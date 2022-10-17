ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Greentopia Green Visions program celebrates 10 years in Rochester

By Sydney Havens
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XctnZ_0iccgNiO00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Green Visions youth program celebrated an anniversary and an expansion Monday.

Green Visions is a program within the Greentopia organization. Its goal is to educate local youth on work and leadership skills. Participants install flower gardens on once-vacant lots in Rochester communities.

Monday’s event marked 10 years since the creation of Green Visions. The organization also took the opportunity to celebrate the creation of a new training facility —located in a 100-year-old cottage

“I think its important for this neighborhood to feel that it has a slice of beauty and green space right in their back yards,” said Greentopia Executive Board Chair Lisa Baron.

Over 100 youth have participated in this workforce development program. Green Visions also welcomes kids with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and they hire an equal number of both young men and women.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pushup challenge is raising money for Rochester veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three Rochester-area fitness centers are raising money for the Veterans Outreach Center. The "Swet 4 Vets" Challenge is a combination of dollars and fitness. Revive Fitness owner Vinny Mogavero and his Revive family are doing 22 push-ups every day until Veterans Day. “Right now the national...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

YMCA of Greater Rochester names new president and CEO

The YMCA of Greater Rochester has named a new president and CEO who will fill the role after George Romell retires next year. Ernest Lamour most recently served as president and CEO of the Ridgewood YMCA in New Jersey, and before that led the Stamford YMCA in Connecticut and worked in various leadership roles with the Stamford Jewish Community Center.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Are home prices headed for a fall?

Since the end of the Great Recession, home prices in the Rochester area have pretty much gone in one direction: up. In the last several years, they’ve soared. But could that change soon? CoreLogic, a leading global property information and analytics firm, this month reported that the likelihood of home prices dropping here over the next 12 months was “very high”—a more than 70 percent chance of a decline.
ROCHESTER, NY
thestylus.org

From Rochester to Brockport: public transportation is inefficient

College students, whether 17 or 21, shouldn’t be expected to own a vehicle and pay to keep it on campus. Simple as that. But how are students supposed to travel from place to place, get groceries, attend internships or go downtown on the weekend? They’re not walking, that’s for sure.
ROCHESTER, NY
visitrochester.com

Things To Do in Rochester, NY This November

There are so many things to see, do, and experience when you visit Rochester and the Finger Lakes this November. Check out this roundup of special events and activities happening in the area. Whatever you choose to do, share your adventures in Rochester with us using #VisitROC!. Festive Fun. November...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Meet the 15 Rochester-area Assembly candidates

All eight state Assembly seats covering Monroe County are on the ballot this year. All seats in the state Assembly are up for election this year. Below is a rundown of the candidates for the eight seats that cover Monroe County. 130TH DISTRICT Webster, Wayne County ...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Veterans Voices: Man joined Navy as barber, never cut hair

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — When Ralph Lippa graduated high school, the Korean War was still ongoing. Lippa was concerned about being drafted, so he decided to just sign up and get it over with, joining the Navy. His job — or rating — was a ship’s shopkeeper on USS Bexar (APA 237- LPA 237).  “And […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Massive ‘Arbors at Penfield’ project generating excitement, concerns

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A new project proposed for the Town of Penfield has some folks excited, and others raising concerns. The ‘Arbors at Penfield’ plans to be a massive, four-year, mixed-use development on the corner of Route 250 and Atlantic Avenue, currently a 73-acre field. Christopher Tanea with the Town of Penfield says the ‘Arbors’ project’s […]
PENFIELD, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester art store takes creative spin on ‘Inktober’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The month of October has become a challenge for artists to draw with ink, called Inktober, and one local art store is taking a collaborative approach. Rochester Art Supply is a special place for Sam Crouth. “I found out about this job because of all the...
ROCHESTER, NY
macaronikid.com

2022 Rochester Children's Book Festival

Meet the creators of your favorite books! Join us this fall at RIT for a fun day of author & illustrator book signings, readings, presentations, and book-inspired crafts! Books available for purchase through Lift Bridge Book Shop. Free parking and admission. Rochester Children’s Book Festival 2022. Adventure Into the...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochestermedia.com

A Little Something Extra for November 21

Join the merchants of Downtown Rochester on Monday, November 21, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. when they offer their customers Lagniappe (Creole for “a little something extra”) in appreciation for their support throughout the year. The Rochester Downtown Development Authority (DDA) also will offer Lagniappe with the...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy