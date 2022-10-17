Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts ballot question 4 asks about eligibility for driver's licenses
There are four statewide questions on the ballot this November. One of the questions asks voters if they approve of the law allowing eligible residents to apply for a driver’s license, regardless of their immigration status. A no vote on question four would repeal the law, meanwhile a yes...
spectrumnews1.com
Rice fields in California look more like dust fields thanks to drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This time of year, rice farmers like Elise Nelson get to see the results of many long hours spent tending to their crops. “We’re very excited to get it to where it is today. Where you can see the harvesters and all of the equipment working behind us,” Elise said.
spectrumnews1.com
Despite lower yields statewide, one Wisconsin farmer's corn crop is thriving
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A northeast Wisconsin farmer said he’s feeling pretty good after looking over the crop fields near Van Wychen Farms in Kaukauna. Jake Raab works for the Van Wychen’s. He jokes he’s their number one employee. Raab said this time of year is one...
spectrumnews1.com
Political insiders weigh in: Could Wisconsin Republicans gain a supermajority this fall?
MADISON, Wis. — The statewide races for governor and U.S. Senate have received a lot of attention, unsurprisingly. However, the local races for state Assembly and Senate could lead to bigger changes come January. Down-ballot races matter more than some might realize. Regardless of what happens in the race...
spectrumnews1.com
False active shooter threats reported at multiple Wisconsin schools
MILWAUKEE — A string of false active shooter reports at various Wisconsin schools occurred Thursday. Several school districts received similar threats throughout the morning. Local police departments have since confirmed the threats were false. Active shooter threats at the following schools have been deemed untrue, according to local officials:
spectrumnews1.com
GOP flocks to Ohio Senate race while Democrats stay away
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As author and venture capitalist JD Vance tries to win Ohio’s competitive U.S. Senate race, he’s accepting help from any national Republican willing to make the trip to Ohio. What You Need To Know. In the final days of Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, national...
spectrumnews1.com
Here's how Jefferson County Public Schools ranked in the latest Kentucky School Report Card
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Kentucky Department of Education’s School Report Card, elementary, middle and high schools overall rated orange, the midpoint of KDE’s color-coded ranking system. But how did schools in Louisville fare?. What You Need To Know. Within JCPS, just 26% of economically disadvantaged...
spectrumnews1.com
Undefeated, ranked teams in OHSAA Game of the Week
OHIO — The final Friday of the regular season for high school football brings many rivalry games, and very few can match the tradition, history and competitiveness of Ironton and Portsmouth. The two Ohio Rivers towns first met in 1899, and the 130 games played in the series are...
Comments / 0