes after just one year in Vienna
Another local French bakery has closed its doors for good, leaving the Tysons area with dwindling options for macrons, cookies and other Parisian desserts. Madeleine Proust shuttered on Oct. 1, only about a year after it first opened in Vienna’s Wolftrappe Shops at 448 Maple Ave East. The business didn’t provide an explanation for the closure but confirmed it would no longer be operating in any capacity after that date.
bethesdamagazine.com
6 fun ideas for date nights in Montgomery County
It’s time to ditch the traditional dinner and a movie and try something new on date night. Montgomery County has plenty of unique date-night destinations whether it’s for a first date or an outing to escape the house and kids. Here are six fun date night ideas:. The...
Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows
WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m....
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Inova Reveals Designs for New Hospital on Former Landmark Site
On Monday evening, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh revealed new, more detailed designed for the new Inova hospital in Alexandria. The company hosted a virtual community meeting to present an update on the hospital, which is set to open in 2028 at the former site of Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End. The hospital will eventually replace the current Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road.
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Allowing Tourists To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana While Visiting The Nation’s Capital
The mayor of Washington, D.C. has signed a bill allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients while they’re visiting the nation’s capital without the need for any doctor’s recommendation—a move that supporters say could boost tourism. Residents of the District are already able to self-certify...
Bay Net
Dust Off Your Resume, Plan To Attend Tri-County Job And Career Fair At CSM Oct. 20
LA PLATA, Md. – Eager and qualified job seekers are encouraged to attend the Tri-County Job and Career Fair at CSM’s La Plata Campus Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This fair is a great way to learn about companies and positions that may be hiring in your field of interest. Even if you aren’t currently looking for a job, attending a job fair can help you prepare for your future job search.
