JPMorgan Chase Offers Startups Chance At VC Fundraising
JPMorgan Chase will try and cater to startups with a new platform to connect founders with venture capital, according to Reuters. The platform will be called Capital Connect, and the bank told Reuters that it will focus on serving startups from their early stages. The goal is to try and capitalize on the way venture-capital-backed companies have been ballooning in size — so banks have been trying to build relationships early.
Goldman’s Marcus Logs $110B in Deposits as Digital Bank Refocuses
Amid the macro headwinds, Goldman Sachs’ digital bank is a work in progress. And now, according to the company, Marcus will be folded into the company’s asset and wealth management unit. Separately, a new division will contain transaction banking and the credit cards launched with Apple and General Motors.
FIs, FinTechs Leverage Blockchain To Power X-Border Payments In EU, Middle East
In discussions of blockchain technology and its effect on payments, the idea that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will replace fiat money abounds. While arguments for and against the feasibility of such a hypothetical future tend to split opinions, several tokens are already powering cross-border transactions for some of the world’s biggest financial institutions (FIs).
Are Retail Traders Bored Now That Bitcoin is Less Volatile?
Bitcoin’s biggest problem as a payments currency is its wild volatility, with a long history of rising and falling as much as 10% in a day. However, for bitcoin traders, the No. 1 cryptocurrency’s biggest problem is its current lack of volatility. While the number of consumers investing...
Brazil’s Nubank Unveils Cryptocurrency ‘Nucoin’
In what it calls a bid to “further democratize new technologies such as blockchain and web3,” Brazilian digital bank Nubank is releasing its own cryptocurrency. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 19) post on the company blog, “Nucoin” will be available to all of the bank’s customers beginning next year.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
EMEA Daily: Deliveroo to Exit Dutch Market in November
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Deliveroo announced the date for its withdrawal from the Dutch market, and Egyptian B2B marketplace MaxAB announced plans for regional expansion following the close of a $40 million pre-Series B round. Two months after announcing its intent to pull out of the...
Current Teams With Zero Hash to Deliver No-Fee Crypto Trades
The FinTech Current is offering its more than four million members no-fee cryptocurrency trading through its new partnership with crypto-as-a-service infrastructure provider Zero Hash. The integration with Zero Hash gives Current members the power to buy and sell bitcoin, ethereum and dozens of crypto assets without trading fees, according to...
CFOs Lean Toward Short-Term Investments Amid Stock Market Volatility
Whether it’s inflation volatility, market volatility or interest rate volatility, the uncertain macroeconomic landscape has had a huge impact on cross-border treasury management, forcing chief financial officers (CFOs) and treasurers to adopt strategies that will help hedge their businesses against the present mix of volatile markets. According to Anand...
Western Union Expects Q3 Revenue to Decline 15%
In the Western Union’s preliminary third-quarter 2022 results, the company said it will see “macroeconomic softness” for the rest of the year, spurred by global politics and other factors. Western Union expects third quarter revenue of $1.1 billion to decline 15% on a reported basis compared to...
Conn’s CEO Chandra Holt Resigns as Retailer Faces 23% Drop in Revenue
After a little more than a year on the job, Chandra Holt has stepped down as president and CEO of furniture, appliance and electronics retailer Conn’s Home Plus. The Texas company announced her departure in a Tuesday (Oct. 18) news release, saying former CEO Norman L. Miller will step in to take her place as interim president and CEO. Miller held that job for six years between 2015 and 2021.
77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha is a big believer that portfolio concentration drives wealth creation.
Credit Key Raises $115M in Debt, Equity to Grow B2B BNPL
B2B payment solutions startup Credit Key raised $115 million in debt and equity funding for its point of sale (POS) eCommerce solution that provides businesses with an instant buy now, pay later (BNPL) function at checkout. The fresh funds will enable the company to expand the capital it can offer...
Thai regulator approves $7.3 billion telecoms carrier merger
Thailand's telecoms regulator has agreed to allow a merger between the country's two main phone carriers in a decision that raises worries over whether reduced competition will harm consumer interests
Banyan Raises $43M to Grow Its SKU Data Network
Stock keeping unit (SKU)-level receipt data infrastructure startup Banyan raised $43 million to scale its technology and infrastructure to advance its network that enables retailers, banks and FinTechs to leverage item-level enriched data capabilities. The Series A round, a combination of equity and venture debt, was led by Fin Capital...
B2B Marketplace MaxAB Raises $40M for MENAP Expansion
The Cairo-based B2B eCommerce and distribution business MaxAB on Wednesday (Oct. 19) announced the close of a $40m pre-series B funding round to fuel its expansion across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP) region. The round included new investors Silver Lake, British International Investment, the development finance institution...
BoE Official: ‘Serious Deficiencies’ in Crypto Governance
Speaking to an audience at the University College London (UCL) Centre for Blockchain Technologies Wednesday (Oct. 19), Carolyn Wilkins of the Bank of England’s (BoE) Financial Policy Committee discussed crypto governance, DeFi and the need for regulatory oversight of both. Wilkins acknowledged the success of Ethereum’s governance protocols, which...
Wise Hikes Transfer Fees, Upgrades 2022 Outlook
Wise, the U.K.-based cross-border money transfer business, has increased the average cost of transactions for the first time since 2020. As reported in the Financial Times on Tuesday (Oct. 18), the average cost per transaction increased by 2 basis points to 0.64% in the third quarter of 2022, compared with a year earlier.
