Fort Worth, TX

Need help paying your Tarrant rent or utility bill? Find out how to qualify for assistance

By Brayden Garcia
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xAP8g_0iccf0X900

If you’re at risk of having water or electric services turned off, the city of Fort Worth’s Community Action Partners wants to help.

The city’s Community Action Partners (CAP) group provides comprehensive services to economically disadvantaged Fort Worth individuals and families. Fort Worth’s CAP serves as the local agency for the larger national nonprofit, Community Action Partnership.

Fort Worth’s CAP offers services to help residents with water, utility and rental assistance. The group is hosting a couple events to help residents fill out applications in-person:

When and where can I receive help to fill out an application?

Two events are planned over October to help residents.

The first event is on Tuesday from 2:30 to 7 p.m. at the Northside Community Center at 1100 NW. 18th St. A second event is planned for Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. again at the Northside Community Center.

What do I need to bring with me to fill out the application?

There are a few things needed when filling out the form:

  • Picture ID for every member of the household age 18 or older.
  • Proof of income for all members in the household.
  • Social security number for each member in your household.
  • Proof of U.S. residency (passport, birth certificate, green card, etc.)
  • Copies of utility bills

Can I apply for the CAP program online?

Yes, you can still apply for CAP assistance online.

Residents can apply through the city’s website and fill out the form there. People can also request a mail-in application if they so choose.

How do I know if I’m eligible for CAP assistance?

There are a few ways to tell if you can apply for CAP help:

  • Must live in Tarrant County.
  • Must by the account holder or authorized user on the utility account for which you are requesting assistance. Utlility assistance cover water, electricity and gas/propane.
  • Must be the primary lease or mortgage holder if requesting rental or mortgage assistance.
  • Can only apply for rent, mortgage or utility assistance to one primary property.

What happens after I fill out the CAP assistance application?

After the application is completed the CAP staff will review the document.

Once the application has been verified, you will be contacted by a CAP caseworker on the next steps. Going forward, the caseworker will be the point of contact for applicants.

