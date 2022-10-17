Read full article on original website
Elon Musk sees Tesla ($TSLA) becoming worth more than Apple ($APPL) and Saudi Aramco combined
Tesla held its third-quarter 2022 earnings call today following the release of its shareholder letter. During the call, Technoking Elon Musk said that he could see the company becoming more valuable than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined. Elon Musk said that he’d said on another earnings call that he thought...
SpaceX ready for 30th Starlink launch of 2022
SpaceX is on track to launch its 30th Starlink mission of 2022 later this morning. No earlier than (NET) 10:50 am EDT (14:50 UTC) on Thursday, October 20th, a Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from SpaceX’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station (CCAFS) LC-40 launch pad with 54 internet satellites in tow. Weighing in at 16.75 tons (~36,900 lb), the batch of Starlink V1.5 satellites is one of just a few left for SpaceX to complete the second of five ‘shells’ that make up its first constellation.
Tesla’s Elon Musk confirms his attendance on TSLA Q3 2022 earnings call
Last year, Elon Musk caught headlines when he mentioned that he would likely be skipping out on Tesla’s earnings calls, at least unless there’s “something really important” that needs to be discussed. This seems to be the case for tomorrow’s TSLA Q3 2022 earnings call.
SpaceX rolls out Starship, stacks world’s largest rocket, and aces Starlink launch hours apart
In 15 hours, SpaceX has rolled a new Starship to its South Texas launch and test facilities, reassembled the world’s largest rocket, launched Starlink satellites to orbit, and recovered a reused Falcon 9 booster in port. The burst of activity began around sunset at SpaceX’s Starbase rocket factory in...
Video of Starlink terminal in Iran shared on Instagram
A video of a Starlink terminal in Iran was recently shared on Instagram. In September, Elon Musk and the team at SpaceX showed support for the Iranian people by granting them access to Starlink internet after the Iranian government shut off access to the outside world. One of the problems that needed to be solved was getting Starlink terminals inside Iran so citizens could access the satellite-based internet.
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Tesla drops new details on its next vehicle platform
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the automaker’s next vehicle platform will exceed Model 3 and Model Y production output, be roughly half the cost of the Model 3 and Model Y platforms, and be smaller in size. Musk and other Tesla executives were asked about any potential developments from...
Tesla FSD “Actual” Smart Summon is almost done
Tesla FSD’s Smart Summon feature is about to get a lot better. Tesla has been working on refining the summoning feature to improve its capabilities. Thus far, Smart Summon has been more of a fun party trick rather than a feature FSD customers actively use. Tesla FSD’s summoning feature still has some quirks to work out before customers are comfortable using it daily.
The Rolls Royce Spectre begins the brand’s transition to electric
Rolls Royce unveiled its first-ever electric vehicle, the Rolls Royce Spectre. Since the dawn of modern electric vehicles, the electric drivetrain has been perfect for luxury vehicles. An electric motor’s quiet, smooth, and reliable operation make it ideal for a luxury use case. And now, the leader in luxury motor cars has finally taken notice and has created its first electric vehicle, the Rolls Royce Spectre.
Tesla Cybertruck tooling officially begins at Gigafactory Texas
Tesla Cybertruck tooling has officially begun at Gigafactory Texas as the vehicle begins to enter production within the next year. Tesla released its Q3 2022 Shareholder Deck on Wednesday just after Market Close, where the Cybertruck was listed as “Tooling” instead of the “In Development” label the automaker gave it last quarter.
Tesla Cybertruck production won’t be reliant on 4680 battery cell ramp
The Tesla Cybertruck is coming — that much is sure. IDRA, the company responsible for creating the Giga Press that will be used on the vehicle, has already finished testing the gargantuan machine. Sections of Gigafactory Texas where Cybertruck production is expected have also become a hub of activity.
SpaceX Starlink donation feature estimated to go live next week
SpaceX’s Starlink donation feature might go live sometime next week. Elon Musk shared that SpaceX is actively working on a donation link for Starlink services. He hinted that SpaceX would release “something” related to the Starlink donation feature next week. What is Starlink’s Donation Option?. The...
Tesla Giga Berlin launches Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red paint for Giga Berlin
Over two years since Elon Musk’s initial announcement, Gigafactory Berlin’s next-generation paint shop finally seems to be hitting its rhythm. As recently announced by Tesla, Giga Berlin is now offering two new colors for its Model Y — Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red. Back in April 2020,...
Tesla aims for FSD wide release in a month
Tesla is pushing through with the wide release of Full Self-Driving. The company hopes regulators will understand the technology more after the wide release. So, this quarter, we expect to go to a wide release of Full Self-Driving Beta in North America. So, anyone who has ordered a Full Self-Driving, will have access to the FSD Beta program this year, probably about a month from now,” Elon Musk said during the Q3 2022 earnings call. “So anyone who buys a car and purchases a full self-driving option, will immediately have that available to them.”
SpaceX slashes base price of smallsat rideshare program, adds “Plates”
SpaceX has rolled out an upgraded version of its Rideshare program that will allow even more small satellite operators to send their spacecraft to orbit for extremely low prices. SpaceX threw its hat into the growing ring of smallsat launch aggregators in August 2019 with its Smallsat Program. Initially, the...
Tesla Stock Just Made a New 52-Week Low. Here's Why It's a Buy Right Now.
This might be a great chance to pick up shares in the electric vehicle powerhouse.
LIVE BLOG: Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2022 earnings call
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) third-quarter 2022 earnings call comes on the heels of the company’s Q3 2022 Update Letter. Tesla’s Q3 numbers were quite impressive, with the company posting record revenue, operating profit, and free cash flow (FCF). Tesla’s FCF also exceeded $8.9 billion in the last 12 months,...
Tesla expands hiring efforts in Israel with a focus on Service
Tesla is expanding hiring efforts in Israel, focusing on its Mobile Service division as the company fills out a team in the country. Tesla is hiring for several positions in several different categories, including Sales & Customer Support, Operations & Business Support, Solar Energy & Storage, and, as most of the posted positions show, Vehicle Service.
Top 10 questions Tesla investors want answered in the Q3 2022 earnings call
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is holding its third-quarter earnings call after markets close tomorrow, October 19, 2022. As in previous quarters, Tesla investors have voted for the top questions that they want the company’s executives to answer at the upcoming Q3 2022 earnings call. As noted by Say, the questions that...
Tesla energy projects await regulatory approval, could see boom in Q4
Tesla has nine massive solar projects awaiting regulatory approval before being constructed on its gigafactories. Tesla made big headlines yesterday after announcing that its solar and energy storage businesses had seen significant growth in Q3 and over the past year. And while the company is often known for being a supplier of renewable energy sources, they have also been implementing them at each of its U.S.-based gigafactories. Of the 14 energy projects being built on Tesla facilities, nine are awaiting regulatory approval, two are in construction, and three have been completed and are starting energy production shortly.
