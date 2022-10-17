Read full article on original website
Related
KEPR
Pa. Senate candidate Fetterman in good health, recovering well from stroke, doctor says
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is recovering well from a stroke he suffered earlier this year, according to his primary care physician. Dr. Clifford Chen of UPMC in Duquesne released a detailed medical report based on his examination. The report is the latest medical...
KEPR
Duck and cover: The Great Washington ShakeOut takes place Thursday
The Great Washington ShakeOut took place Thursday at 10:20 am across the state. It's a chance for people to take cover and prepare for when an earthquake or tsunami hits. The Washington Emergency Management Division said 120 Washington tsunami sirens along the inner and outer coast were tested using the real wailing sound of a tsunami warning. Alerts were also sent out to people who have the MyShake Earthquake Early Warning App. NOAA Weather Radios sounded an alarm.
KEPR
Siren tests scheduled for tomorrow; part of International ShakeOut Day
Things may get a little loud Thursday as sirens get their annual test. It's all part of the International ShakeOut Day. Shakeout day, participated in statewide, encourages residents to participate in earthquake drills where ever you are. It's 3 simple steps: drop, cover, and hold on. As for the sirens,...
KEPR
Wildfire smoke expected to clear this weekend
There are 15-fires burning across Washington, impacting air quality levels across the region late into fire season. Widespread haze has swept into the Columbia Basin from flames in Western Washington. We could see a bit of relief with rain on the way this weekend, but air quality experts with the...
KEPR
Rain will soon douse unusually late fire season in the Pacific Northwest
(KOMO) - The Pacific Northwest will soon get some much-awaited relief from a fire season that is running well into October. For now, however, smoke from nearby wildfires has prompted warnings to avoid extended outdoor activity due to air quality across the region. KOMO News spoke with Maureen Kennedy, an...
Comments / 0