The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Royal Oak is Home to Michigan’s First Self-Serving Taproom
No more waiting to get your next beer, you can now get it yourself at Lincoln Tap, Michigan's first fully self-serving taproom. Lincoln Tap is Michigan’s first self-service taproom serving beer from Eastern Market Brewing Co. and Ferndale Project. I never thought I'd see the day when you could...
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
Workday 108 Trivia for the Week of October 24, 2022
Believe it or not, 29% of women say they think it's sexy when a man does this while he's eating breakfast. What is it?. Drink the milk from the bowl. Congratulations to today's winner, John Hall from Flint. Check Out This Michigan Home With 15 - Yes 15 - Bathrooms.
Finally! New Crumbl Cookies in Fenton Has Grand Opening Date
The wait is finally over! The new Crumbl Cookies in Fenton has an opening date, and our sweet tooth can't wait. We told you back in May that Crumbl Cookies was opening a new location in Fenton, Michigan. Gerdom Realty & Investments had announced on Facebook that they had represented Crumbl Cookies in the leasing of new space to bring the bakery to Fenton. The space is located in the Silver Pointe Shopping Center at Silver Parkway and Owen Road. Since then fans of the bakery have been waiting patiently for the doors to open and now the wait is over.
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good
Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
How Do You Pronounce This Road Name in Flint? Have We Been Wrong?
There is a road name in Flint that has caused a division in our office building. Time to appeal to Flint for help and answers. Earlier today, a co-worker of mine was in the production studio reading a script for a commercial. After the recording was done, I heard an error and thought it was just a simple mistake. However, after investigating I found out that the pronunciation used was on purpose.
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan
Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
Dallas Cowboys Show Lots of Love for Fenton Girl Bullied at School
Living in Michigan and being a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys isn't easy. But a 10-year-old girl from Fenton is proud to show off the swag she's been gifted from the team. Alexa Becker took some heat at school earlier this month when she wore a Dez Bryant jersey to school. Upset about the teasing, she asked her parents to pick her up from school that day. Being the awesome parents that they are, they donned their Cowboys gear and made a video as they picked the girl up from school.
Little Miss Flint Talks Water & Climate With President Joe Biden
Little Miss Flint isn't quite so little anymore. The now 15-year-old Mari Copeny sat down with President Joe Biden to discuss Flint's ongoing water crisis and climate change. Mari Copeny has been an advocate for clean drinking water in Flint since the water crisis began in 2014. At just eight years old, the ever-articulate Little Miss Flint helped bring international attention to lead-tainted drinking water in her hometown.
The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind
The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
Watch: Distracted Driver Causes Six-Vehicle Crash Near Ann Arbor
The video below will show you just how dangerous distracted driving can be. Did that opening line sound preachy? I didn't mean it to sound preachy or imply that you are guilty of distracted driving... (Although there certainly are a lot of distracted drivers - accidents waiting to happen - out on the road as of late.)
When Jackson’s ‘Michigan Avenue’ Was Called ‘Main Street': 1900-1920s
Back over 100 years ago, Jackson's beloved Michigan Avenue was originally called Main Street.....and wow, what a scene it was. The sidewalks and shops, were so crowded, people had to walk in the street. One of the fondest memories any longtime Jacksonian could have is spending time shopping for the...
GMA Visits Ann Arbor to Surprise Hero Doctor Helping People With Disabilities
Dr. Feranmi Okanlami is considered a hero among individuals with disabilities at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. ABC's 'Good Morning America' surprised the good doctor, awarding him $1 million in order to continue helping those who live with disabilities on a daily basis. Okanlami is the Director of...
Road Trip From Flint – Michigan’s Oldest Cider Mill
Warm spiced donuts, warm (or cold) apple cider and fresh apple pie this time of year... nothing like it! So many people are all about pumpkin spice everything in the fall -- not me! Give me apple-everything (and some cinnamon)!. About an hour south of Flint, Michigan you'll find the...
Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings
It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
Genesee County's Best Gas Station Pizzas and Where to Find Them
10 Trick or Treat Hot Spots in Genesee County to Get Great Candy. Whether you are looking for a high yield of free candy or searching for king-size trophy pieces, these neighborhoods throughout Genesee County are great options. Six Halloween Karens You May Encounter in Michigan This Season. Beware! Here...
10 Trick or Treat Hot Spots in Genesee County to Get Great Candy
Halloween is quickly approaching and here are some great trick-or-treating hot spots. One of the best holidays of the year, Halloween, represents serious business to every kid and many adults. The object is simple. Get dressed up in your favorite costume of the year and try to bring home as much free candy as possible. However, the big question is, "where can you get the best candy at the highest volume?"
Michigan Filmmaker Ken Burns Exposes Henry Ford’s Xenophobia In New Documentary
Ken Burns is widely known for his incredible mini-series and documentaries including Baseball, Civil War, Prohibition, and Vietnam. But his new film exposed two of the most influential men in America during the holocaust and exposes them to the xenophobia that inhibited America from saving millions of lives by entering the war.
