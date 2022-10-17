Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Current List of Vendors at Lancaster City's Southern Market [Food & Drink]Melissa Frost
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Want to Pick Fresh Apples Before the Season Ends? 3 Places Still Offering Pick-Your-Own in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Shops in Lancaster, PA Worth Checking Out This MonthMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
Convicted Child Rapist Slapped With New Charges In Lebanon
A 21-year-old man already serving a prison sentence for raping two children in Schuykill County has been charged in a separate case in Lebanon County on Wednesday, Oct. 19, authorities say and court records confirm. Preston Henry Lareau, previously of Tamaqua, currently resides in a State Correctional Institution in Benner...
abc27.com
State Police charge suspect in fatal Dauphin County crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police charged the suspect in a fatal Dauphin County crash that took place back in March. According to a public information release, 43-year-old Ricky Lee Martin of Elizabethville, Pa., was criminally charged with Murder (3rd Degree); Homicide by Motor Vehicle while DUI, Homicide by Motor Vehicle, DUI-Controlled Substance, and other criminal charges.
Pa. man facing life in prison after being found guilty of killing girlfriend
SUNBURY – Life in prison without parole is what a Shamokin man is facing after a Northumberland County judge found him guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend. Judge Charles H. Saylor on Wednesday rejected the defense argument of diminished mental capacity in finding Andre A....
Lancaster County man convicted of drug delivery resulting in death
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An East Petersburg man was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Jeremy J. Morant, 31, from the 2600 block of Northfield Drive, was found guilty by jury after a three-day trial that concluded Thursday, Oct. 13.
CASA files lawsuit against York County for failing to provide Spanish-language resources to voters
YORK, Pa. — Latino Justice PRLDEF and Dechert LLP filed a complaint in the federal district court on behalf of CASA against the board of elections in York County for failing to provide Spanish-language materials and assistance to voters as required by the voting rights act. “The portion of...
WGAL
Search warrant details what police found in Lancaster home where child was fatally shot
LANCASTER, Pa. — We're learning more about what Lancaster police found inside a home where ayoung child was shot and killed by a 3-year-old on Tuesday. According to a search warrant obtained by News 8, police said they found a 9MM handgun on a table next to the child's body. The gun had an extended 30-round magazine and no serial number, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man punished for selling meth in Berks, Schuylkill counties
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Reading man will spend more than eight years behind bars for selling methamphetamine in Berks and Schuylkill counties. A federal judge in Scranton sentenced William F. Showers to 100 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.
Police release surveillance footage from Oct. 5 shooting at Lancaster County hotel
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are continuing to investigate a shooting at an East Lampeter Township hotel that left a 16-year-old girl injured earlier this month. The shooting occurred on Oct. 5 at the Budget Host Inn on the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East, according to...
Kidnapper who forced woman to strip found guilty after blaming ‘society’
Kuami Wright told a Dauphin County jury that although he made some jokes throughout his trial while proclaiming his innocence, he believes the kidnapping and robbery of a 39-year-old Dauphin County woman was a serious matter. “To the women in the jury, I apologize to you on behalf of society,”...
Lancaster County pharmacist accused of providing extra pills to customers, making fraudulent pharmacy claims
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has charged a Lancaster County pharmacist with providing extra pills to his patients and submitting fraudulent pharmacy claims, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators. Richard Boahene, 40, of the 100 block of Treetops Drive in East Hempfield Township,...
nccpdnews.com
Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, (9/10) at approximately 3:05 p.m., officers responded to a home in the unit block of Heron Court (Sparrow Run) for the report of a burglary. Officers arrived on scene and contacted the 73-year-old victim who reported she returned home from the hospital when she noticed missing jewelry. She then advised the officer that a debit card was missing from her wallet.
WGAL
Lancaster County man charged in 1975 killing pleads not guilty
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man charged in a 1975 killing has pleaded not guilty. David Sinopoli is accused of fatally stabbing Lindy Sue Biechler. He was arrested earlier this year. Investigators say DNA and genealogy linked him to the crime. Biechler was 19 when she was...
DA drops plans to seek death penalty in Pa. movie theater shooting
YORK, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped plans to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a man and wounding a woman when he opened fire inside a movie theater in Pennsylvania almost three years ago.Anu-Malik Johnson, 23, is charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and related offenses in the December 2019 shooting of 22-year-old Andre White Jr. at Regal Cinemas 13 in West Manchester Township.York County prosecutors told the court they planned to pursue capital punishment if he was convicted of first-degree murder. Two years ago, a judge declined to bar them...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man indicted for armed Sheetz robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after an armed robbery at a Dauphin County Sheetz. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Kyle Jaden Morales, 20, was indicted on October 12 on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
abc27.com
Man stabbed in Lancaster County, police seeking witnesses
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was stabbed in the back multiple times in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to a police statement, Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the 1200 block of Union Street in Lancaster at 10:33 a.m. on Oct. 18 for a reported stabbing. Police arrived at the scene and said they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times in his back.
local21news.com
Adult male found dead with gunshot wound in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg Police responded to a call reporting a deceased male at Hall Manor Housing Community around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to police, a dead body was found in the wooded area between Hall Manor and Park Apartment Housing Communities. During their investigation, police discovered the man had suffered a gun shot wound.
Male homicide victim found in woods near Harrisburg housing complex
A man whose body was found near Hall Manor Thursday morning was fatally shot, authorities said. District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed the man’s body was found around 8:35 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area between the Harrisburg Park Apartments and Hall Manor. The man had been dead for an...
FBI helping local authorities investigate string of threats made to Coatesville school
For the second time in as many weeks, a series of online threats disrupted classes for students in the Coatesville Area School District. The FBI is now helping local police investigate.
Third assault suspect charged for Harrisburg warehouse shooting
Harrisburg police on Monday announced a third man has been charged in connection to a September shooting at a pop-up warehouse party. Dayfel Carvajal-Ferreras was charged and arrested Friday with aggravated assault, police said. The charges stem from a shooting around 5 a.m. Sept. 25 that injured four people on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
17-year-old student charged with making terroristic threats to Coatesville school
A 17-year-old student has been charged with making terroristic threats to Coatesville Area Senior High School after the school and others in the district were locked down or evacuated multiple times this month.
