The Wizard of All
1d ago
Hershey bar Walker made the badge with aluminum foil and spends the nights living with MTG as the pool boy
SFGate
Herschel Walker faces another abortion report that threatens his Senate campaign
ATLANTA — Another Herschel Walker headline rocked the Republican’s embattled campaign when The Daily Beast reported late Wednesday that the woman who said the Senate hopeful paid for her 2009 abortion is also the mother of one of his four children. The GOP Senate nominee had called the...
Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’
Black residents in Herschel Walker's home town, Wrightsville, Georgia, say they would never vote for him in the U.S. Senate race. The post Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Herschel Walker's Mom Calls Claim That His Grandma Was 'Full-Blood Cherokee' into Question
Herschel Walker may have been caught in another lie this week, when his own mother refuted a talking point that the Georgia Senate candidate has been attributing to her. "I found something out. My mom just told me that my mom, grandmother, was full-blood Cherokee," he said at a Sept. 28 campaign stop in Forsyth, Georgia. "So I'm Native American. I was like, whoa, hello! So I'm a super mutt, I don't know what I am."
Herschel Walker plummets in polls for several reasons
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s poll numbers are on a downward spiral in recent weeks due to a rapid succession of negative news about his personal life. Walker, the legendary former running back from the University of Georgia in the 1980s, is reportedly trailing incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock by 12 percentage points, 50 to 38, according to Survey USA.
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
Herschel Walker Says He Needs To 'Spank' His Son After 22-Year-Old Disowned GOP Senate Candidate Over Abortion Allegations
Herschel Walker said he needed to “spank” his son after the 22-year-old slammed the GOP Senate candidate on social media over the ongoing abortion allegations against him, RadarOnline.com has learned. The awkward joke took place while Herschel was speaking to an Evangelical congregation during a prayer luncheon on...
MSNBC
‘There could be more to come’: Herschel Walker campaign plagued by controversies ahead of Senate race
Tia Mitchell, Washington Correspondent for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, speaks with Lindsey Reiser about whether recent scandals surrounding Herschel Walker are likely to impact the outcome of the Georgia Senate Race, as well as how the Warnock campaign is reacting to the developments. Oct. 8, 2022.
Jimmy Kimmel Laughs in Herschel Walker’s ‘Stupid’ Face
“Trump’s celebrity apprentice down in Georgia had a very bad day,” Jimmy Kimmel said during his monologue Tuesday night before launching into a merciless takedown of Herschel Walker following The Daily Beast bombshell about the anti-abortion candidate paying for a girlfriend’s abortion. Noting that Walker characterizes himself...
Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory
House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.
Herschel Walker’s Candidacy Is Just Insulting
Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia couldn’t be more different from his Republican opponent, the former football player Herschel Walker—and news coverage of their campaigns in the past week is a perfect example. Warnock didn’t generate a single juicy or humiliating headline. Articles about the Democratic incumbent dutifully describe...
Stacey Abrams accused by fellow Georgia Democrat of excluding her from party
The Democratic nominee for Georgia schools superintendent complained on social media that she is being boxed out by her party and denied endorsements from heavy hitters aligned with Stacey Abrams.
Protester allegedly attacks Herschel Walker with racial slur, crashes press conference on Warnock evictions
A group of protesters crashed a press conference being held by Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, with one reportedly calling him a "house n-----."
Herschel Walker orders 1,000 fake police badges for Georgia Senate campaign
Republican candidate Herschel Walker is hawking fake police badges to supporters in an effort to take advantage of what pundits considered a gaffe in his tight Georgia U.S. Senate race. Days after Walker whipped out an “honorary badge” during a high-stakes debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the retired football...
Former Auburn star on Tuberville’s ‘reparation’ remark: ‘Unnecessary, dead wrong, ugly’
This is an opinion column. I’m not at all convinced Tommy Tuberville even knows the meaning of reparations. Not even in the context of the criminal justice system. Last Saturday, our junior senator (God help us) spewed an inane and racist rant at a place where he felt safe doing so—a Donald Trump rally.
thecentersquare.com
Walker absent from Georgia U.S. Senate debate
(The Center Square) — Libertarian Chase Oliver pulled few punches during an Atlanta Press Club debate, bashing the two-party system and urging Georgians to consider a third option in November's midterm election. Oliver appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, during a Sunday evening debate of candidates running for...
Analysis: The story gets worse and worse for Herschel Walker
Republican Herschel Walker has struggled to respond to the abortion allegation consuming his Georgia Senate campaign. In this week's episode of The Point, Chris Cillizza explains how even though Walker hasn't been a great candidate, he could still win his race against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Divorce Could Have 'Financial Information' Sealed
The husband of the Georgia congresswoman said the pair's 27-year marriage is "irretrievably broken" in court filings.
PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Herschel Walker Is A Political Joke And A Dangerous Threat
Christian Walker hopped on social media and aired out allllllllllll the family’s dirty laundry
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Tweets in Support Alex Jones After He Is Fined $965 Million for Sandy Hook Comments
She defends his "freedom to speak words" Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On October 12, the jury in the trial against broadcaster Alex Jones found him guilty of defamation and awarded nearly $1 billion in damages to 15 plaintiffs. Jones had called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax staged by actors following a script written by the government to build support for gun control.
Herschel Walker recruits Georgia sheriff to prove his badge is real
Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker released a video arguing that a sheriff’s badge he flashed at a recent debate was in fact real, at least according to the Johnson County Sheriff.In the video, Mr Walker stands side by side with Johnson County Sheriff Greg Rowland, and both are holding star-shaped badges.I stand with Johnson County Sheriff Rowland and every other officer in this state and country. I will never back down on my support for them. pic.twitter.com/ISKFr3dwBx— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 18, 2022During a debate on Friday, Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, defended himself against...
