DC’s First Bar With No Alcohol Is Coming Soon

When Gigi Arandid was on a flight to the Dominican Republic, she did what most people do when caught 30,000 feet in the air: flipped through an airplane magazine. That’s where she first learned about Sans Bar—a cocktail spot in Austin, Texas serving exclusively zero-proof drinks. At the time, Arandid had been sober for two years and the idea resonated with her. So when Arandid, who has a background in customer service and hospitality, later had the chance to take over a space on H Street Northeast, she remembered that article and everything clicked. She would open the first alcohol-free bar and event space in DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
gmufourthestate.com

FALL EATS IN FAIRFAX

As fall approaches in Northern Virginia, what better to cozy into the holiday season than some festive treats to enjoy? Restaurants, coffee shops and stores in the Fairfax area are getting into the spirit this week by bringing back fall favorites to the menu and hosting fall-themed events. For those whose palettes are spooked by pumpkin spice, beware.
FAIRFAX, VA
Washingtonian.com

Halloween Decorations in Georgetown Are to Die For

Another perfect fall weekend, another chance to set up spooky decorations! Not to be outdone by the residents of Capitol Hill, Georgetown residents also have gone all out in preparation of All Hallow’s Eve. Here are some of our favorite displays so far, just as a burst of fall colors has arrived.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

Mary Cheh Is Steaming After Anita Bonds Neutered Her Bill Aimed at Combating Senior Hunger

Helping senior citizens ranks at just about the same level as kissing babies or cuddling puppies for politicians during election season. So, on the surface, it makes sense that At-Large Councilmember Anita Bonds is moving legislation aimed at addressing the District’s alarming rate of senior hunger a few weeks before Nov. 8.
PLANetizen

Evaluating D.C.’s Plan to House Encampment Residents

According to an article by Chelsea Cirruzzo in Axios, Washington, D.C.’s Coordinated Assistance and Resources for Encampments (CARE) pilot program, aimed at reducing homelessness in the District, has seen roughly 72 percent of program participants entering into temporary housing leases. “The program focused on four of the largest encampments...
WASHINGTON, DC
Eater

Unsuspecting Places to Find Great Sushi in D.C.

D.C. is home to a stellar cast of Japanese and sushi spots. But several restaurants that aren’t typically associated with raw fish happen to have surprise side menus and hidden counters centered around sushi. Here are six unlikely destinations for terrific rolls, sashimi, temaki, and omakase menus around D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Madeleine Proust bakery closes after just one year in Vienna

Another local French bakery has closed its doors for good, leaving the Tysons area with dwindling options for macrons, cookies and other Parisian desserts. Madeleine Proust shuttered on Oct. 1, only about a year after it first opened in Vienna’s Wolftrappe Shops at 448 Maple Ave East. The business didn’t provide an explanation for the closure but confirmed it would no longer be operating in any capacity after that date.
VIENNA, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

6 fun ideas for date nights in Montgomery County

It’s time to ditch the traditional dinner and a movie and try something new on date night. Montgomery County has plenty of unique date-night destinations whether it’s for a first date or an outing to escape the house and kids. Here are six fun date night ideas:. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows

WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Inova Reveals Designs for New Hospital on Former Landmark Site

On Monday evening, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh revealed new, more detailed designed for the new Inova hospital in Alexandria. The company hosted a virtual community meeting to present an update on the hospital, which is set to open in 2028 at the former site of Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End. The hospital will eventually replace the current Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

Dust Off Your Resume, Plan To Attend Tri-County Job And Career Fair At CSM Oct. 20

LA PLATA, Md. – Eager and qualified job seekers are encouraged to attend the Tri-County Job and Career Fair at CSM’s La Plata Campus Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This fair is a great way to learn about companies and positions that may be hiring in your field of interest. Even if you aren’t currently looking for a job, attending a job fair can help you prepare for your future job search.
LA PLATA, MD

