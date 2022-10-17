RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Officials want to remind hunters to be aware and cautious when “handling wild birds during hunting season” because of avian influenza. Although no new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been found in wild birds in NC, officials said it is time to take precautions because birds “that migrated to other states and Canada during the spring and summer, where HPAI was present, are returning to North Carolina for the winter.”

