Union: inmate attacks officer at Ogdensburg prison
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association says it happened in a prison dorm last Thursday. The union says the officer was counseling the inmate when the inmate lunged over a podium, knocked the officer down and hit him multiple times in the head and body before he could be subdued.
Ogdensburg fire chief makes case for more firefighters; city manager disagrees
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s city manager says as many as 20 jobs could be cut in the 2023 budget. Stephen Jellie asked the city council to start budget talks early this year as the city faces a $3.5 million budget deficit. Councillors were briefed on the fire...
Former Dunkin’ manager investigated by 4 other agencies, police say
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - More criminal charges could be filed against a 33-year-old Gouverneur man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer. William White, the former regional manager of Dunkin’, allegedly stole $24,303.41 from the Gouverneur restaurant. According to village police, White is being investigated by...
Stefanik, sheriff address 2A rally in Gouverneur
Rep. Elise Stefanik and St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe addressed a crowd of over 125 people at a “Save Our Second Amendment Rally” on Oct. 15 in Gouverneur. Multiple state and local officials spoke during the event, voicing support for gun ownership and the repeal of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act and SAFE Act. See story here.
Ogdensburg police charge man with first-degree rape
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A 43-year-old Rensselaer Falls man is accused of raping a person who was physically helpless. Ogdensburg police arrested Michael Hooper on a felony count of first-degree rape on October 13. According to court documents, Hooper is accused of having sex with a person who was...
Tupper Lake man arrested on 51 weapon charges
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Tupper Lake man was arrested Tuesday on illegal weapon possession charges, according to New York State Police. Police say that 40-year-old Marc E. Counter of Tupper Lake was initially arrested on October 18 for alleged unlawful possession of a pistol. New York State Police say that a joint investigation with Tupper Lake Police resulted in the seizure of two additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, two illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.
Tupper Lake man charged with illegal gun stash
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Tupper Lake man faces a slew of weapons-related charges after police say they seized an illegal gun stash. The New York State Police Tuesday arrested Marc Counter, 40, after they say he was found to be unlawfully in possession of a pistol. After further investigation with the help of local police, officers ended up seizing two more pistols, 31 long guns, two assault weapons, a silencer, and several high-capacity magazines.
Malone woman arrested after investigation into Walmart theft
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Malone woman was arrested on October 17 in regards to a petit larceny complaint at the Walmart on State Route 11 in Malone, according to New York State Police. Police say 30-year-old Shantele M. Wilcox of Malone allegedly stole $394.97 worth of merchandise. Wilcox...
Job cuts back in Ogdensburg spending plan
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - After first saying there would be no job cuts in his initial budget proposal, Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie is now saying 15 to 20 jobs could be slashed. Jellie doing no job cuts would cause the city to have a $3.5 million deficit and...
Dunkin’ manager allegedly stole $24K from restaurant
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from the village’s Dunkin’ restaurant while he was a regional manager. Village police charged 33-year-old William White with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records. According to police, White made multiple unlawful...
NYSP: Dexter man found dead in vehicle in Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Dexter man was found dead in a vehicle in Tupper Lake on October 16, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police responded to the scene where a black 2009 GMC Sierra truck was on fire in a field off of McCarthy Street in the Village of Tupper Lake.
Meet Mr. and Mrs. Marbone, the future of the Adirondack Park
You’ll notice a new byline in this week’s issue of the Lake Placid News. And before you ask: No, we didn’t hire a new staff writer at our sister newspaper, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise. It’s just that Aaron Cerbone is a new man. He’s now Aaron Marbone.
$500 million liquid hydrogen facility will bring new jobs to Massena
Air Products, a company that makes industrial gases and chemicals, has announced plans to open a new liquid hydrogen manufacturing facility in Massena. The facility will require an investment of about $500 million. Patrick Kelly, CEO of the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency, said the project reaffirms Massena's status...
Witches on the Water Celebrate Spellbinding Halloween in Upstate New York
Forget the brooms. A coven of witches and warlocks traded their brooms for paddles to celebrate a spellbinding Halloween on the water in Upstate New York. For the past four years, a group of people has dressed up as witches and warlocks for a day and filled Mirror Lake in Lake Placid, New York, with pointed hats. Shelley Reynolds actually came up with the idea after seeing something similar in Portland, Oregon.
Mayor sells historic Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn
LAKE PLACID — Art Devlin’s Olympic Motor Inn, a Lake Placid staple for nearly 70 years, has officially changed hands. Though the hotel’s ownership no longer bears the Devlin name, the new owners say they plan to carry on the hotel’s family legacy. Mayor Art Devlin...
NY police investigating after man found dead in burning truck
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his burning pickup truck in Northern New York. It happened Sunday around 1 p.m. off McCarthy Street in the village of Tupper Lake. New York State Police say Ross Goodenough, 72, of Dexter, was found...
Police investigating body found inside burned pickup truck in Village of Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — New York State Police and Tupper Lake Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned out truck on Sunday in the Village of Tupper Lake. On Sunday at 1 p.m., police responded to a vehicle fire in a field off McCarthy Street and found a black 2009 GMC Sierra pickup truck engulfed in flames. The body of a man was located inside the vehicle.
Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Sheriff’s deputies in Clinton County are looking for a driver who hit and injured a bicyclist in Beekmantown and then took off. It happened Sunday around 1 p.m. on Route 22. Investigators say a 52-year-old man on a bike was hit from behind by a...
Destination: Tupper Lake
A northbound passenger train out of Utica rolled into Tupper Lake for the first time in 57 years Sunday, enchanting rail buffs and sightseers, and tantalizing merchants with thoughts of what an extra 200 tourists regularly delivered to their doors could mean for the local economy. Richard Palmer was a...
Upstate Gem Named New York’s Coolest Small Town
One of our favorite Upstate New York destinations is getting some national love. When you think "coolest New York smalltown" there are probably some usual suspects that come to mind. Saratoga Springs. For us here in the Capital Region, the Spa city would always be our first pick. From the...
