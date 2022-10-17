The Great Washington ShakeOut took place Thursday at 10:20 am across the state. It's a chance for people to take cover and prepare for when an earthquake or tsunami hits. The Washington Emergency Management Division said 120 Washington tsunami sirens along the inner and outer coast were tested using the real wailing sound of a tsunami warning. Alerts were also sent out to people who have the MyShake Earthquake Early Warning App. NOAA Weather Radios sounded an alarm.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO