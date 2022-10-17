ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

New York places second in energy efficiency study

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s no secret energy is pricey and an expense that every American household pays. As the winter months approach and the monthly bill increases, we can’t help but look for ways to save money and conserve energy. A recent study on WalletHub by...
Hochul signs bill to crack down on catalytic converter theft

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Amid a rise in catalytic converter thefts from vehicles over the last year, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that targets illegal “chop shops” across the Empire State. Hochul signed the bill on October 17, 2022, imposing restrictions on vehicle dismantlers on purchasing,...
GOP’s Georgia challenge: Persuading Trump backers to vote

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — On a crisp fall morning, eager volunteers fanned out in the leafy suburban Atlanta neighborhood to knock on doors, trying to persuade reluctant and skeptical conservatives to register to vote in next month’s midterm elections. It’s painstaking work anywhere, but especially pivotal in battleground...
NY AG report: Social media companies played major role in radicalizing Tops mass shooting suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report Tuesday after investigating social media’s role in radicalizing the suspected Tops mass shooter. The more than 40-page-long report states, “anonymous, virtually unmoderated websites and platforms radicalized the shooter.” The office reviewed thousands...
South Carolina fugitive arrested in Jefferson County

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County on Thursday, according to a press release from New York State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3...
Fetterman’s doctor says he’s recovering well from May stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, released a doctor’s note Wednesday saying he is recovering well from a May stroke as he vies for an open seat in a bare-knuckle campaign against Republican rival Dr. Mehmet Oz, who has questioned Fetterman’s fitness to serve.
Who’s the most popular horror villain in New York?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you know who the most popular horror villain in New York is? GetWindstream, an authorized reseller of Windstream products, has released its second-annual report, showing that Patrick Bateman from the film “American Psycho” is the most popular. Bateman was the most googled...
