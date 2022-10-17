When we heard Sophia Rodriguez was running for Ohio State Representative, our first thoughts, quite frankly, were selfish: We wondered if we would lose the co-manager of one of our favorite restaurants. Would the kids of Coldwater miss out on a great educator? But then we quickly realized that if she goes to Columbus to represent all of us, we all win. We have witnessed her passion for her profession for years – a passion for perfection, acceptance, wisdom, goals. We are certain she will carry that zeal to the state level.

COLDWATER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO