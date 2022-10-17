ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Rusty
3d ago

Sad, but true. I was burned in a gasoline fire in the mid 70's, my burns were second and third degree, it's something I try every day to forget because it was the most painful thing I've ever suffered...I pray all will recover to the best of their abilities!

WBAY Green Bay

Career EXCELerate Wisconsin

An emergency medicine physician treated patients in tents in hurricane-stricken North Port. SMALL TOWNS: Kaukauna: Classmates rekindle friendship after 75 years. These Kaukauna buddies lost touch after they left school and went into the military. Collaboration helps students build long-term career skills. Updated: 9 hours ago. It's a partnership with...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Small Towns: Classmates rekindle friendship after 75 years

It's a partnership with Goodwill, Rawhide Youth Services and Fox Valley Technical College. Police respond to swatting hoax at Green Bay East High School. Green Bay was one of many schools across the country targeted by the 911 hoax. Local schools targeted in nationwide "swatting" hoax. Updated: 4 hours ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Parents hope bonfire explosion victim is home by Thanksgiving

Police respond to swatting hoax at Green Bay East High School. Green Bay was one of many schools across the country targeted by the 911 hoax. Local schools targeted in nationwide "swatting" hoax. Updated: 4 hours ago. Green Bay police say the call was linked to an app and an...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement

MADISON, Wis. — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn't outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges, including six homicide counts, in the Nov. 21 tragedy in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Investigators maintain he drove into the parade route after fleeing a domestic disturbance with his ex-girlfriend, though police were not pursuing him at the time.Brooks took the unusual step...
WAUKESHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pierce electric fire truck named “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - An electric pumper built in Appleton by Pierce Manufacturing is 2022′s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”. The Pierce Volterra zero-emissions pumper was awarded that title by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group during a state business convention in Madison Wednesday. “Pierce has...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Oshkosh Area Humane Society overcrowded with kittens and cats

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A growing national crisis is hitting close to home. The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is over capacity for cats and is desperately seeking adoptive or foster homes. Last week alone, the shelter took in 55 cats, including 18 from a single residence. Nationally, shelter overcrowding is...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Conditions “stable and improving” at Menominee plant fire scene

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Conditions are stable and improving at the site of a massive industrial fire in Menominee, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA says firefighters continue to work on putting out the smoldering hot spots in burned out areas of a warehouse at the scene of Resolute Forest Products. Crews have been on scene since the fire broke out on Oct. 6.
MENOMINEE, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
BELOIT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Health information of up to 3 million Advocate Aurora Health patients exposed

CHICAGO (AP) - The personal health information of up to 3 million patients in Illinois and Wisconsin may have been exposed to outside companies through tracking technology used on a large hospital system’s electronic health records website. Advocate Aurora Health, which operates 27 hospitals, said in a statement Thursday...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters

Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Schools targeted by active-shooter hoax Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schools across Northeast Wisconsin, in the state and across the country, were subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday, resulting in responses from police and fire agencies. Green Bay police and fire departments and EMS and Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to East High...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WFRV Local 5

Deputies interview those who witnessed Pulaski area bonfire explosion

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheriff deputies say Wednesday was a significant day as they continue to piece together the events that led to a bonfire explosion over the weekend. At the Pulaski police department on Wednesday, sheriff deputies interviewed people that were there when the bonfire exploded at a late-night party over the weekend […]
PULASKI, WI

