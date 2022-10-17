ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

False active shooter threats reported at multiple Wisconsin schools

MILWAUKEE — A string of false active shooter reports at various Wisconsin schools occurred Thursday. Several school districts received similar threats throughout the morning. Local police departments have since confirmed the threats were false. Active shooter threats at the following schools have been deemed untrue, according to local officials:
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

GOP flocks to Ohio Senate race while Democrats stay away

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As author and venture capitalist JD Vance tries to win Ohio’s competitive U.S. Senate race, he’s accepting help from any national Republican willing to make the trip to Ohio. What You Need To Know. In the final days of Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, national...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Undefeated, ranked teams in OHSAA Game of the Week

OHIO — The final Friday of the regular season for high school football brings many rivalry games, and very few can match the tradition, history and competitiveness of Ironton and Portsmouth. The two Ohio Rivers towns first met in 1899, and the 130 games played in the series are...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy