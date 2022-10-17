ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Driver charged with DUI after deadly pedestrian hit-and-run on Midlothian Turnpike

By Tyler Thrasher
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A female suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash on Midlothian Turnpike over the weekend.

Chesterfield County Police are investigating the fatal crash that occurred in the 7900 block of Midlothian Turnpike before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.

(Photo: Autumn Childress, 8News)
Pedestrian killed in crash on Midlothian Turnpike, Chesterfield Police investigating

Officers said two pedestrians were crossing the roadway when they were both hit by a 2014 Kia Optima that was traveling westbound on Midlothian Turnpike.

According to police, the driver of the Kia initially stopped at the scene briefly but then drove away. One of the pedestrians was identified as 26-year-old Skyler Allen Steak and pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Who was manning the cameras?’: Virginia mother seeks answers after son’s death in solitary

The second pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While police were at the scene investigating the incident, officers said the driver of the Kia returned and was identified as Vivian Whiting-Bailey. The suspect was charged with DUI and felony hit and run.

Whiting-Bailey is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond and police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

