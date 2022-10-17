Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Russian General Prepares Kherson Surrender: 'Hard Decisions Must Be Made'
Statements from Russian officials in recent days signal that Putin's troops are preparing to surrender in Kherson.
If Someone Runs Back, We Shoot Them- Recent Audio Of Intercepted Call Reveals Russian Comrades Unable To Escape The War
Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
Weaponized (un)truths: Has the GOP ‘lost its mind’?
Robert Draper's latest book, "Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind," sets out to understand what happened to the Republican party and how a new breed of GOP members have "taken the politics of hysteria to even greater extremes."
22 WSBT
Handful of races could decide fate of Senate control
WASHINGTON (TND) — The control of the Senate could come down to a handful of races in swing states where candidates are pushing their closing message to voters. Democrats are facing long odds to hold on to control of both branches in Congress as voters grow more frustrated with stubbornly high inflation, elevated gas prices and as the party deals with traditional headwinds that come in the first cycle after a presidential election.
22 WSBT
Recession forecast at '100%' as economy remains top issue for voters
WASHINGTON (TND) — The recession forecast is taking a dark dive. Economists with Bloomberg concluded that there is now a 100% chance the United States falls into a recession in the next 12 months. The gloomy prediction comes as President Joe Biden tries to change the subject to rally...
22 WSBT
Government invests $2.8 billion in bolstering EV battery supply chain
(TND) — The U.S. government is awarding $2.8 billion in grants to companies in two dozen states in a push to increase the country's ability to make batteries for electric vehicles. The White House and the Department of Energy said this money, which comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,...
Britain's political turmoil shatters its pragmatic image
When the United Kingdom walked out of the European Union two years ago, Brexit supporters believed that British pragmatism and common sense would not only see them through but would allow their country to flourish as it stood alone
22 WSBT
Key gubernatorial races in the spotlight as midterms approach
WASHINGTON (TND) — In just three weeks, midterms could shake up control of Congress at a time when a majority of voters believe democracy is at risk. New polling from the New York Times and Siena College shows that 71% of all voters say democracy is at risk but just 7% identified it as the most important problem facing the country. The poll also found that most voters are more focused on other issues like the economy or abortion access.
Comments / 0