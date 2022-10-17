ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque charter school students unveil anti-gun violence mural

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLUDz_0iccdY8w00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students from Robert F. Kennedy Charter School in Albuquerque unveiled a mural on Monday designed to bring attention to gun violence. Students worked with a local artist to design and create the mural at Shady Side Farm, where the kids have a workspace. On it, you can see extended hands, the Zia symbol, and the saying, “When you end a life, you’re ending your life too.”

Sights and Sounds: Downtown preschool mural

It also has a skeleton and gravestones identifying some of the mass school shootings in other states and those at New Mexico schools like Washington Middle School and Aztec High School. For some, the issue is very personal. “It’s really sad to hear and see that they actually had close encounters and have lost people to gun violence, so they use art and creativity to share how gun violence has impacted their lives,” said Warren Montoya, lead facilitating artists with Murals to End Gun Violence.

After the presentation, kids watched as guns were dismantled and turned into something else. In this case, they were turned into garden tools and given to the school’s farm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Conservative speaker draws protests at UNM during event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tensions ran high at the University of New Mexico Thursday night where New Mexico State Police dispersed a crowd of protesters outside an appearance by conservative speaker Ian Haworth. The conservative nonprofit organization Turning Point USA hosted the controversial event “How Men Can Fight For Life,” Haworth was the event’s main speaker. A […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Talent show raises awareness of violence against children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mission of the Hands Are For Hugging Not Hurting event is to raise awareness regarding abuse and violence against children that we’ve lost. It’s also about honoring the children that we have here on earth. The organization Blessed and Beautiful is putting the event on and CEO Chantelle Martinez says their […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Albuquerque City Council districts now in effect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Albuquerque City Council district took effect Thursday. City councilors voted on the final proposal which takes into account the 2020 census. The biggest change is in far northwest Albuquerque where the growth of the area outpaced other districts. One of the biggest changes is that the map moves neighborhoods north of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Housing project aims to increase Downtown Albuquerque population

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction has begun on a new housing project in Downtown Albuquerque. The Villa Agave Redevelopment Project will provide 15 market-rate apartments while eliminating the blight of the former Saint Mary’s convent. The project is part of an ongoing campaign to raise the population of downtown to 5,000 by 2025. “For housing downtown, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Heading Home gets contract with Gateway Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City leaders and a local nonprofit are officially teaming up to open new services at the Gateway Homeless Center. The city announced Thursday it has given Heading Home the contract to operate emergency overnight housing services. They will provide case management, food services, and dormitory maintenance for residents of the Gateway Program. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police launch evidence portal for in-progress crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is launching a new evidence portal for crimes happening in real-time. The Community Supporting Investigations Portal will allow people calling 911 to upload any video or photo evidence as officers respond to the call. The Real Time Crime Center will be able to access that evidence and decide […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in New Mexico

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark is participating in International Wolf Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark is inviting the public to join them for International Wolf Week. Starting Saturday, the Biopark will host a wolf awareness day where visitors can learn more about the Mexican Gray Wolf and the park’s wolf conservation efforts. Representatives from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service will be there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Calls for new APD unit, Man on the run, Quiet weather, Public meetings, Noise cameras

Wednesday’s Top Stories Parents of kids with disabilities say New Mexico is failing them VIDEO: Albuquerque Halloween store robbed at gunpoint Election ads are costing New Mexico’s candidates millions Dragons House of Horror hits roadblock Santa Fe planning commission will hear midtown proposal Nob Hill wall remains standing following council vote Victims speak out after […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Apartment complex meant to house formerly incarcerated women catches fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Less than a month before it was set to open, tragedy struck an apartment complex in the International District meant to serve as temporary housing for women coming out of incarceration. Now, the nonprofit organization heading up the project is forced to halt progress until the damage caused by a fire is repaired.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque presents plans for widening Unser & Paseo Del Norte

City of Albuquerque presents plans for widening Unser & Paseo Del Norte. City of Albuquerque presents plans for widening Unser …. City of Albuquerque presents plans for widening Unser & Paseo Del Norte. Child talent show raises awareness of violence against …. Child talent show raises awareness of violence against...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed changes for two major Albuquerque roads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque officials are hosting two public meetings Wednesday. Officials will go over preliminary designs for two major roads; Paseo Del Norte East of Unser and Unser north of Paseo. City officials are proposing big changes for both roads. The plans include more lanes, bike and pedestrian improvements, new signals and lighting. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque 2022 Election: Map of voting locations, bond questions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 general election will be held on November 8. On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The election will include races for the U.S. House of Representatives, Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Auditor, and State Treasurer, among others.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nob Hill wall remains standing following council vote

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A wall put up by a homeowner in Nob Hill will stand following a vote from Albuquerque city councilors. Homeowner Samuel Reynolds put up a front year wall at his home on Brockmont near Lomas and Washington. But the zoning rule for the area says a wall higher than three feet is only […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

A terrifying situation at a popular Halloween store on the westside

A terrifying situation at a popular Halloween store on the westside. A terrifying situation at a popular Halloween store …. A terrifying situation at a popular Halloween store on the westside. Victims speak up after road rage suspect pulls gun …. Victims speak up after road rage suspect pulls gun...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy