Ellis County, TX

Road Rage Drives Creation of New Unit

Road rage incidents in Dallas have led the Dallas Police Department to implement new measures to drive the number of cases down. Dallas PD has announced that it will deploy a Strategic Targeting Against Road Rage unit sometime in October for the purpose of more effectively addressing the situation. Road...
DALLAS, TX
Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers

DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
DALLAS, TX
Vigil, visitation, and funeral schedule for Carrollton officer killed in crash

CARROLLTON, Texas — Police released Thursday the details for the vigil, visitation and funeral for the Carrollton police officer killed in a crash earlier this week. Carrollton police officer Steven Nothem II and another driver were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday, and now police announced services for Nothem will begin Sunday, Oct. 23.
CARROLLTON, TX
Old East Dallas Gunfire Leaves One Dead

A shooting incident at Old East Dallas left one person dead and another injured, according to the Dallas Police Department. Officers were called to the 600 block of Graham Avenue at about 9:50 p.m. on October 15, following reports of a shooting incident that left two people injured. One of the victims was identified as 19-year-old Marco Alonso, while no name was provided for the other — reportedly a 20-year-old man.
DALLAS, TX
Rockwall police request help identifying theft suspect

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 20, 2022) Detectives with the Rockwall Police Department are requesting your help to identify a suspect who committed a theft of a wallet from a local gym and used the victim’s credit cards without consent. Suspect vehicle is possibly a white sedan. Rockwall County Crime Stoppers...
ROCKWALL, TX
North Texas police officer killed in the line of duty

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) - A Carrollton police officer has died after getting struck by a car Tuesday night. Just before 10:30 p.m. Oct. 18, officer Steve Nothem was backing up another officer on a DWI investigation in the westbound lanes of 1905 E. President George Bush Turnpike when he was hit by a passing driver, the department stated.
CARROLLTON, TX
Man indicted for alleged Dallas hate crime shooting in 2015

DALLAS — A federal jury has indicted a man with federal hate crime charges, accusing him of killing one man and injuring four others at a Dallas mechanic shop in 2015. The indictment alleges that 37-year-old Anthony Paz Torres shot at employees and customers at Omar's Wheels and Tires, a Muslim-owned business, on Christmas Eve 2015.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth police monitor leaving her position

FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth announced Tuesday the city's inaugural police monitor would be leaving her position in late November. Kim Neal, the director of the city's Office of the Police Oversight Monitor, will be leaving to set up a similar program in Virginia, the city stated.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas, TX
