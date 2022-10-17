FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Comets host South Stanly; Colts host Forest Hills; Bulldogs travel to Mount Pleasant

Read full article on original website
Who are the UNC System’s highest-paid coaches?
CHARLOTTE — With college football underway and college basketball season tipping off in November, it’s time for CBJ’s yearly look at the salaries paid to coaches in the UNC System. It’s important to note that only what the university pays them is included. The total compensation for...
Stanly News & Press
STANLY MAGAZINE: Albemarle throwing range has been hitting the mark
Stanly native Michael Smith is an avid axe-thrower with about a decade of experience. He has thrown competitively all across the country, especially at venues utilizing tomahawks, his preferred weapon. While axe-throwing has been a national trend over the years, the closest locations for people in Stanly County had been...
Battle over North Carolina School mascot name continues
"Gaston County school board has refused to meet with us," says Rebecca LaClaire, with Metrolina Native American Association. "With parents, with tribal leaders, with students. So, we're here again just to let them know we're not going to stop."
Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only
CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
Lincoln County gravedigger wins Cash 5 jackpot after buying three tickets for Dale Earnhardt
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County man bought three $1 Cash 5 tickets in a tribute to Dale Earnhardt and is now $235,000 richer. Luther Dowdy, a NASCAR fan, won the prize of exactly $235,001 in Monday’s drawing. “It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash...
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
WCNC
Stephanie Mills, Bernard Edwards and more inducted into the NC Music Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame Music induction is tomorrow October 20th, 2022. Here to talk about this year’s inductees is Ken Knox from the famous Chairman of the Board and Deborah Mcfadden from Nc music Hall of fame and Kevin Carter, musician and music director for the event.
Stanly News & Press
School board approves the naming of Albemarle High’s home concession stand
During a special called meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Stanly County Board of Education approved a proposal to name the home concession stand at Albemarle High School after Susan S. Harwood. In a letter sent a few weeks ago from Albemarle Booster Club President Jacob Waldrip to Beverly Pennington, SCS’s director...
Charlotte Knights bringing ice skating and snow tubing to Truist Field
CHARLOTTE — Truist Field is turning into a winter wonderland for the holiday season, and it’s your chance to try ice skating or snow tubing next to Charlotte’s Uptown skyline. The Light the Knights Festival is shaping up to be a pretty chill time. The Charlotte Knights...
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale
Dairy Queen is an old American fast food chain that was started back on June 22, 1940. Seven years later, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina was started on Wilkinson Boulevard in the western portion of Charlotte. Now, a real estate listing is showing that the property is now for sale and this particular Dairy Queen property can be bought by anyone with enough money who is interested in starting a store at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. The listing says you will be able to get half of an acre of property that is currently offered at one million four hundred thousand dollars. CBS17 talks about this particular Dairy Queen being up for sale because it is such a long part of the history of the city of Charlotte, NC. This basically means this restaurant has been around for seventy-five years as of the time of this writing. When this restaurant came to Charlotte, NC, the Second World War had just ended and the Soviet Union was still around as a nation.
Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
country1037fm.com
Oldest Ice Cream Store In North Carolina Is For Sale
According to WSOC-TV, a landmark Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop in west Charlotte was built in 1947. It’s the oldest franchise of the ice cream chain in North Carolina and the third oldest in the southeast. The store is at 2732 Wilkinson...
wccbcharlotte.com
Freeze Watches and Warnings Issued Ahead of Cold Blast
Freeze watches and warnings will go into effect across the region. A cold front will cross the area today, with drier and colder air invading the region this evening. A closed low over the Great Lakes will transport freezing temperatures first into the mountains Monday night. A Freeze Warning goes into effect for Avery, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties from midnight until noon Tuesday. Temps will fall into the mid-30s across the foothills with the low 40s further south. An ongoing northwesterly breeze will make it difficult for frost to form Monday night.
Stanly News & Press
After months of preparation, Armadillo Axe Throwing opens in downtown Albemarle
Recognizing a growing national trend, a new family-owned axe throwing venue recently opened in downtown Albemarle. Armadillo Axe Throwing, which will be at the former site of 4 Rivers Consignment shop at 124 W. Main St., had its soft opening a few weeks ago. The business is accepting limited bookings...
Third detection of CWD confirmed in North Carolina deer herd
RALEIGH — A third deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reported the deer was hunter-harvested in Surry County this archery season approximately 10 miles from the two previous positive detections in Yadkin County. The Wildlife Commission’s Wildlife...
Residential development spanning 126 acres near Lake Norman gains approval
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A group has secured a key approval for a large proposed project near Lake Norman. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a planned development district request from NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC for a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115. The entity that sought approval is affiliated with Land South, an asset management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Man seriously injured in Monroe trench collapse
MONROE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured Thursday when a trench at a construction site collapsed in Monroe. By 5 p.m., rescue crews had freed the man, who was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of his serious injuries. Emergency personnel in Union County spent two hours rescuing...
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Cities Rise In “Rattiest Cities” Rankings
This is one list you don’t want to be near the top of. And luckily for North Carolina, we aren’t, the newest “rattiest cities” list by Orkin was released and both Charlotte and Raleigh are fairly low in the rankings. Both cities did rise a few spots, however, from where they ranked last year. I’ve personally never seen a rat in either city, in fact, the only time I truly remember seeing one on the street was in Boston. It’s number 13 on this list. I’m heading soon to New York City where there’s also a good chance I’ll encounter rodents. I always say, I don’t like animals I’m not expecting to see. And I’m never expecting to see a rat.
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
What you need to know as first area frost event expected Tuesday night
CHARLOTTE — The area’s first frost event is expected a little early this season. After a warm summer, the season’s first cold temperatures are moving in early this week. Monday will hit the 80′s until temperatures plunge Tuesday. The first frost event of the season is...
