Hillsborough sheriff’s office employee arrested for DUI, wrong-way driving, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A civilian employee with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has been suspended without pay after being arrested on a DUI charge, according to officials.

An arrest report filed by the Treasure Island Police Department said Mona Rodriguez, 48, of Gibsonton was seen driving in the wrong direction on a one-way road Saturday evening.

Treasure Island police said the woman had bloodshot eyes and had unsteady balance once she was pulled over.

During her encounter with police, Rodriguez said she had been drinking, the report said. After blowing into a breathalyzer, the HCSO employee was found to have a BrAC level of 0.12.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Rodriguez worked for them as a civilian process server.

Sheriff Chad Chronister condemned the act of driving under the influence in a statement to the media.

“It is never acceptable to drive under the influence,” Chronister said. “There are several ride services and alternative options available to get home safely; driving under the influence should never be an option.”

An internal investigation by the HCSO is in progress.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.