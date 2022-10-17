ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Comments / 12

666die
3d ago

South Bend better step up or this women will be killed by this man..where are these so called leaders to change things..sounds like it's a little mental to me....

Reply
7
PruVal
3d ago

wow!! haven't seen him in a year and now it's like she invited the devil in! I can't imagine the fear these women live in!!

Reply
3
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man indicted for ‘straw purchasing’ 27 guns in Indiana for Chicago resident

CHICAGO - A man is facing federal charges for allegedly buying 27 guns in Indiana on behalf of a Chicago resident. From 2016 to 2019, 27-year-old Ricardo Larrea purchased 26 handguns and one shotgun for the Chicago resident, who identified which firearms he wanted an allegedly paid Larrea to buy them, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
CHICAGO, IL
WLFI.com

No pardons for marijuana crimes in Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Earlier this month President Biden announced he was pardoning over 6,000 people convicted of federal possession of marijuana charges. The President also urged governors to follow suit and do the same on the state level. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he is not willing...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Pumpkins on Parade returns to St. Joseph October 21-31

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - The annual Pumpkins on Parade event returns to St. Joseph October 21 through 31. A number of St. Joseph businesses are participating this year. Residents and visitors can check out each of the pumpkins and vote for their favorite online. Voting opens at 10 a.m. on...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Road to Restoration driver’s license clinic stops in Benton Harbor

(Benton Harbor, MI) – Today, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) and Michigan Department of Attorney General brought the latest Road to Restoration free driver’s license clinic to Benton Harbor, helping area residents in restoring their driving privileges. “As we’ve traveled the state this year providing help to...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From tens of thousands of entries from around the world, Michigan native, Kimberly S. will receive up to $100,000 to make her design, Tire House, come to life. 100 aspiring designers, architects, DIYers, and makers hailing from more than 20 countries/regions have been chosen to bring...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Tensions high at St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tensions ran high at the weekly St. Joseph County Board of Commissioner’s meeting, peaking at the end during the public comments section. “I knew men who were killed believing in democracy for this country,” remarked Mario Sims, a veteran and South Bend resident.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Faith leaders asking state to implement mental health care crisis plan

INDIANAPOLIS -- Faith in Indiana leaders from all across the state including St Joseph County say they want their message to be heard by state legislators on Friday at the Mental Health Summit in Indianapolis. They believe comprehensive mental health crisis care will saves in the future. Faith leaders gathered...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc57.com

Lane reductions on I-94 near U.S. 421 beginning October 20

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A section of I-94 will be reduced to two lanes near U.S. 421 beginning Thursday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Both east- and westbound I-94 will be reduced to the east and west of U.S. 421. Crews will be working on this stretch...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Doctors urge Hoosiers to mask up, wash hands to protect kids from RSV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local pediatricians say preventive measures like those employed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will help prevent the spread of a respiratory illness that is particularly dangerous for young children and infants. Mask-wearing, handwashing, and staying home when sick will help limit the spread of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Over 1K I&M customers still without power

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

First snowfall of season seen in spots

The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy