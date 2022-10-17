ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

KFOX 14

City provides COVID-19 testing kiosks throughout El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin offering free COVID-19 testing using kiosks across El Paso beginning on Friday. Most of the kiosks will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The tests are free for individuals who are symptomatic, have...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Escort for fallen police officer takes Jacob Arellano to El Paso funeral home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jacob Arellano arrived in his hometown Thursday. Local law enforcement agencies escorted the body of Arellano from the El Paso International Airport to Funeraria del Angel Central along Montana Avenue. The El Paso Fire Department also paid tribute to the fallen officer by hoisting...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday when locally owned and operated West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens its doors. The business is located at 6450 Desert Blvd. North, Building E, Suite 103. Store owners, Jonathan Howell, David Howell, and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso fire respond to rollover crash on US-54 near Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a rollover crash in Northeast Wednesday morning. The crash happened on US-54 near Transmountain closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to fire dispatch. The...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Museum of Art presents immerse exhibition "illuminated"

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art is opening a new exhibition that "will take visitors on a visual journey through an installation of paintings, silkscreens, floating Mylar, Plexiglas silhouettes, colored light, and projected video with incorporated sound." The new exhibition "illuminated" will open on...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

East El Paso to get brand new Veteran Wellness Center focusing on mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a brand-new Veteran Wellness Center in East El Paso. We are proud to bring a Veteran Wellness Center to El Paso. As a Veteran, I know firsthand that military service can have lingering effects that impact every aspect of life,” Endeavors Chief Executive Officer Jon Allman said. “Housing all these comprehensive services under one roof allows us to provide much-needed services to the men and women who valiantly served our country, as well as their families. Building a Veteran Wellness Center in El Paso is part of our commitment to bring the highest-quality behavioral health and wellness services to those who need them the most.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Hello Kitty Cafe truck to be in El Paso this Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hello Kitty cafe truck will be in El Paso this Saturday. The Hello Kitty truck will be at Cielo Vista Mall between JC Penny and Macy's from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Hello Kitty truck is conducting a tour across the U.S....
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

What is the role of the International Boundary and Water Commission?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Have you wondered who oversees the Rio Grande?. Mark Howe, a cultural resource specialist with the International Boundary and Water Commission, was on The Breakdown to explain. The IBWC applies the boundary and water treaties between the United States and Mexico and settles differences...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Chihuahuas Chico nominated for 3 mascot hall fame of awards

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Chihuahuas mascot, Chico, is nominated for three mascot hall of fame awards. Chico is nominated for the minor league choice-greatest community impact award, minor league best in-game routine/skit, and minor league best video skit/short. To vote for Chico click here. :...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2-vehicle crash on I-10 west at Paisano caused delay for drivers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 2-vehicle crash in south central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 10 west at Paisano blocking the right lane and on- ramp, according the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was sent to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX

