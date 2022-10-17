Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Darke County HS XC teams and runners advance to regionals
CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University hosted the OHSAA Southwest District Cross Country Championships on Oct. 22. All three divisions competed at the event. For Greenville, the boys qualified as team with an eighth place finish in Division II. Trey Rammel placed 20th with a time of 17:28.8. The girls team did not qualify in Division I. Tessa Fine was very close to making it as an individual, but just missed the cut with her finish at 30th. She ran for a time of 20:40.9.
Daily Advocate
Arcanum volleyball ends postseason run with loss
BROOKVILLE — Arcanum High School volleyball has their playoff run ended by West Liberty-Salem on Oct. 22 at Brookville High School. They were swept by the Lady Tigers in the Southwest Division III Sectional Tournament. Head Coach Jacie Holman said she is proud of the season her team had....
Daily Advocate
Greenville girls’ soccer ends season with loss to Tipp
TIPP CITY — Greenville High School girls’ soccer team ended their season with a postseason loss to Tippecanoe High School, 8-0, in the Southwest Division II Sectional Tournament on Oct. 22. Head Coach Dave Ernst said the team can learn a lot from this game that will help...
Daily Advocate
MVL and MAC conference volleyball teams announced
DARKE COUNTY — The Miami Valley League and the Midwest Athletic Conference announced their all conference teams for volleyball. For Greenville in the MVL, freshman Kindyl Peltz made All-MVL Second Team. Sophomore Brooke Schmidt was named as a honorable mention. For Versailles in the MAC, seniors Kirsten Bomholt and...
Daily Advocate
One seed Versailles advances in volleyball playoffs
BROOKVILLE — Versailles High School volleyball swept another opponent in the Southwest Division III Sectional Tournament on Oct. 22. They defeated Greeneview High School at Brookville High School, 3-0. Head Coach Liz McNeilan said she could tell her team was energized for the team before the first serve. “When...
Daily Advocate
Tri-Village volleyball sweeps TCN to move on in playoffs
BROOKVILLE — The Lady Patriots moved on after they get another playoff sweep at Brookville High School. On Oct. 22, Tri-Village High School volleyball swept Tri-County North High School in the Southwest Division III Sectional Tournament. Head Coach Chris Brewer said the team was focused on themselves and playing...
Daily Advocate
Edison State and BRC team up for STNA classes
GREENVILLE — Edison State Community College will host two State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training sessions, with one starting in November and another in December. This accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
Daily Advocate
Arcanum Halloween activities
The Arcanum Halloween Parade and Annual Bean Supper is this week. Come join and have a fun time on Thursday, Oct. 27 in downtown Arcanum. The Bean supper will begin serving at 4:30 p.m. The Halloween Parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the Fieldhouse and parade to Veteran’s Park on George Street.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — Darke County Genealogy, Inc. Is having a meeting on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2 p.m. This will be at the Darke County Extension Office meeting room, 603 Wagner Ave., Greenville. They will have a carry-in of finger foods for a Christmas Party, etc. Ansonia BOE plans work session.
Daily Advocate
Creative Writing Club hosts poetry seminar
PIQUA — Have you ever viewed yourself as a poet? Or are you a would-be poet if only you had more time, or you had a teacher, or you wouldn’t embarrass family and friends because of your ideas? Spend an hour at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus in East Hall, Room 406, at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27, and learn from retired English professor Jane K. Kretschmann.
Daily Advocate
Your View
When we heard Sophia Rodriguez was running for Ohio State Representative, our first thoughts, quite frankly, were selfish: We wondered if we would lose the co-manager of one of our favorite restaurants. Would the kids of Coldwater miss out on a great educator? But then we quickly realized that if she goes to Columbus to represent all of us, we all win. We have witnessed her passion for her profession for years – a passion for perfection, acceptance, wisdom, goals. We are certain she will carry that zeal to the state level.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss Judge Hein and Halloween
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss Judge Hein and Halloween. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. The commissioners approved an expense request for Judge Jonathan Hein to attend the OCPIA Winter Conference in December. Transportation, lodging, meals, and registration...
Daily Advocate
GPL to host The Art of Gingerbread
GREENVILLE — Did you ever wanted to know how to make amazing gingerbread houses? Look no further than Greenville Public Library. Nikki Nealeigh will be stopping by to share her gingerbread tricks of the trade, including her dough recipe, on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. She will be...
Daily Advocate
CareFlight called to rollover crash
ARCANUM — On Oct. 23, at approximately 7:56 a.m., the Darke Sheriff’s Office along with Arcanum Rescue, Arcanum Fire, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 7400 block of Hogpath Road in reference to a single vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by...
Daily Advocate
Aullwood announces November schedule
DAYTON — Aullwood Audubon Center, 1000 Aullwood Road, Dayton, has several fun activities and events lined up for November. General admission is $12/adults 13 to 64, $10 Seniors 65+ and Active Duty Military, $8/children 4 to 12 and children 3 and under are free unless otherwise noted with an asterisk (*). Members of Friends of Aullwood, National Audubon Society and ANCA are admitted free. Please note that Aullwood walks are weather dependent and are cancelled if there is thunder, lightning or heavy rain. Access to Aullwood and Aullwood trails is at both the Center and Farm Tuesday – Sunday.
Daily Advocate
Liverpool Legends to appear Nov. 4
VERSAILLES — BMI Event Center is excited to announce they will be hosting Liverpool Legends, “Beatles Experience” with a special in-house laser light show on Nov. 4. Doors open at 5 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are available now starting at just $20...
Daily Advocate
Report destroyed real estate property to auditor
GREENVILLE — Carol Ginn, Darke County Auditor, is pleased to announce that Real Estate property owners may claim a reduction in the taxable value of their Real Estate property for buildings that have been destroyed, torn down, or damaged, regardless of the time of year the destruction or damage occurred.
Daily Advocate
21-year-old appeared for three count indictment
GREENVILLE — A local 21-year-old man appeared for three count indictment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Carver K. Gostomsky, of Arcanum, appeared for pretrial for a three count indictment. Count one: having weapons while under disability, a felony of the fifth degree; count two: having physical control, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and count three: physical control, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
