Tulsa Police Searching For Overnight Car Chase Suspect
The Tulsa Police Department is searching for the person they say led officers on an overnight chase in a stolen car. A stolen car was recovered early Wednesday morning after a chase through the Tulsa metro. According to the Tulsa Police Department, an officer happened to run the tag number...
1 Injured In Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at the Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Police say when they arrived there was a man sitting on some steps waving them over. Police say the man had a gunshot wound on his forearm but claimed he did not know what had happened. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and police say no other injuries were reported.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police look to identify witness in Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/18/22, 7:53 p.m.) — TPD said the male in the video has been identified and questioned. Tulsa police are hoping to identify and find a man who may have witnessed a homicide last month. Fedro Givens, 18, was shot and killed at the Echo...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa man sentenced for fatally shooting man on a bicycle in April 2021
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was sentenced Thursday for shooting and killing a bicyclist in order to impress members of a street gang, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III sentenced 29-year-old Devon Blevins to life in federal prison. “Devon Blevins...
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify man suspected of stealing from vehicle
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the man pictured who is suspected of stealing from a vehicle. On Sept. 22 around 8 a.m., this man allegedly broke into a vehicle at a convenience store near Admiral and 193rd East Avenue. Police say...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police investigate shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting at south Tulsa apartment complex Thursday morning. Police said one man was shot at Savanna Landing Apartments near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Shell casings and a hammer were found in the street outside the apartment complex, according...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Mother of Tulsa man arrested for choking two people calls for better mental healthcare in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — Amberlyn Villegas told FOX23 Thursday that it’s hard for her to believe her son, Armando, is sitting in jail. “It broke my heart as a mom,” she said. “I’m just wondering what is happening to my son.”. Tulsa Police said Armando Villegas...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa Police find and question witness in Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — After asking for the public’s help, Tulsa Police have identified and questioned a witness to a late September murder. According to Tulsa Police, 18-year-old Fedro Givens was shot and killed by 17-year-old Kaleb Pelton on September 30, 2022. Pelton was charged with murder and was...
Tulsa Deputies Clears Van Driver Related To 'Attempted' Child Abduction
The owner of the van related to an attempted child abduction was identified and spoke with investigators, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO said the driver has now been cleared as a person of interest in this investigation. Deputies had stated that the attempted child abduction was captured on video in Sand Springs on Sept. 30 and that the van was seen following a school bus near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive.
KOCO
Authorities speak after person of interest in Okmulgee case is in custody
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Authorities spoke to KOCO 5 after a person of interest in the Okmulgee case was taken into custody. This occurred after the remains of four men were found in a river last Friday. "We're just glad that we could be a part of taking Mr. Kennedy...
californiaexaminer.net
Man Sought For Questioning In 4 Oklahoma Killings Gets Arrested
On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of a man sought in connection with the murder and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said in a statement that 67-year-old Joe Kennedy was apprehended on Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while operating a stolen car. Mark...
Tulsa Police Chief On Violent Crime Trend Among Young People
TULSA, Okla. - Violent crimes involving high school students appear to be increasing around Tulsa such as the recent shooting at McClain. Tulsa's Police Chief Wendell Franklin joined News On 6 to talk about what the department is doing to help change this trend.
Tulsa Police Believe Cold Temperatures Are Reason For Woman's Death
Tulsa Police are investigating a woman's death after a record-breaking cold snap. The woman was found Tuesday morning across the street from the Tulsa Day Center, officers said. It is expected to stay above freezing Wednesday night. However, The Day Center wants people to know they do their best to...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues search for clues in 2021 Turley disappearances
TULSA, Okla. — A year after three people disappeared in Turley last October, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues looking for clues. 76-year-old Jack Grimes and 56-year-old Dwayne Selby were supposed to be at a horse show in Texas during the third week of October but never made it home.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Broken Arrow police arrest child in shooting investigation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department said an arrest has been made involving a shooting in a hotel parking lot Monday. Police said a child was arrested Monday night after another child was shot in the hotel parking lot near West Kenosha Street and South Garnett Road in Broken Arrow.
Investigation continues in Okmulgee quadruple murder
The investigation continues in the Okmulgee quadruple murder as more questions come with no answers.
KTUL
Man 'evading' officials in $18M Canadian abuse lawsuit believed to be in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man embroiled in an $18 million proposed class-action lawsuit in Saskatoon, Canada, involving allegations of abuse against children, is believed to be in Tulsa, “evading” service. A Saskatoon judge has granted a request to have former Saskatoon pastor Keith Johnson substitutionally served,...
Person of interest in murders of 4 missing Oklahoma men denied bond in Florida court
“Given the total picture which has come to my attention, think at this point in time for public safety and for Mr. Kennedy's situation, I think no bond is appropriate,” Volusia County Circuit Court Judge Bryan Feigenbaum said.
KTUL
Owasso police searching for individuals suspected of stealing wallets from the elderly
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Owasso Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the man and two women seen in the pictures. Police say these individuals are suspected of stealing wallets from elderly people's purses. OPD says there are two recent instances in which these individuals allegedly stole...
news9.com
Firefighters Respond To Grass Fire In Tulsa
Firefighters were on the scene of a grass fire in a field near 36th Street North and Highway 169. Crews so far have been able to get the flames under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Tulsa County is still currently under a burn ban.
