dallasexpress.com
Road Rage Drives Creation of New Unit
Road rage incidents in Dallas have led the Dallas Police Department to implement new measures to drive the number of cases down. Dallas PD has announced that it will deploy a Strategic Targeting Against Road Rage unit sometime in October for the purpose of more effectively addressing the situation. Road...
North Texas teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with minor at previous district, officials say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A teacher in the Richardson school district was arrested last week on a charge of an inappropriate relationship with a minor, district officials confirmed to WFAA. Richardson school officials said art teacher Jason Delezen was arrested by Texarkana police for an incident related to his time...
She doubles as an officer and a counselor. Dallas officer works to help other officers cope with trauma.
DALLAS — After the bullets fly and the crime scenes are cleared, there is the aftermath to deal with. “Once everything is over and you come home and you sit down and you’re at home with your family or yourself, here comes the mind. Here are the thoughts and the what-ifs,” said D.D. Mathis-Thornton.
'Either slow down or move over' | Royse City officer struck last year turns to advocacy
ROYSE CITY, Texas — Officer Michael Baley of Royse City Police just returned to his job in January of 2022. He came back after undergoing physical therapy for seven months after being struck by a vehicle while on the job. WFAA reached out to Baley after yet another officer, Steve Nothem of Carrollton police, was struck by a passing vehicle.
Ex-Dallas ISD teacher's aide arrested for allegedly slamming elementary student with autism to ground
DALLAS, Texas — A former teacher's aide for the Dallas Independent School District was arrested and booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Police allege she slammed a special-education elementary student to the ground in late September. Deborah Thompson, 54, was charged with one count of injury to a child with...
Former Keller officer pleads guilty to official oppression for pepper spraying father who was filming son's arrest
KELLER, Texas — A North Texas police officer has pleaded guilty to official oppression over the pepper-spraying and arrest of a man who was filming his son's interactions with police, officials announced. Blake Shimanek, a former Keller police sergeant, pleaded guilty Thursday in the incident, which happened in August...
MedStar 911 dispatch, patient care reporting systems disrupted after cyberattack, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — MedStar’s 911 computer-aided dispatch and patient care reporting systems were affected in a cyberattack Thursday, officials say. MedStar spokesperson Matt Zavadsky says systems are currently being “diligently scrubbed and methodically being placed back online,” after the attack on the computer network was detected this morning.
Man indicted for intoxicated manslaughter in death of Smith County deputy
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Grand Prairie man was indicted on Oct. 13 for intoxicated manslaughter in the death of a Smith County deputy. Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was killed in July after the back of the patrol unit was rear-ended by a 2017 Mercedes on Highway 155 near CR 1237 at a moderate speed […]
Carrollton police officer killed in crash with passing vehicle is identified
CARROLLTON, Texas — A Carrollton police officer and another driver were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night, officials said. The officer, who was identified by police as Steve Nothem, was in his squad car, assisting a drunk-driving investigation, when it was hit by a passing driver's vehicle, police said.
Man knifed in Fort Worth drug deal, two others are being questioned
Three men are being treated for wounds apparently suffered in a knife fight during a Fort Worth drug deal Wednesday. Police heard about this from a 911 caller who was approached by a man saying he’d been knifed in the back.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers
DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
Suspect injured after exchange of gunfire with Garland officers, police say
GARLAND, Texas — A suspect was injured Thursday afternoon after an exchange of gunfire with Garland officers, according to police. Police said that the incident began when Garland officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Echo Drive around 1 p.m. in regards to a man on property who wasn't supposed to be there.
Vigil, visitation, and funeral schedule for Carrollton officer killed in crash
CARROLLTON, Texas — Police released Thursday the details for the vigil, visitation and funeral for the Carrollton police officer killed in a crash earlier this week. Carrollton police officer Steven Nothem II and another driver were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday, and now police announced services for Nothem will begin Sunday, Oct. 23.
dallasexpress.com
Old East Dallas Gunfire Leaves One Dead
A shooting incident at Old East Dallas left one person dead and another injured, according to the Dallas Police Department. Officers were called to the 600 block of Graham Avenue at about 9:50 p.m. on October 15, following reports of a shooting incident that left two people injured. One of the victims was identified as 19-year-old Marco Alonso, while no name was provided for the other — reportedly a 20-year-old man.
WFAA
Honoring their own: Carrollton, Texas police salute fallen officer
A Carrollton police officer, whose name has not been released, was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night. This is how his fellow officers honored him.
Rockwall police request help identifying theft suspect
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 20, 2022) Detectives with the Rockwall Police Department are requesting your help to identify a suspect who committed a theft of a wallet from a local gym and used the victim’s credit cards without consent. Suspect vehicle is possibly a white sedan. Rockwall County Crime Stoppers...
KWTX
North Texas police officer killed in the line of duty
CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) - A Carrollton police officer has died after getting struck by a car Tuesday night. Just before 10:30 p.m. Oct. 18, officer Steve Nothem was backing up another officer on a DWI investigation in the westbound lanes of 1905 E. President George Bush Turnpike when he was hit by a passing driver, the department stated.
'He wanted to matter' | Father of late Carrollton police officer says his son was U.S. Marine, 'defender of the underdog'
CARROLLTON, Texas — A Carrollton police officer and another driver were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday, and now we're learning more about the officer from his family. Police identified the officer as Steve Nothem II, who was assisting a drunk-driving investigation when...
Man indicted for alleged Dallas hate crime shooting in 2015
DALLAS — A federal jury has indicted a man with federal hate crime charges, accusing him of killing one man and injuring four others at a Dallas mechanic shop in 2015. The indictment alleges that 37-year-old Anthony Paz Torres shot at employees and customers at Omar's Wheels and Tires, a Muslim-owned business, on Christmas Eve 2015.
Fort Worth police monitor leaving her position
FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth announced Tuesday the city's inaugural police monitor would be leaving her position in late November. Kim Neal, the director of the city's Office of the Police Oversight Monitor, will be leaving to set up a similar program in Virginia, the city stated.
WFAA
