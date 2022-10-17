ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Democrats distance party from House candidate’s debate claims, election denials

By Alex Kienlen, Andrew Epperson
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Statements by a Democratic congressional candidate during a debate have led to Arkansas Democrats issuing a statement distancing the party from him.

During a debate between candidates for Arkansas Fourth District for U.S. House of Representatives, Democrat candidate John White responded to several questions with answers far to the right of his party’s typical platform.

The debate, which aired on Arkansas PBS, featured White, Republican incumbent Rep. Bruce Westerman and Libertarian candidate Gregory Maxwell.

Among the unlikely responses, White expressed opposition to President Joe Biden’s presidency and the legitimacy of his election. In one answer, White claimed Biden’s election “was stolen” and said Biden was “the worst president we’ve ever had.”

White continued by saying, “the American people have not elected a president since Kennedy.”

Talk Business & Politics reported several instances where the Republican incumbent Westerman and White were closely aligned on issues, such as the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

On the matter of the 2020 election, Westerman said that while he thought there were “anomalies” in the 2020 vote, Biden was the legally elected president.

White also voiced support for the United States Supreme Court’s recent abortion-restricting Dobbs decision, saying, “the Supreme Court did the right thing.”

Shortly after the debate concluded, the Arkansas Democratic Party issued a statement on White’s debate performance, distancing itself from the candidate and his comments.

The statement, undersigned by Democratic Party of Arkansas Chair Grant Tennille, clarified that the party did not recruit White as a candidate.

“Earlier today, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Congress – District 4 made numerous statements inconsistent with our Party’s positions. The Party does not endorse the candidate’s stated positions. While the Democratic Party did not recruit John White to run, we honor the access to the ballot that is fundamental to American democracy and thank Mr. White for his military service to our country.”

Democratic Party of Arkansas Chair Grant Tennille, Oct. 17
The 2022 Arkansas general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

