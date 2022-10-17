Forget the brooms. A coven of witches and warlocks traded their brooms for paddles to celebrate a spellbinding Halloween on the water in Upstate New York. For the past four years, a group of people has dressed up as witches and warlocks for a day and filled Mirror Lake in Lake Placid, New York, with pointed hats. Shelley Reynolds actually came up with the idea after seeing something similar in Portland, Oregon.

LAKE PLACID, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO