ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6abc

CHOP doctors talk about navigating 'sick season' and early RSV spike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From doctor's offices to emergency departments to hospitals, pediatricians are swamped with young children with respiratory viruses, especially RSV, respiratory syncytial virus. Dr. Ron Keren, chief medical officer at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, says RSV started in April, not November as usual, and is now running at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy