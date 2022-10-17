Read full article on original website
Trib HSSN High School Football State Rankings for Oct. 18, 2022
As we hit the midway point of October and close in on the start of the district postseason for some, like autumn leaves, a few tradition-rich names have fallen out of the Top 5. There were four changes in the weekly Trib HSSN state football rankings following Week 7. Perennial...
Sharpsville’s Garen Levis wins Pa. high school football player of the week fan vote
Garen Levis has put together a pretty good season for Sharpsville, and last week’s effort was one of his best. His team didn’t get the win — it fell 38-32 to Grove City — but it wasn’t for a lack of effort on Levis’ account. He finished with seven receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
Local roundup: Holy Redeemer girls soccer wins battle of division leaders
In a battle of teams atop Division 2 in the Wyoming Valley Conference girls soccer standings, Bella Granteed and Avery Kozerski both scored twice in a big first half as Holy Redeemer defeated Wyoming Area 5-1 on Tuesday. Granteed opened the...
D9Sports.com
10-18 ROUNDUP: Huffman Enjoys Huge Match in Redbank Valley Volleyball Win; Keystone Downs C-L
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Alivia Huffman had a monster match with 22 kills and 20 digs as the Redbank Valley volleyball team downed A-C Valley on the road, 25-18, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22. Caylen Rearick was also strong defensively with 28 digs. Mylee Harmon contributed 17 assists, 17 digs and three kills. Allyn Hagen 14 assists and Taylor Ripple seven kills, 12 digs and four aces.
Rocco Salvitti fires 4-under par round to lead Central Catholic to PIAA Class 3A title
Central Catholic captured the team’s third PIAA Class 3A boys golf championship Wednesday at Penn State’s White Course. The Vikings also won in 2016 and ’18. Senior Rocco Salvitti, who finished second in the PIAA individual tournament Tuesday, led the way for the Vikings by shooting 4-under-par 68.
Central Dauphin girls volleyball blanks Altoona
The Central Dauphin girls volleyball team defeated Altoona Wednesday in straight sets in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division match. The set scores were 25-15, 25-22 and 25-16. For Central Dauphin, Autumn Henry had 18 kills, 2 aces and 10 digs. Kinsey Reuwer added 5 kills, 2 blocks, 5 aces and...
Local roundup: Lake-Lehman field hockey earns shutout victory
Three different players scored and Faye Post came up with three saves for the shutout as Lake-Lehman blanked Dallas 3-0 on Wednesday in WVC field hockey play. Lauren Domzalski opened the scoring for the Black Knights with Sage Morgan and Rachel...
