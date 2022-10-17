WASHINGTON (TND) — In just three weeks, midterms could shake up control of Congress at a time when a majority of voters believe democracy is at risk. New polling from the New York Times and Siena College shows that 71% of all voters say democracy is at risk but just 7% identified it as the most important problem facing the country. The poll also found that most voters are more focused on other issues like the economy or abortion access.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO