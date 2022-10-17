Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtva.com
Information sought on runaway in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police, Lee County deputies need help locating missing teen
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Youth Court need your help to find a teenager who may have run away. 17-year-old Zariah Williams was reported missing on October second. She was last seen by her guardian on September 30th when she was dropped off at her aunt’s East Tupelo home for a weekend visit.
wcbi.com
IP Foundation donates thousands to several Golden Triangle organizations
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The International Paper Foundation gave $63,000 to various Golden Triangle organizations. In all, 15 non-profits received various grants from the foundation. Today, the check was delivered. This is the IP Foundation’s annual allocation to causes in the community that promote education and literacy, health and...
wcbi.com
Brooksville police chief resigns, search for new chief begins
BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Brooksville finds itself looking for a police chief, once again. Virginia Rich tells WCBI she has resigned, effective immediately. She took over the Brooksville police department back in April. The Noxubee County town had not had a police chief for eight years...
Mississippi State announces plans for Jim and Thomas Duff Center
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will soon begin construction on a new, centralized home for the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic (ADDC), Disability Resource Center, and Department of Kinesiology. This comes after a commitment from brothers Jim and Tommy Duff of Columbia. The $15 million gift will enhance disability services and […]
wcbi.com
Chickasaw, Union County schools receive funding for more security
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Two north Mississippi schools received federal money to help boost security. Chickasaw and Union County School Districts have both been awarded more than $495,000. U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Service grants this morning. The Districts can...
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County, City of Starkville team up to pave major road
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A partnership between an Oktibbeha County Supervisor and a Starkville Alderman paves the way for improving a major connector road. Garrard Road is a busy stretch of road connecting the Starkville City Limits and Highway 25. Thousands of drivers travel the road every day,...
wcbi.com
Chickasaw County deputies ask for help locating missing man
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County deputies are asking for help to find a missing man. 21-year-old Carter Bliven was last seen this past Tuesday on County Road 416 in Woodland. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 250 pounds. Bliven was last seen driving a blue Chevy Equinox...
wcbi.com
Starkville woman sentenced to jail in 2021 Hickory Grove Road murder
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman will spend 10 years in prison for her role in a murder investigation. Rymesha Coggins pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder. The deadly shooting happened on Hickory Grove Road in 2021. 30-year-old Laquilla Clark died as a result...
wcbi.com
Attorney Jeff Hosford tells what the next steps are in felony arrest cases
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After the arrests in Monroe County of four daycare workers, many people are wondering what is next for the accused. Three sets of parents have filed abuse charges in Monroe County Justice Court. This follows a viral video taken at the Lil’ Blessings Childcare...
wcbi.com
Former Starkville firefighter indicted for embezzlement
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville firefighter is indicted on an embezzlement charge. This past May we told you about the arrest of Clarence Parks. Now, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury has indicted him. He is charged with embezzlement: fraud committed in public office. The investigation started after...
wcbi.com
Arrest warrants issued for former Hamilton daycare workers
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Arrest warrants are issued for five former workers at a Monroe County daycare where a cell phone video was taken showing workers scaring toddlers. The investigation began after a video was posted, showing workers at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton...
wcbi.com
Three candidates left in the running to be next Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for Columbus’s next top cop is narrowed down to three candidates. A search committee interviewed seven people before selecting the finalists. The final three were selected for a meeting this morning. Sources tell WCBI that no one currently employed at the Columbus...
wcbi.com
Talking Trash: residents concerned about trash delays in the area
COLUMBUS (WCBI) – It’s a regular chore. You set your garbage out for pick-up on trash day. But what happens when trash day rolls around, and it doesn’t get picked up?. Now multiply that by two, sometimes three days, and all of your neighbor’s garbage as well, and you’ll see why a lot of people are talking trash in Columbus.
wcbi.com
Louisville ministry continuing its mission even after a fire
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville ministry known for bringing hope to the community is now hoping to regroup after a fire damages its building. Angela Nance has been arrested in the case and is being charged with arson of a religious building. Usually, when families are displaced by...
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County deputies still looking for grave vandal
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are still searching for the person that vandalized a grave. The incident happened at Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road back on October first. Deputies say someone stole an urn and scattered ashes on the property. Some grave markers were also...
Commercial Dispatch
Three finalists chosen for CPD chief
The field of candidates for Columbus police chief has narrowed to three, according to Mayor Keith Gaskin. The police chief selection committee met Tuesday morning for about 50 minutes, entirely in executive session. After spending last week conducting interviews with the top eight contenders via Zoom, members picked three finalists for in-person interviews.
Woman arrested for setting fire to church-based Mississippi thrift store
Police have arrested a woman in connection with a fire at a church-based Mississippi thrift store. Angela Nance was arrested by Louisville police and charged with arson of a religious building. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Nance is accused of setting fire to donations outside a thrift store on North...
wcbi.com
Itawamba County killer sues the state, wants to delay execution date
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Itawamba County killer believes his execution should wait while he sues the state. The attorney for Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. says an execution date should not be set because the inmate is part of a lawsuit that challenges the state’s execution method.
wcbi.com
Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
Comments / 0