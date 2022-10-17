ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Dump truck wedged under Kansas highway bridge

By Heidi Schmidt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SS0oq_0iccgTlW00

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A truck driver’s mistake turned into a headache for other drivers near Lawrence Monday afternoon.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash on East 1600 Road under Kansas Highway 10. When deputies arrived, they found a dump truck wedged under the highway bridge.

Officers closed East 1600 Road to allow crews to remove the dump truck.

Multi-vehicle crash bogs down 21st in Topeka

The sheriff’s office said the driver failed to lower the truck’s dump bed before driving under the bridge.

Emergency responders transported the driver to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is investigating the K-10 bridge deck to determine if the crash caused any damage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Shawnee County sheriff looks for solutions after Ford cancels vehicle order

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office may have to wait for their new police cruisers. The agency’s order for 2022 Ford Interceptors was cancelled. A sheriff spokeswoman says the Ford Motor Company has cancelled multiple orders for police cruisers across the country. Abigail Christian, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, told 27 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One rushed to Lawrence hospital after morning water rescue call

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was rushed to a Lawrence hospital after they were found during a morning water rescue call. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials were called to the area of 200 Indiana St. - Burcham Park - with reports of a person in the water.
LAWRENCE, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man dies after rear-ending pickup truck's trailer

ANDERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 30-year-old man from Welda, Kansas died Monday night after rear-ending a pickup truck's trailer as it was turning. Dakota Kirkland was driving north in a Ford Escort behind a truck and trailer on U.S. 169 shortly before 5 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the truck slowed to turn left onto SW Missouri Road and Kirkland crashed into the back of the trailer Hartman was pulling.
WELDA, KS
KSNT News

6 new bus pads being installed in Topeka cause lane closures

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has announced several lane closures as crews work to install new bus pads. City spokesman Andrew Rosebrook says Conroy Contractors is has been hired to complete the project. It’s expected to last between one to two weeks, weather permitting. The following lanes have been closed: North lane of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

80-year-old found safe in Shawnee County after going missing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An 80-year-old dementia patient who went missing Thursday was found safe in a wooded area inside Shawnee County. The woman had not been seen since Wednesday evening, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. She was then reported missing at 9:25 a.m. Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol – Air Support Unit, Kansas […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Fredonia man shot west of Emporia

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a suspect after a shooting west of Emporia earlier this week. A statement released Thursday said Justin Smith, 38, of Fredonia, told authorities about the shooting Monday evening. Smith claimed he was shot at 625 Road 160 west of Emporia by “a person known by Smith.”
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

City of Topeka helps people prepare their homes for winter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A statewide initiative is helping people get their houses ready for winter. The City of Topeka partnered with Kansas Gas Service today to hand out weatherization kits to the community. People stopped by City Hall where door strips, outlet sealers and other items made for keeping warm air in the house were […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Multi-vehicle crash bogs down 21st in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Topeka Monday afternoon. The original call came in to Shawnee County Dispatch at 12:31 p.m. of a crash involving multiple cars, according to dispatchers. This is on 21st Street in between Topeka Boulevard and Kansas Avenue. Dispatchers tell 27 News TPD is […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man dies after car crashes into trailer

ANDERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is dead after his car smashed into a trailer in Anderson County. The crash happened at 4:41 p.m. on Oct. 17 on U.S. Highway 169 where it intersects with Southwest Missouri Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Ford F-350 hauling a trailer was turning left onto Southwest […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Crews battle large brush fire early Monday in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews worked more than an hour Monday morning to extinguish a large brush fire in North Topeka. The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of N. Kansas Avenue. The fire’s location was east of the Kansas Avenue Bridge and immediately north...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

21st Street construction in southwest Topeka is ahead of schedule

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Construction on 21st Street between Fairlawn Road and Crest Drive is expected to finish ahead of schedule, according to the City of Topeka. The project began this morning and was expected to last a week. Both east bound lanes are closed for pavement repair. East and west bound traffic will be restricted to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy