Deion Sanders is absolutely going to listen to Power 5 job offers, because he feels his coaches deserve more money

Deion Sanders Under Fire For ‘Embarrassing’ His Colleague
Jackson State Head Football Coach Deion Sanders is garnering criticism for an interview conducted in direct association with his JSU program’s staff. Prior to their matchup Saturday against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, who they defeated 48-8, Sanders is catching heat for embarrassing Jackson State Assistant Athletic Director for Broadcasting and Video Services Rob Jay during a sit-down interview.
Analysis: Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. Games are starting to slip from his grasp and so, too, is his touch. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay’s training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers’ 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. “There’s too many plays we’re not making,” Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 — his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
Chiefs Fans Speculate Trade Could Be Coming Following Travis Kelce Contract News
The Kansas City Chiefs altered a significant contract today following their 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. In a move that will save the team nearly $3.5M in cap space this season, the Chiefs converted part of tight end Travis Kelce's base salary into a signing bonus this morning. ...
Tom Brady Admits He Can't 'Balance' Home Life & Football Because His 'Competitiveness Takes Over'
Coming clean. As Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen seemingly inch closer and closer towards divorce, the athlete hinted his headstrong attitude about football may be to blame.On the Monday, October 17, episode of his podcast "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray," the dad-of-three confessed that though he always intends to make his family a priority, it all goes out the window once the season starts."I almost look at like a football season like you're going away on deployment for the military," he explained. "And it's like, 'Man, here I go again.'""The reality is you can really...
College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly Daughter News
Brian Kelly's daughter is no fan of the Florida Gators or their fans. In a recent TikTok posted from the sideline of Saturday's game between LSU and Florida, Kelly's daughter, Grace, took a shot at those in the UF crowd. "I just wanted to come on here and say that...
Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why
Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Buffalo Bills Are Releasing Veteran Player Just Coming Off A Suspension
This Monday afternoon the Buffalo Bills announced they are releasing a veteran player. The funny thing is he's just now coming off a suspension. The Bills are releasing veteran linebacker Andre Smith Jr. this Monday. "The #Bills are releasing LB Andre Smith, source said. He is coming ...
College Football World Praying For Mike Leach, Mississippi State
On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach announced the sudden passing of Bulldogs freshman Sam Westmoreland. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," coach Mike Leach said in a release. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Hope to Do One Thing for This Year's Super Bowl (Exclusive)
Deion Sanders knows all about the craziness of the Super Bowl as he's won a couple in his career and covered the event while working as an NFL analyst for the NFL Network and CBS Sports. Now that he's the head coach of the Jackson State football team, Sanders is hoping to do one thing with his fiancée Tracey Edmonds during the big game. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Sanders and Edmonds talked about how they hope to spend this year's Super Bowl.
Deion Sanders FINALLY Gives His Thoughts On Taking A Job Offer From A Power 5 School— ‘I’m Gonna Have To Entertain It’
60 Minutes took a trip to Jackson, Mississippi to spend time with Deion Sanders who finally revealed he would entertain Power 5 coaching job if the opportunity presented itself.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
3-time Pro Bowl tight end announces his retirement from NFL
After 14 seasons in the NFL, one tight end is saying, “That’s all, folks.”. Longtime Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker announced Tuesday that he is officially retiring from the league. Walker will retire as a member of the Titans. “To be able to retire with the Titans...
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
2 College Football Coach Seats Reportedly Getting Warmer
One college football reporter believes two prominent head coaches are on thin ice. Providing a temperature check at the season's halfway mark, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman identified Bryan Harsin's hot seat as "scalding" and Scott Satterfield's status as "pretty hot." Feldman called it a "long shot" that Harsin will remain...
