Greentopia Green Visions program celebrates 10 years in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Green Visions youth program celebrated an anniversary and an expansion Monday.

Green Visions is a program within the Greentopia organization. Its goal is to educate local youth on work and leadership skills. Participants install flower gardens on once-vacant lots in Rochester communities.

Monday’s event marked 10 years since the creation of Green Visions. The organization also took the opportunity to celebrate the creation of a new training facility —located in a 100-year-old cottage

“I think its important for this neighborhood to feel that it has a slice of beauty and green space right in their back yards,” said Greentopia Executive Board Chair Lisa Baron.

Over 100 youth have participated in this workforce development program. Green Visions also welcomes kids with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and they hire an equal number of both young men and women.

