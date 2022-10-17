Residents affected by severe July flooding can get federal assistance. Here’s how to apply

President Joe Biden has approved federal disaster assistance for Illinois to help communities affected by severe July flooding , including East St. Louis, where some residents remained displaced as of late September.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency stated in a news release Monday that federal funding will be made available to people affected in St. Clair County. The announcement comes almost three months after up to 12 inches of rainfall in the St. Louis metropolitan area, including southwestern Illinois, caused severe flash flooding on July 26.

East St. Louis was among the hardest-hit towns in the metro-east.

Disaster assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs for individuals and business owners, according to FEMA.

You can apply for assistance online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov , by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app starting Tuesday.

Here’s what you’ll need to complete the application, according to DisasterAssistance.gov:

Social security number

Annual household income

Contact information (phone number, mailing address and damaged home address)





Insurance information (coverage, insurance company name, etc.)

Bank account information (if you are eligible to receive financial assistance, the money can be deposited in your account)

You will also need to provide documentation of costs like completed home repairs or hotel stays while displaced due to flooding, FEMA representative Darryl Dragoo said at a news conference following Monday’s announcement.