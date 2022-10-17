ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Daily Voice

Convicted Child Rapist Slapped With New Charges In Lebanon

A 21-year-old man already serving a prison sentence for raping two children in Schuykill County has been charged in a separate case in Lebanon County on Wednesday, Oct. 19, authorities say and court records confirm. Preston Henry Lareau, previously of Tamaqua, currently resides in a State Correctional Institution in Benner...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

State Police charge suspect in fatal Dauphin County crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police charged the suspect in a fatal Dauphin County crash that took place back in March. According to a public information release, 43-year-old Ricky Lee Martin of Elizabethville, Pa., was criminally charged with Murder (3rd Degree); Homicide by Motor Vehicle while DUI, Homicide by Motor Vehicle, DUI-Controlled Substance, and other criminal charges.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man punished for selling meth in Berks, Schuylkill counties

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Reading man will spend more than eight years behind bars for selling methamphetamine in Berks and Schuylkill counties. A federal judge in Scranton sentenced William F. Showers to 100 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County pharmacist accused of providing extra pills to customers, making fraudulent pharmacy claims

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has charged a Lancaster County pharmacist with providing extra pills to his patients and submitting fraudulent pharmacy claims, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators. Richard Boahene, 40, of the 100 block of Treetops Drive in East Hempfield Township,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
nccpdnews.com

Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect

(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, (9/10) at approximately 3:05 p.m., officers responded to a home in the unit block of Heron Court (Sparrow Run) for the report of a burglary. Officers arrived on scene and contacted the 73-year-old victim who reported she returned home from the hospital when she noticed missing jewelry. She then advised the officer that a debit card was missing from her wallet.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Pittsburgh

DA drops plans to seek death penalty in Pa. movie theater shooting

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped plans to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a man and wounding a woman when he opened fire inside a movie theater in Pennsylvania almost three years ago.Anu-Malik Johnson, 23, is charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and related offenses in the December 2019 shooting of 22-year-old Andre White Jr. at Regal Cinemas 13 in West Manchester Township.York County prosecutors told the court they planned to pursue capital punishment if he was convicted of first-degree murder. Two years ago, a judge declined to bar them...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man indicted for armed Sheetz robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after an armed robbery at a Dauphin County Sheetz. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Kyle Jaden Morales, 20, was indicted on October 12 on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Man stabbed in Lancaster County, police seeking witnesses

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was stabbed in the back multiple times in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to a police statement, Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the 1200 block of Union Street in Lancaster at 10:33 a.m. on Oct. 18 for a reported stabbing. Police arrived at the scene and said they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times in his back.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Adult male found dead with gunshot wound in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg Police responded to a call reporting a deceased male at Hall Manor Housing Community around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to police, a dead body was found in the wooded area between Hall Manor and Park Apartment Housing Communities. During their investigation, police discovered the man had suffered a gun shot wound.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Third assault suspect charged for Harrisburg warehouse shooting

Harrisburg police on Monday announced a third man has been charged in connection to a September shooting at a pop-up warehouse party. Dayfel Carvajal-Ferreras was charged and arrested Friday with aggravated assault, police said. The charges stem from a shooting around 5 a.m. Sept. 25 that injured four people on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
HARRISBURG, PA
