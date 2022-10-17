Holyoke man arrested on drug, firearms charges following multi-agency investigation into narcotics operation in Highlands

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Related
Four Springfield residents arrested after cocaine, heroin seized after surveillance on Walnut Street
More than 1,000 grams of cocaine were found after a Springfield Resident Office DEA Task Force Investigation on Saturday.
Two men charged with trafficking heroin/fentanyl in Springfield after 20,000 bags seized
Two men were arrested in Springfield on Sunday after an alleged drug transaction of heroin/fentanyl.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police seeking help identifying suspect in Cooley Street incident
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have taken to social media in hopes that the public can help identify two individuals caugh on security camera. They posted these photos of the potential suspects taken at the Burlington store on Cooley Street in Springfield. According to police, on October 13 at...
Man arrested after police search Whip City Smokes in Westfield
A man was arrested Tuesday following a search of Whip City Smokes in Westfield.
sheltonherald.com
Bloomfield man convicted of selling fentanyl and cocaine around CT
BLOOMFIELD — A town man faces at least a decade in prison after being found guilty of drug trafficking-related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Kenston Harry, 41, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, 400 grams or more...
3 Crashes, 3 Poles: Sutton Police Make Series Of Drunk Driving Arrests
Three utility poles were the victims of three separate drunk driving incidents in one central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. First, police responded to a car crash where a utility pole was struck on Putnam Hill Road in Sutton around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, Sutton Police said on Facebook.
mynbc5.com
Suspects in stolen firearms incident seen using victim's ATM card in Massachusetts
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — The suspects believed to have stolen a truck filled with firearms and body armor from a home in Vermont were seen on surveillance video using the victim's ATM card at a bank in Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police said the surveillance photos were taken at an ATM...
Canterbury man gets 9 years for illegally owning machine gun while doing heroin
CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old Canterbury man will spend nine months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing firearms — including two machine guns — while using a controlled substance. Andres Vasquez, who is out on bond, will be required to report to prison to start his sentence on Jan. 5, according to an […]
Journal Inquirer
Mass. cops victims of ‘sting’ operation
SPRINGFIELD — A Hadley woman faces multiple assault charges after unleashing a swarm of bees onto Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow. Rorie S. Woods had more than one bee in her bonnet when she rolled into the driveway of 49...
Nathan Bill’s bar owner John Sullivan sees case dismissed for 2015 after-hours police fight
SPRINGFIELD - The state attorney general’s office dismissed a criminal count of misleading investigators against Nathan Bill’s bar owner John Sullivan, bringing yet another case to a close in the long-running police assault saga. The misleading count was the final leveled against Sullivan, who had assault charges against...
Worcester police charge 3 in Webster Street warehouse shooting
WORCESTER — Three men have been arrested in connection with the shootings at a Webster Street warehouse Saturday morning. Six people were injured in the gunfire traced to 88 Webster St. Patriky Sampaio Gomes,...
Man paralyzed from police van no longer faces charges in Connecticut
The man paralyzed while in new haven police custody is no longer facing charges.
Hadley woman facing charges after allegedly attacking officers with bee hives during Longmeadow eviction
A Hadley woman is facing charges after she tried using bee hives to attack the Hampden County Sherriff's deputies.
Belchertown man sentenced to prison for rape, strangulation, assault charges
A Belchertown man was found guilty in connection with several assault charges including rape and strangulation.
Adams Woman In Trouble For Loaded Weapon And OUI After Crashing Into Police Car
Here's a question, Berkshire County: What could be worse than being stopped by police for driving while drunk? How about this? Actually crashing into a police vehicle because you're driving drunk. And if that weren't bad enough, while conducting a search on your vehicle, the police find a loaded weapon...
fox61.com
Waterbury man arrested for stealing over $20K in jewelry: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man was arrested in Auburn, Mass., after allegedly stealing over $20,000 worth of jewelry on Tuesday at a local mall. Jacquel Newsome, 28, of Waterbury is now facing charges from the Auburn Police Department for larceny over $1,200, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and a license plate violation.
Worcester Police Find 20 Pounds Of Fentanyl In Apartment After Firefighters Kick In Door: Cops
Police arrested a Worcester man after firefighters kicked in his door while clearing a building earlier this week and found 20 pounds of fentanyl and an unregistered firearm, authorities said. Joseph Boucher faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of an unregistered gun and unregistered ammo, possession of a firearm in...
Doherty High student issued criminal summons after allegedly assaulting administrator
A Doherty Memorial High School student was issued a criminal summons Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a school administrator, Worcester police Lt. Sean Murtha said. Wednesday’s incident did not result in any serious injuries, according to Murtha.
westernmassnews.com
Palmer resident recalls scene of State Police search for stolen Vermont truck
Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities have released new details into an investigation that closed down a Palmer neighborhood. First...
Police searching for missing Wilbraham man with dementia
The Wilbraham Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 83-year-old man.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0