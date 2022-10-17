ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Pennsylvania Senate debate: Oz, Fetterman abortion stance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (NewsNation) — With the overturning of Roe v. Wade this year, abortion has been emphasized as an issue of importance for voters. During the Pennsylvania Senate debate on Tuesday evening, candidates seemed to be split down party lines on the topic. Democratic candidate John Fetterman said he supports codifying Roe v. Wade, and his Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz believes abortion restrictions should be left up to individual states.
Fire-stricken rural New Mexico warily eyes insurance fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through the charred rubble that used to be their home, searching for any salvageable bits in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico history. Manuel found two of his high school wrestling medals. Gone was the bedroom furniture...
Abortion, inflation among top issues for SC voters

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Republican incumbent Henry McMaster and Democrat challenger Joe Cunningham will face off Wednesday night in their first and only gubernatorial debate. Ahead of Wednesday’s debate, we spoke with voters in Richland County about some of the big issues they hope the candidates talk about.
Officials share avian influenza precautions with NC hunters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Officials want to remind hunters to be aware and cautious when “handling wild birds during hunting season” because of avian influenza. Although no new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been found in wild birds in NC, officials said it is time to take precautions because birds “that migrated to other states and Canada during the spring and summer, where HPAI was present, are returning to North Carolina for the winter.”
Lowcountry sees strong turnout on first day of early voting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Early voting began Monday across South Carolina and voters in the Lowcountry seem to be taking advantage of the newly approved no-excuse early voting. Legislation passed in May gave all registered voters the option to vote early. The format was first explored during the 202...
SC group offering free rides to polls on Election Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation (SCCVP) will offer voters free rides to the polls on Election Day. Voters can call (843) 225-0822 or 1-833-348-7350 to schedule a ride to the polls in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. Rides will...
151 offenders arrested during Operation SC Sweep

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – 151 people wanted for various crimes across South Carolina were arrested last week during Operation SC Sweep. The effort was overseen by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) and involved 21 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. According to...
