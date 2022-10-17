ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Twitter goes crazy after Jets trade for James Robinson from Jaguars

The New York Jets’ trade for James Robinson with the Jacksonville Jaguars has earned massive praises from all corners of NFL Twitter, and for good reason. With rookie running back Breece Hall out for the season due to ACL tear, the Jets needed to find a replacement to lessen the blow to their offense. In a quick move, they acquired Robinson from the Jaguars after the three-year pro saw his role decrease with the rise of Travis Etienne Jr. In exchange, New York sent a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
HOUSTON, TX
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season

The St. Louis Cardinals are saying goodbye to legends like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. One of the Cardinals’ other veteran legends, Adam Wainwright, isn’t going anywhere yet, though. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wainwright is returning to the Cardinals next season. “Adam Wainwright...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Bengals QB Joe Burrow makes NFL history with feat not even Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes ever reached

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting into a rhythm again, thanks in large part to the play under center of quarterback Joe Burrow. The former LSU Tigers star signal-caller went off anew on Sunday in the Bengals’ 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons at home, passing for 481 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 34-of-42 completions. He also added 20 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.
CINCINNATI, OH
Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens

The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-5 on the season following a 23-20 loss to their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday afternoon. After the game, Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski were heard screaming at one another in the locker room. Of course, that prompted questions from the media […] The post Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
3 reasons DJ Uiagalelei must remain Clemson football starter after benching

Clemson football may have won yet again on Saturday, but it was far from the usual dominant performance. Facing off against undefeated Syracuse at home, the Tigers struggled mightily and trailed 21-10 heading into halftime. They came back to win 27-21, but it was easily their least impressive performance this season. A big part of Clemson’s struggles was poor play from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
CLEMSON, SC
Broncos adding former 1,000-yard rusher after Mike Boone’s injury

The Denver Broncos’ backfield has taken another hit. Already without Javonte Williams, who is on injured reserve and done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are now also dealing with a new running back injury, with Mike Boone hurting his ankle during Sunday’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets. Boone’s injury has led to the Broncos making a decision to sign veteran running back Marlon Back off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
DENVER, CO
Robert Saleh delivers awful Breece Hall injury update for Jets

A brutal injury update on New York Jets running back Breece Hall took some of the luster off the team’s 16-9 win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Coach Robert Saleh announced after the victory that Hall likely sustained an ACL injury to his knee. “Breece doesn’t look good,” Saleh explained. “He’s got his knee. […] The post Robert Saleh delivers awful Breece Hall injury update for Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
Bears HC Matt Eberflus drops 100% truth bomb about senseless Mike Pennel hit on David Andrews

Chicago Bears defensive tackle was thrown out of Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots for an illegal block on Pats center David Andrews with under eight minutes left to play in regulation. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was obviously not a fan of that decision by Pennel. Via Zack Cox of ESPN: “Totally […] The post Bears HC Matt Eberflus drops 100% truth bomb about senseless Mike Pennel hit on David Andrews appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
‘Dam’s going to break’: Mike Tomlin insists Steelers’ offense doesn’t need major changes

The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling to find a rhythm on offense in the 2022 season. Only the Denver Broncos are scoring fewer points per game and the Steelers are dead last in yards per play. Mike Tomlin is deicing between Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky but neither option is very solid. Despite a good collection of skill position players, Pittsburgh’s offense is woeful.
PITTSBURGH, PA
