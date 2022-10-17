Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpln.org
Tell us your experience about your experience with disability benefits in Tennessee
Social Security and other disability benefits are meant to be a safety net for people who are unable to work because of a medical condition. However, the process of applying for and remaining eligible to receive benefits can be complicated and frustrating to the people they’re meant to help.
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville WeGo operators and mechanics win in state championship
NASHVILLE – Two WeGo Public Transit bus operators and two mechanics received honors for their performances in the state championship roadeo competition held during the Tennessee Public Transportation Association (TPTA) Annual Conference on Wednesday, October 19 in Franklin. Earl Rhodes, safety manger, was named Urban Support Employee of the...
New Balance distribution center to bring jobs, more people to Wilson County
Population growth is not slowing down anytime soon in Wilson County.
Unhoused people rush to apply for affordable housing as another Nashville waitlist opens
When more spots opened in an affordable housing complex in Nashville, there was a rush of people experiencing homelessness and advocates trying to get on it as soon as possible.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Agriculture Student Embodies the Tiger Spirit in Fight Against Rare Cancer
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — For Zaria Hunter, this semester marks her triumphant return to Tennessee State University as she continues the battle of her life against a rare form of cancer. In 2021, Hunter started her spring semester of sophomore year off strong, studying agriculture sciences with...
Tennessee Tribune
Black Farmers and Their Families Honored
LEBANON, TN — The Wilson County Black History Committee (WCBHC) paid tribute to 30 African American farmers and their families at a gala evening on Sept. 24 at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon, before the United States Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) mails its 2022 census forms this November to survey their yields.
dicksonpost.com
Senior Elite Services opens new Dickson office
Senior Elite Services, LLC (SES) is a full-service agency serving Tennessee since 2008 and recently opened a new Dickson office at 1646 Hwy 46 South. Jonathan Acevedo, the founder and president, and his team are Insurance Advisors licensed and bonded in Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Arkansas, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Nashville Scene
New Overdose Prevention Strategies Being Rolled Out
Last week, Davidson County regional overdose prevention specialist Jeremy Reese and his colleagues started to add fentanyl test strips to the opioid overdose reversal kits they distribute to individuals and nonprofits. Until earlier this year, the test strips were considered drug paraphernalia in Tennessee, limiting their availability. In March, the...
WSMV
Affordable housing last chance for some to find home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A North Nashville affordable housing waitlist is now open and accepting applications. Staffers said people are rushing to apply for the housing and told WSMV4 what you need to know about the application. You can now apply to the John Henry Hale Homes affordable waiting list,...
60% of TN education leaders report difficulty recruiting and retaining teachers, survey shows
A new Tennessee survey revealed that 60% of Tennessee's education leaders report difficulty recruiting and retaining teachers.
‘You are not protecting children’: Vanderbilt transgender clinic supporters call out lawmakers
Upset with what they called "dangerous rhetoric," protesters gathered Wednesday morning outside the Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, where some gender-affirming surgeries have been put on hold.
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
WSMV
Metro Action Commission changes service hours
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Action Commission will be changing its customer service hours beginning Friday, Oct. 21 to respond to the increased volume of applications for assistance with utility, rent, mortgage and other payment assistance programs. The customer service lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Fundraiser for Hendersonville officer diagnosed with terminal cancer
Officer Danny Ellis was with the Hendersonville Police Department for nearly 25 years before the diagnosis ended his career.
Flu activity on the rise in Middle Tennessee
The peak of the flu season is around the corner, but Tennessee is seeing an early increase in flu activity.
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
wpln.org
State charter commission sides with local school boards, rejecting charters pitched for Brentwood and Hendersonville
The Tennessee commission with the power to overturn local decisions on charter schools sided with local districts Monday. The Public Charter School Commission voted 8-0 against letting two charter schools open in Middle Tennessee. Although some commission members expressed support for alternatives to traditional public schools, they said the Founders...
Families plan to file lawsuit against Lucky Ladd Farms after E. coli report
Lucky Ladd Farms is responding to claims that they were negligent after a child died from catching E. coli. Three families have gotten an attorney and they’re planning to file a lawsuit against them.
‘Focused on being governor’: Bill Lee discusses decision not to debate ahead of November election
Gov. Lee gave a little more insight as to why he's choosing not to debate Democrat challenger Dr. Jason Martin.
Comments / 0