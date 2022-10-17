San Antonio – The encounter between the two men lasted only seconds, but it carried consequences for a lifetime -- at least for one of them. A year after William Hawkins, 35, was shot in a downtown gas station parking lot near McCullough Avenue and U.S. 281, his family is frustrated by what they see as a lack of justice. The Oct. 14, 2021, shooting happened in broad daylight and was captured on camera. The shooter is not currently facing charges.

