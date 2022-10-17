ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville WeGo operators and mechanics win in state championship

NASHVILLE – Two WeGo Public Transit bus operators and two mechanics received honors for their performances in the state championship roadeo competition held during the Tennessee Public Transportation Association (TPTA) Annual Conference on Wednesday, October 19 in Franklin. Earl Rhodes, safety manger, was named Urban Support Employee of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Black Farmers and Their Families Honored

LEBANON, TN — The Wilson County Black History Committee (WCBHC) paid tribute to 30 African American farmers and their families at a gala evening on Sept. 24 at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon, before the United States Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) mails its 2022 census forms this November to survey their yields.
LEBANON, TN
dicksonpost.com

Senior Elite Services opens new Dickson office

Senior Elite Services, LLC (SES) is a full-service agency serving Tennessee since 2008 and recently opened a new Dickson office at 1646 Hwy 46 South. Jonathan Acevedo, the founder and president, and his team are Insurance Advisors licensed and bonded in Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Arkansas, North Carolina and South Carolina.
DICKSON, TN
Nashville Scene

New Overdose Prevention Strategies Being Rolled Out

Last week, Davidson County regional overdose prevention specialist Jeremy Reese and his colleagues started to add fentanyl test strips to the opioid overdose reversal kits they distribute to individuals and nonprofits. Until earlier this year, the test strips were considered drug paraphernalia in Tennessee, limiting their availability. In March, the...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Affordable housing last chance for some to find home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A North Nashville affordable housing waitlist is now open and accepting applications. Staffers said people are rushing to apply for the housing and told WSMV4 what you need to know about the application. You can now apply to the John Henry Hale Homes affordable waiting list,...
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022

Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Metro Action Commission changes service hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Action Commission will be changing its customer service hours beginning Friday, Oct. 21 to respond to the increased volume of applications for assistance with utility, rent, mortgage and other payment assistance programs. The customer service lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

State charter commission sides with local school boards, rejecting charters pitched for Brentwood and Hendersonville

The Tennessee commission with the power to overturn local decisions on charter schools sided with local districts Monday. The Public Charter School Commission voted 8-0 against letting two charter schools open in Middle Tennessee. Although some commission members expressed support for alternatives to traditional public schools, they said the Founders...
BRENTWOOD, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy