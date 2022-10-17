Read full article on original website
666die
3d ago
South Bend better step up or this women will be killed by this man..where are these so called leaders to change things..sounds like it's a little mental to me....
7
PruVal
3d ago
wow!! haven't seen him in a year and now it's like she invited the devil in! I can't imagine the fear these women live in!!
3
Related
Man taken to hospital after St. Joseph Co. hit-and-run
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in St. Joseph County early Thursday morning.
abc57.com
St. Joseph County deputies searching for vehicle involved in hit and run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run Thursday morning that left a White Pigeon man with life-threatening injuries. At 5:35 a.m. Thursday morning, deputies were called to U.S. 12, near Riverside Drive, for an injured...
Cold case: Man charged in decades-old rape, brutal murder of 69-year-old Gary woman
Gloria Hansell was found strangled in her home in 1994.
Woman killed in head-on crash on U.S. 131 in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A 39-year-old Three Rivers woman was killed Wednesday, Oct. 19, in a head-on crash on U.S. 131 at Dickinson Road. The victim’s name has not been released. A witness pulled the other driver out of his burning pickup truck, state police said. The...
abc57.com
Driver charged after allegedly fleeing traffic stop, injuring officer
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was charged with battery on an officer and resisting arrest after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop because he feared for his safety, according to court documents. On October 7, a St. Joseph County Police officer saw a vehicle with an expired license plate...
fox32chicago.com
Man indicted for ‘straw purchasing’ 27 guns in Indiana for Chicago resident
CHICAGO - A man is facing federal charges for allegedly buying 27 guns in Indiana on behalf of a Chicago resident. From 2016 to 2019, 27-year-old Ricardo Larrea purchased 26 handguns and one shotgun for the Chicago resident, who identified which firearms he wanted an allegedly paid Larrea to buy them, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
Michigan State Police investigating after woman found dead on I-94
Michigan State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores on Friday morning.
WLFI.com
No pardons for marijuana crimes in Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Earlier this month President Biden announced he was pardoning over 6,000 people convicted of federal possession of marijuana charges. The President also urged governors to follow suit and do the same on the state level. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he is not willing...
abc57.com
Pumpkins on Parade returns to St. Joseph October 21-31
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - The annual Pumpkins on Parade event returns to St. Joseph October 21 through 31. A number of St. Joseph businesses are participating this year. Residents and visitors can check out each of the pumpkins and vote for their favorite online. Voting opens at 10 a.m. on...
fox2detroit.com
“This can't be right!” Man wins $1M in Michigan Powerball drawing
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Every Friday, Mark Brooks makes a stop to pick up two Powerball tickets. It's a routine - make a stop, get two tickets, check if they won, and repeat next week if necessary. It's no longer necessary. Brooks, of Otsego, stopped in to pick up...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Road to Restoration driver’s license clinic stops in Benton Harbor
(Benton Harbor, MI) – Today, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) and Michigan Department of Attorney General brought the latest Road to Restoration free driver’s license clinic to Benton Harbor, helping area residents in restoring their driving privileges. “As we’ve traveled the state this year providing help to...
WILX-TV
Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From tens of thousands of entries from around the world, Michigan native, Kimberly S. will receive up to $100,000 to make her design, Tire House, come to life. 100 aspiring designers, architects, DIYers, and makers hailing from more than 20 countries/regions have been chosen to bring...
WNDU
Tensions high at St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tensions ran high at the weekly St. Joseph County Board of Commissioner’s meeting, peaking at the end during the public comments section. “I knew men who were killed believing in democracy for this country,” remarked Mario Sims, a veteran and South Bend resident.
abc57.com
Faith leaders asking state to implement mental health care crisis plan
INDIANAPOLIS -- Faith in Indiana leaders from all across the state including St Joseph County say they want their message to be heard by state legislators on Friday at the Mental Health Summit in Indianapolis. They believe comprehensive mental health crisis care will saves in the future. Faith leaders gathered...
abc57.com
Lane reductions on I-94 near U.S. 421 beginning October 20
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A section of I-94 will be reduced to two lanes near U.S. 421 beginning Thursday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Both east- and westbound I-94 will be reduced to the east and west of U.S. 421. Crews will be working on this stretch...
WISH-TV
Doctors urge Hoosiers to mask up, wash hands to protect kids from RSV
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local pediatricians say preventive measures like those employed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will help prevent the spread of a respiratory illness that is particularly dangerous for young children and infants. Mask-wearing, handwashing, and staying home when sick will help limit the spread of...
WANE-TV
Over 1K I&M customers still without power
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
abc57.com
Corewell Health South hosts event focused on impacts of housing on health October 27
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Corewell Health South, formerly Spectrum Health Lakeland, will host a speaker series event focused on the connection between housing and health on October 27 at the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center. The free event, "Health, Housing and Healing" will be held online and in person from...
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
22 WSBT
First snowfall of season seen in spots
The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
