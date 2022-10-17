Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
2 DCSS high schoolers named to state superintendent’s advisory council
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Dougherty County School System high schoolers have been named to the state superintendent’s advisory council. Westover High School’s Kendyl Dyer and Dougherty High School’s Trent McCrary were named to the advisory council. The two were among the 67 students selected from across...
southgatv.com
Walker stumps Cordele
CORDELE, GA – Georgia football legend and GOP nominee for Georgia’s U.S. Senate Herschel Walker and his “Unite Georgia” bus tour rolled into Train Town Thursday. After his standard pre-speech prayer, Walker quickly began chastising his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock as well as President Biden, Democrats and cancel culture.
Americus Times-Recorder
Fresh Start and Governor Kemp enjoy an afternoon of conversation
On a beautiful Tuesday afternoon, you could find Sumter County’s future leading a conversation on Georgia’s future. Travis Lockhart, the CEO of Fresh Start Academy, Sumter County Schools’ alternative school, saw an opportunity for his students to become the voice of Sumter County and ask Governor Brian Kemp the questions most pressing on their minds. It is likely these students are not old enough to vote, that in no way means they are not invested in the gubernatorial candidates and the direction our state will take for the next four years. Governor Kemp, along with wife Marty and their daughter, were present to hear the concerns and hopes of these students. The students proved to be good researchers as they identified and presented their concerns to the governor. Governor Kemp was excited to answer them. Topics covered everything from learning loss secondary to COVID-19 to hearing accomplishments of the administration as well as hopes and plans going forward.
southgatv.com
Albany’s night court preps
ALBANY, GA – The City of Albany’s Municipal Court and Community Court partner, Albany Technical College (ATC), will pilot a night court session at ATC on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 6 p.m. ATC’s Dean of Academic Affairs Kenneth Singleton was pleased to open the doors of the...
WALB 10
Gov. Kemp talks importance of Georgia’s agriculture industry
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia agriculture industry continues to grow and Gov. Brian Kemp said it’s his mission to keep it on top. Gov. Kemp spoke about his goals with farmers on Tuesday at the 44th Sunbelt Ag Expo. “Agriculture is by far the number one industry in...
WALB 10
‘We just pray that people would just slow down’: GOHS calls for caution from rural drivers
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) is cautioning drivers to drive safer in rural areas as accidents and fatalities are increasing. Their campaign “Yield Behind the Wheel,” in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, is pushing for drivers to slow down, buckle up, get off their phones and never drive under the influence — especially in rural areas where farmers are transporting equipment.
WALB 10
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to officials. A truck collided with a moped, officials said. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
southgatv.com
Find the ‘Farmer of the Year’
MOULTRIE, GA – Back to today’s opening of the 44th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo. Where we found this year’s Swisher Southeastern Farmer of the Year. This year’s Swisher Luncheon was packed. Members of the Sunbelt Ag Expo committee welcomed Georgia’s Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black,...
WALB 10
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media. The photo shows a student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on someone’s neck. Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken...
WALB 10
Increased law enforcement at DCSS football games in place after gunfire incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A truck belonging to an official who was officiating the Oct. 14 game between Dougherty and Monroe was hit three times by gunfire, according to incident reports. The gunfire came from an undisclosed location outside Hugh Mills Stadium and off of school property. The truck was...
wfxl.com
Georgia Southwestern State University named “Best Place to Work”
This marks the second year in a row GSW has received the award of best place to work in Sumter County. GSW President, Neal Weaver says “we are extremely proud of the culture we have here at Georgia Southwestern and our greatest asset is our people. They work hard every day to make sure everyone has a great campus experience. If you ask anyone what makes GSW special, they’ll tell you it’s the family atmosphere, the sense of community, and the friendly environment - all a direct reflection of GSW’s people.”
WALB 10
Students compete at the Sunbelt Ag Expo
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Student Day at the Sunbelt Ag Expo was held on Wednesday, and despite the many competitions, there could only be a few winners. Students made connections and competed in contests with several different employers and businesses. Both high school and college students had the opportunity to...
wfxl.com
4 alleged members of Dougherty County's Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods indicted
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Monday that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted four alleged members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods in Dougherty County. 22-year-old Demondarrius Hicks, 22-year-old Jotorius Cox, 22-year-old McKeal Lamar, Jr. and 27-year-old Ja'marrie Harvey were indicted on violation of the Street...
WALB 10
Albany civil rights leader Charles Sherrod laid to rest
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Anyone can argue, that Rev. Charles Sherrod is the most important person in Albany’s history. He was a driving force in the Albany movement in the early 60′s and he kept fighting long after others, even Martin Luther King Jr. moved on. His funeral Saturday was considered a celebration of a legacy that will never be forgotten.
WALB 10
Grady County Schools acknowledges bus drivers during driver shortage
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Grady County Schools are doing what they can during a bus driver shortage. All this week, staff members are acknowledging all the hard work their current drivers do every day. Todd Gainous, director of transportation for Grady County Schools, says the bus driver shortage has gotten...
WALB 10
Thomasville police respond to ‘critical incident’
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The is a large police presence on Dawson Street in Thomasville after a “critical incident” happened, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). TPD has only confirmed that an incident on Thursday afternoon on North Dawson Street led to them being called. Police also...
wfxl.com
Albany police ask community for information to help solve unsolved homicides
A press conference was held Tuesday afternoon after another homicide in the city of Albany Monday night. Albany police responded to the 1400 block of South Jefferson Street just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. Police say that 37-year-old Marrio Raybon was found deceased in front of a residence. According to investigators,...
WALB 10
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. Currently, no motive for the shooting has been released. Thomasville detectives are currently...
wfxl.com
Increased police patrols at Southland Academy following viral controversial photo
There will be an increased police presence at a Southwest Georgia school Thursday after a controversial photo went viral. The photo was sent to FOX 31 News and shows a male student wearing a police costume appearing to kneel on someone's neck. We've reached out to Southland Academy to get...
Comments / 1