San Antonio, TX

Complex

Report: Family of Teen Shot by Police in McDonald’s Parking Lot Wants Attempted Murder Charge for Cop

The family of the teenager who was shot by Texas police in a McDonald’s parking lot earlier this month wants the since-fired officer to face more serious charges. According to TMZ, which cited recently retained attorney Ben Crump in its latest report on Thursday, the family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu believes fired San Antonio police officer James Brennand should be charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Erik Cantu’s father says teen has made some progress after being shot by San Antonio police officer

SAN ANTONIO – The teenager shot by a San Antonio police officer on Oct. 2 is making some progress. “The last two days, after 14 scary unsettling days, Erik has made some progress. He has a long way to go but we will take any and every little bit we can get,” Cantu’s father wrote in a post shared on a crowdfunding website Tuesday by Cantu’s uncle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Medical examiners identify young victim killed in hookah bar shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the young man shot and killed Saturday morning outside a Northwest Side hookah bar. Investigators say Amari Marquis Clark Lovings, 20, died from a gunshot wound to the neck. SAPD officers responded to Jungle Hookah Lounge near Babcock...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

POTEET SHOOTING VICTIM AIRLIFTED

At 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, a Poteet Police Department Officer arrived in the 800 block Ave G to find that a 77-year-old year old male (husband) allegedly shot his 76-year old wife twice. She was airlifted with shots to her hip and leg area. Her condition is not known at this time. The husband has been taken into custody and the investigation is on going.
POTEET, TX
KSAT 12

One year after homeless man was shot at a gas station, family frustrated with lack of charges

San Antonio – The encounter between the two men lasted only seconds, but it carried consequences for a lifetime -- at least for one of them. A year after William Hawkins, 35, was shot in a downtown gas station parking lot near McCullough Avenue and U.S. 281, his family is frustrated by what they see as a lack of justice. The Oct. 14, 2021, shooting happened in broad daylight and was captured on camera. The shooter is not currently facing charges.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

