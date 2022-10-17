ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Amarachi Ezeudu

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
msn.com

Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog

A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
POLITICO

Weaponized (un)truths: Has the GOP ‘lost its mind’?

Robert Draper's latest book, "Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind," sets out to understand what happened to the Republican party and how a new breed of GOP members have "taken the politics of hysteria to even greater extremes."
22 WSBT

Handful of races could decide fate of Senate control

WASHINGTON (TND) — The control of the Senate could come down to a handful of races in swing states where candidates are pushing their closing message to voters. Democrats are facing long odds to hold on to control of both branches in Congress as voters grow more frustrated with stubbornly high inflation, elevated gas prices and as the party deals with traditional headwinds that come in the first cycle after a presidential election.
22 WSBT

Recession forecast at '100%' as economy remains top issue for voters

WASHINGTON (TND) — The recession forecast is taking a dark dive. Economists with Bloomberg concluded that there is now a 100% chance the United States falls into a recession in the next 12 months. The gloomy prediction comes as President Joe Biden tries to change the subject to rally...
22 WSBT

Government invests $2.8 billion in bolstering EV battery supply chain

(TND) — The U.S. government is awarding $2.8 billion in grants to companies in two dozen states in a push to increase the country's ability to make batteries for electric vehicles. The White House and the Department of Energy said this money, which comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,...
22 WSBT

Key gubernatorial races in the spotlight as midterms approach

WASHINGTON (TND) — In just three weeks, midterms could shake up control of Congress at a time when a majority of voters believe democracy is at risk. New polling from the New York Times and Siena College shows that 71% of all voters say democracy is at risk but just 7% identified it as the most important problem facing the country. The poll also found that most voters are more focused on other issues like the economy or abortion access.
