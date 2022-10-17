Tesla is pushing through with the wide release of Full Self-Driving. The company hopes regulators will understand the technology more after the wide release. So, this quarter, we expect to go to a wide release of Full Self-Driving Beta in North America. So, anyone who has ordered a Full Self-Driving, will have access to the FSD Beta program this year, probably about a month from now,” Elon Musk said during the Q3 2022 earnings call. “So anyone who buys a car and purchases a full self-driving option, will immediately have that available to them.”

1 DAY AGO