Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Open Court: The trial of Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women
The trial of Juan David Ortiz is a Webb County capital murder case that was moved to Bexar County after a change of venue was granted by a judge. Ortiz is accused of the murders of four women found dead just north of Laredo. He is also facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.
Man pleads guilty to 2019 San Marcos murder, receives life sentence
A Kyle man was sentenced to life in prison Oct. 4 in connection to a 2019 San Marcos murder, Hays County records showed.
Complex
Report: Family of Teen Shot by Police in McDonald’s Parking Lot Wants Attempted Murder Charge for Cop
The family of the teenager who was shot by Texas police in a McDonald’s parking lot earlier this month wants the since-fired officer to face more serious charges. According to TMZ, which cited recently retained attorney Ben Crump in its latest report on Thursday, the family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu believes fired San Antonio police officer James Brennand should be charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting.
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu’s father says teen has made some progress after being shot by San Antonio police officer
SAN ANTONIO – The teenager shot by a San Antonio police officer on Oct. 2 is making some progress. “The last two days, after 14 scary unsettling days, Erik has made some progress. He has a long way to go but we will take any and every little bit we can get,” Cantu’s father wrote in a post shared on a crowdfunding website Tuesday by Cantu’s uncle.
KSAT 12
Retired SAPD detective beats felony assault charge after victim disappears
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County prosecutors have dismissed a felony assault charge against a retired San Antonio police detective after the victim in the case disappeared amid his own criminal issues. Cellphone footage captured by the victim in September 2020 showed ex-detective John Schiller pointing a handgun at the...
Attorney Ben Crump representing family of San Antonio teen shot by now-former police officer
Crump, who now represents the family of Erik Cantu, has done work for the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown.
KSAT 12
Mother shot by daughter’s ex-boyfriend unaware of suspect’s criminal history
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting his ex-girlfriend’s mother and tying up a teenager following a break-up, San Antonio police said. Officers said the man was upset that his ex-girlfriend went into hiding after she broke up with him and asked him to move out.
foxsanantonio.com
Police need info on suspect who gunned down teen at Sunday's car club meetup
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking the public's help to catch the person who gunned down a teenager during a recent car club meetup. The deadly shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday along Dunton Street and South Tayman Street on the Southwest Side. Police said Evan Mejia, 18,...
foxsanantonio.com
Medical examiners identify young victim killed in hookah bar shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the young man shot and killed Saturday morning outside a Northwest Side hookah bar. Investigators say Amari Marquis Clark Lovings, 20, died from a gunshot wound to the neck. SAPD officers responded to Jungle Hookah Lounge near Babcock...
Pleasanton Express
POTEET SHOOTING VICTIM AIRLIFTED
At 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, a Poteet Police Department Officer arrived in the 800 block Ave G to find that a 77-year-old year old male (husband) allegedly shot his 76-year old wife twice. She was airlifted with shots to her hip and leg area. Her condition is not known at this time. The husband has been taken into custody and the investigation is on going.
KSAT 12
Man causes rollover after intentionally crashing into vehicle carrying girlfriend on I-35, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of intentionally crashing his truck into another vehicle carrying his girlfriend on IH-35 after finding out the driver was her ex-boyfriend, according to San Antonio police. Jeffry Vanmatter, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
Family of man killed still waiting for justice while reflecting on his life and legacy
SAN ANTONIO — It was a daylight shooting death, caught on camera by a vigilant security system, at a downtown ministry for the homeless. It happened one year ago, but at the sad anniversary of his passing, the family of William Hawkins said there has been no justice. The...
KSAT 12
One year after homeless man was shot at a gas station, family frustrated with lack of charges
San Antonio – The encounter between the two men lasted only seconds, but it carried consequences for a lifetime -- at least for one of them. A year after William Hawkins, 35, was shot in a downtown gas station parking lot near McCullough Avenue and U.S. 281, his family is frustrated by what they see as a lack of justice. The Oct. 14, 2021, shooting happened in broad daylight and was captured on camera. The shooter is not currently facing charges.
KTSA
Police looking for suspects involved in fatal shooting at car club meet-up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help in finding a suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a car club meet up on Sunday night. Investigators say 18-year-old Evan Mejia was killed when shots were fired around 9:40 p.m. at the corner of Afcoms Way and Dunton Street.
There's a reason two recent San Antonio police shootings had different outcomes, activists say
Two recent police shootings have striking similarities, but in one case the officer is facing charges, while the other is on paid administrative duty.
KTSA
Girlfriend meets up with ex, angry San Antonio boyfriend wrecks their car on Interstate 35
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man is now facing assault charges for ramming his truck into a car his girlfriend was in. KSAT-TV reported 39-year-old Jeffry Vanmatter was upset when he found out his girlfriend has been picked up by her ex-boyfriend at a gas station. Vanmatter and his girlfriend had been dating for six months.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for person who killed man ‘for no apparent reason’ on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot a man north of downtown last week. San Ramon Soto was sitting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of N. Flores Street on Friday when he was shot and killed, police said.
KSAT 12
Man assaulted woman with bat after starting fight at convenience store, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a bat after starting a fight at a San Antonio convenience store, according to jail records. Ruben Ramirez, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
KSAT 12
Multiple people detained after eight-liners, weapons, cash seized in 2 gambling busts, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Deputies seized multiple eight-liners, weapons and cash in two gambling busts on Wednesday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said two buildings in the 2000 block of Guadalupe Street and the 1200 block of Bandera Road were raided before 6 a.m. At...
KSAT 12
Family of Erik Cantu hires civil rights attorney Ben Crump
SAN ANTONIO – The family of the teen who was shot by a San Antonio police officer has hired high-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Erik Cantu, 17, was shot by James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. He is currently on life support at...
Comments / 0