KSAT 12

New retail shop focuses on empowering women

SAN ANTONIO – “Hello gorgeous” lit up in pink neon is the first sign that the Elysia Collective Company runs on girl power. It’s a business where owner Emily Howell will sell her own T-shirt, sweatshirt, and jewelry designs. It’s also where she leases space to about a dozen other women who peddle everything from stationery to scrunchies.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
enchantingtexas.com

14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers

Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Couple launches Made Local SATX to support San Antonio businesses, artists

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. Made Local SATX has officially launched. The online store highlights independent artists/makers and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saheron.com

Development Explorer: 29-story residential tower, retail center at Hemisfair

A major piece of the ambitious multi-phased development on the northwest corner of Hemisfair is going to the Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC) for conceptual approval on Wednesday. The renderings by FitzGerald Associates Architects of Chicago show two buildings on East Market Street—between South Alamo and the River Walk,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Dr. Pepper announces bourbon-flavored soda

SAN ANTONIO — There’s a new flavor out there for fans of Dr. Pepper. The classic soda brand is releasing its Dr. Pepper bourbon-flavored Fansville Reserve on Wednesday. Officials say the non-alcoholic drink has hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel and the cans come in a burgundy-colored box.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Texas home builders scrambling as interest rates rise

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Home builders in Texas are getting creative as higher interest rates are cooling the housing market. There are now incentives for home buyers and higher commissions and bonuses for real estate agents. The idea is to prevent heavy price markdowns amidst rising inventory. “With...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Tu Asador is a hidden gem in Castle Hills

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Today we’re going to Castle Hills where I found a wonderful little hidden gem among some oak trees. It's called Tu Asador. Now this was suggested to me - and I am so thankful to those of you that comment my Facebook page. I actually do read those! And I've actually tried a lot of your suggestions.
CASTLE HILLS, TX
KSAT 12

Dog Haus celebrates its 12th anniversary with free hot dogs

SAN ANTONIO – Hot dog enthusiasts, this one is for you. The popular biergarten, Dog Haus, is celebrating its 12th birthday on Thursday by offering free Haus Dogs at city-wide locations. To access the coupon, text “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” to 833-440-1110 to receive a mobile voucher for a free dog....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo announces more concerts for 2023

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is adding more names to an already loaded lineup of entertainers for 2023. Ronnie Milsap, Alabama, Bret Michaels, Dwight Yoakam, and Clay Walker have now been added to next year’s roster of performers. Already announced for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

