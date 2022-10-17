ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at the Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Police say when they arrived there was a man sitting on some steps waving them over. Police say the man had a gunshot wound on his forearm but claimed he did not know what had happened. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and police say no other injuries were reported.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police look to identify witness in Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/18/22, 7:53 p.m.) — TPD said the male in the video has been identified and questioned. Tulsa police are hoping to identify and find a man who may have witnessed a homicide last month. Fedro Givens, 18, was shot and killed at the Echo...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man sentenced for fatally shooting man on a bicycle in April 2021

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was sentenced Thursday for shooting and killing a bicyclist in order to impress members of a street gang, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III sentenced 29-year-old Devon Blevins to life in federal prison. “Devon Blevins...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to identify man suspected of stealing from vehicle

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the man pictured who is suspected of stealing from a vehicle. On Sept. 22 around 8 a.m., this man allegedly broke into a vehicle at a convenience store near Admiral and 193rd East Avenue. Police say...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police find and question witness in Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla. — After asking for the public’s help, Tulsa Police have identified and questioned a witness to a late September murder. According to Tulsa Police, 18-year-old Fedro Givens was shot and killed by 17-year-old Kaleb Pelton on September 30, 2022. Pelton was charged with murder and was...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Deputies Clears Van Driver Related To 'Attempted' Child Abduction

The owner of the van related to an attempted child abduction was identified and spoke with investigators, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO said the driver has now been cleared as a person of interest in this investigation. Deputies had stated that the attempted child abduction was captured on video in Sand Springs on Sept. 30 and that the van was seen following a school bus near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
californiaexaminer.net

Man Sought For Questioning In 4 Oklahoma Killings Gets Arrested

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of a man sought in connection with the murder and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said in a statement that 67-year-old Joe Kennedy was apprehended on Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while operating a stolen car. Mark...
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken Arrow police arrest child in shooting investigation

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department said an arrest has been made involving a shooting in a hotel parking lot Monday. Police said a child was arrested Monday night after another child was shot in the hotel parking lot near West Kenosha Street and South Garnett Road in Broken Arrow.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Man 'evading' officials in $18M Canadian abuse lawsuit believed to be in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man embroiled in an $18 million proposed class-action lawsuit in Saskatoon, Canada, involving allegations of abuse against children, is believed to be in Tulsa, “evading” service. A Saskatoon judge has granted a request to have former Saskatoon pastor Keith Johnson substitutionally served,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Respond To Grass Fire In Tulsa

Firefighters were on the scene of a grass fire in a field near 36th Street North and Highway 169. Crews so far have been able to get the flames under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Tulsa County is still currently under a burn ban.
TULSA, OK

