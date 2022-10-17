Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
New Braunfels siblings honored for outstanding service projects
NEW BRAUNFELS – Siblings in New Braunfels are being recognized by the Boy Scouts of America for their outstanding service projects. “I feel proud that I did something to give back to the community,” said Elizabeth Bowers, a winner of the Eagle Scout Project of the Year Award.
KSAT 12
East Side community farm preserving tradition by growing flowers to honor the dead
SAN ANTONIO – A community farm on the city’s East Side is preserving tradition by growing flowers that honor the dead. “You are going to find Marigolds that are known as Cempasuchils. We have Celosias. We have Globe amaranth and Mano de Leon as well,” Jovanna Lopez, the urban agriculture community coordinator at Garcia Street Urban Farm said.
KSAT 12
Bigger than ever: Outdoor ice skating rink returning to downtown San Antonio this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio holiday tradition is returning for a third season but this time it’s bigger than ever. The Rotary Ice Rink presented by Valero will open on Nov. 18 at San Antonio’s Travis Park. KSAT is the media sponsor. This year the rink...
KSAT 12
Walk through a Flowers Forest at San Antonio’s Lightscape this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – You can light up your holiday season with kinetic hues and a flower forest — two new immersive installations that will be at the Lightscape holiday light display at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Lightscape will return to San Antonio for the second year from...
KSAT 12
What to know before you attend San Antonio’s free Muertos Fest
SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Muertos Fest in San Antonio this October. Admission is free and open to the public. Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at Hemisfair on Oct. 29-30.
Blastin’ the Badass Disco Tunes, This H-E-B is the Most Jammin’ in Texas
This H-E-B jams the oldies from the 70s and customers are loving it. According to KENS-TV, customers at the H-E-B in Olmos Park on the northside of San Antonio get to party like it's 1979 while grocery shopping. "Our music here is what's called the seventies hits," said Thomas Dunnam.
KSAT 12
New retail shop focuses on empowering women
SAN ANTONIO – “Hello gorgeous” lit up in pink neon is the first sign that the Elysia Collective Company runs on girl power. It’s a business where owner Emily Howell will sell her own T-shirt, sweatshirt, and jewelry designs. It’s also where she leases space to about a dozen other women who peddle everything from stationery to scrunchies.
Annual Balloon Fest takes to the skies this weekend
The fifth annual RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest takes place Oct. 21-23 at River City Community Church grounds, 16765 Lookout Road in Selma, adjacent to the Retama Park Race Track.
KSAT 12
Celebrate Día de los Muertos at these free festivals in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2 as a celebration of tradition and pre-Hispanic rituals that date back to more than 3,000 years ago. Olmecs and subsequent Toltecs, Mixtecs, Zapotecs, Maya, and Aztecs honored the symbiotic...
enchantingtexas.com
14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers
Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
KSAT 12
Couple launches Made Local SATX to support San Antonio businesses, artists
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. Made Local SATX has officially launched. The online store highlights independent artists/makers and...
saheron.com
Development Explorer: 29-story residential tower, retail center at Hemisfair
A major piece of the ambitious multi-phased development on the northwest corner of Hemisfair is going to the Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC) for conceptual approval on Wednesday. The renderings by FitzGerald Associates Architects of Chicago show two buildings on East Market Street—between South Alamo and the River Walk,...
Dr. Pepper announces bourbon-flavored soda
SAN ANTONIO — There’s a new flavor out there for fans of Dr. Pepper. The classic soda brand is releasing its Dr. Pepper bourbon-flavored Fansville Reserve on Wednesday. Officials say the non-alcoholic drink has hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel and the cans come in a burgundy-colored box.
KSAT 12
Smart SA invites families to try new STEM activities at Pearsall Park
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s SmartSA is hosting a free STEM technology event this weekend. The family-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday at Pearsall Park. The event aims to give families a chance to interact with new technologies.
Fans of Popeye’s Cajun Turkey can order a bird for Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — Popeye’s is once again offering to help with the cooking this Thanksgiving. The fast-food giant is bringing back its Cajun-style turkey, which is marinated in Louisiana seasoning and slow-roasted. The bird is pre-cooked, so all that customers have to do is thaw the turkey and...
KTSA
Texas home builders scrambling as interest rates rise
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Home builders in Texas are getting creative as higher interest rates are cooling the housing market. There are now incentives for home buyers and higher commissions and bonuses for real estate agents. The idea is to prevent heavy price markdowns amidst rising inventory. “With...
news4sanantonio.com
Tu Asador is a hidden gem in Castle Hills
CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Today we’re going to Castle Hills where I found a wonderful little hidden gem among some oak trees. It's called Tu Asador. Now this was suggested to me - and I am so thankful to those of you that comment my Facebook page. I actually do read those! And I've actually tried a lot of your suggestions.
KSAT 12
Dog Haus celebrates its 12th anniversary with free hot dogs
SAN ANTONIO – Hot dog enthusiasts, this one is for you. The popular biergarten, Dog Haus, is celebrating its 12th birthday on Thursday by offering free Haus Dogs at city-wide locations. To access the coupon, text “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” to 833-440-1110 to receive a mobile voucher for a free dog....
KTSA
San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo announces more concerts for 2023
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is adding more names to an already loaded lineup of entertainers for 2023. Ronnie Milsap, Alabama, Bret Michaels, Dwight Yoakam, and Clay Walker have now been added to next year’s roster of performers. Already announced for...
San Marcos' Root Cellar to open first New Braunfels restaurant in 2023
The location in San Marcos will remain open.
Comments / 1