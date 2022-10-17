ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
D9Sports.com

10-18 ROUNDUP: Huffman Enjoys Huge Match in Redbank Valley Volleyball Win; Keystone Downs C-L

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Alivia Huffman had a monster match with 22 kills and 20 digs as the Redbank Valley volleyball team downed A-C Valley on the road, 25-18, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22. Caylen Rearick was also strong defensively with 28 digs. Mylee Harmon contributed 17 assists, 17 digs and three kills. Allyn Hagen 14 assists and Taylor Ripple seven kills, 12 digs and four aces.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

Central Dauphin girls volleyball blanks Altoona

The Central Dauphin girls volleyball team defeated Altoona Wednesday in straight sets in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division match. The set scores were 25-15, 25-22 and 25-16. For Central Dauphin, Autumn Henry had 18 kills, 2 aces and 10 digs. Kinsey Reuwer added 5 kills, 2 blocks, 5 aces and...
HARRISBURG, PA
Times Leader

Local roundup: Lake-Lehman field hockey earns shutout victory

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Three different players scored and Faye Post came up with three saves for the shutout as Lake-Lehman blanked Dallas 3-0 on Wednesday in WVC field hockey play. Lauren Domzalski opened the scoring for the Black Knights with Sage Morgan and Rachel...
LEHMAN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy