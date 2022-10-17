ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Cars 108

Royal Oak is Home to Michigan’s First Self-Serving Taproom

No more waiting to get your next beer, you can now get it yourself at Lincoln Tap, Michigan's first fully self-serving taproom. Lincoln Tap is Michigan’s first self-service taproom serving beer from Eastern Market Brewing Co. and Ferndale Project. I never thought I'd see the day when you could...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Cars 108

Workday 108 Trivia for the Week of October 24, 2022

Believe it or not, 29% of women say they think it's sexy when a man does this while he's eating breakfast. What is it?. Drink the milk from the bowl. Congratulations to today's winner, John Hall from Flint. Check Out This Michigan Home With 15 - Yes 15 - Bathrooms.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Finally! New Crumbl Cookies in Fenton Has Grand Opening Date

The wait is finally over! The new Crumbl Cookies in Fenton has an opening date, and our sweet tooth can't wait. We told you back in May that Crumbl Cookies was opening a new location in Fenton, Michigan. Gerdom Realty & Investments had announced on Facebook that they had represented Crumbl Cookies in the leasing of new space to bring the bakery to Fenton. The space is located in the Silver Pointe Shopping Center at Silver Parkway and Owen Road. Since then fans of the bakery have been waiting patiently for the doors to open and now the wait is over.
FENTON, MI
Cars 108

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good

Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Cars 108

How Do You Pronounce This Road Name in Flint? Have We Been Wrong?

There is a road name in Flint that has caused a division in our office building. Time to appeal to Flint for help and answers. Earlier today, a co-worker of mine was in the production studio reading a script for a commercial. After the recording was done, I heard an error and thought it was just a simple mistake. However, after investigating I found out that the pronunciation used was on purpose.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan

Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
BURTON, MI
Cars 108

Dallas Cowboys Show Lots of Love for Fenton Girl Bullied at School

Living in Michigan and being a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys isn't easy. But a 10-year-old girl from Fenton is proud to show off the swag she's been gifted from the team. Alexa Becker took some heat at school earlier this month when she wore a Dez Bryant jersey to school. Upset about the teasing, she asked her parents to pick her up from school that day. Being the awesome parents that they are, they donned their Cowboys gear and made a video as they picked the girl up from school.
FENTON, MI
Cars 108

Little Miss Flint Talks Water & Climate With President Joe Biden

Little Miss Flint isn't quite so little anymore. The now 15-year-old Mari Copeny sat down with President Joe Biden to discuss Flint's ongoing water crisis and climate change. Mari Copeny has been an advocate for clean drinking water in Flint since the water crisis began in 2014. At just eight years old, the ever-articulate Little Miss Flint helped bring international attention to lead-tainted drinking water in her hometown.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind

The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
LANSING, MI
Cars 108

Watch: Distracted Driver Causes Six-Vehicle Crash Near Ann Arbor

The video below will show you just how dangerous distracted driving can be. Did that opening line sound preachy? I didn't mean it to sound preachy or imply that you are guilty of distracted driving... (Although there certainly are a lot of distracted drivers - accidents waiting to happen - out on the road as of late.)
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cars 108

Road Trip From Flint – Michigan’s Oldest Cider Mill

Warm spiced donuts, warm (or cold) apple cider and fresh apple pie this time of year... nothing like it! So many people are all about pumpkin spice everything in the fall -- not me! Give me apple-everything (and some cinnamon)!. About an hour south of Flint, Michigan you'll find the...
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings

It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
Cars 108

10 Trick or Treat Hot Spots in Genesee County to Get Great Candy

Halloween is quickly approaching and here are some great trick-or-treating hot spots. One of the best holidays of the year, Halloween, represents serious business to every kid and many adults. The object is simple. Get dressed up in your favorite costume of the year and try to bring home as much free candy as possible. However, the big question is, "where can you get the best candy at the highest volume?"
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

