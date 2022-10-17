Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
State police nab armed robbery suspect from South Carolina
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A South Carolina man wanted for armed robbery was taken into custody in Jefferson County Thursday. State police responded to 31090 State Route 3 in the town of Rutland after learning that a fugitive from justice was there. Police took 22-year-old Shamoray R....
wwnytv.com
Sheriff: Father, son shoot at innocent woman while looking for nonexistent burglar
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida sheriff says a father and son are facing attempted murder charges after shooting at an innocent woman while searching for a person they thought wanted to burgle their home. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described the incident as “really, really stupid” in...
wwnytv.com
State transportation department looking to hire new workers
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The New York State Department of Transportation wants to reinforce the ranks so it can fight ice and snow this winter. The state is looking to hire dozens of new workers. Region 7 Director Kenneth Bibbins says this is an ideal time to...
wwnytv.com
Bogged down: Harvesting cranberries in St. Lawrence County
BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - It starts in the sand. A team of cranberry farmers grow the goods on shallow vines and by the end of September, it’s time to grab the wading boots. “We flood the bogs about three inches above the vines, and then we take...
wwnytv.com
Amber Alert canceled in Colorado; baby girl found safe
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was cancelled in Colorado on Tuesday for a 10-month-old girl after she was found safe. Police in Aurora said A’myah Gordon has been found and detectives are determining whether to file charges. KKTV reported A’myah was believed to be traveling with...
wwnytv.com
Mom’s prank to scare toddler twins backfires when they befriend skeleton instead
WESTON, Conn. (Gray News) – A mom in Connecticut tried to scare her twin toddlers with a prop skeleton, but they made a new friend instead. A video posted on Instagram by mom Cami Boehme shows her twins Ivy and Jack encountering the skeleton dressed in black and gray rags.
wwnytv.com
VIDEO: Students show off their rides on ‘Drive your Tractor to School Day’
WITTENBERG, Wis. (Gray News) - Have you ever driven a tractor? How about taking one to school legally?. Dozens of high school students in Wisconsin got a chance to drive their tractors to school on Thursday. The Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District shared a video of the impressive lineup of tractors as...
wwnytv.com
2-year-old dies from E. coli infection traced back to petting zoo goats, health department says
EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A 2-year-old child died after contracting E. coli that was traced back to a petting zoo, according to a report from the Tennessee Department of Health. Officials with the TDH said the child’s older brother attended summer camp at Lucky Ladd Farms in June...
wwnytv.com
Tractor-trailer overturns in Lewis County
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in Lewis County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned. Dispatchers said it happened on Route 26 in the town of West Turin shortly before 2 p.m. One lane was temporarily closed so crews could upright the tractor-trailer. Dispatchers...
wwnytv.com
Lyme seeded 2nd heading into sectionals
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - The boys’ Section III soccer playoffs begin Wednesday. Among the Frontier League teams in action is Lyme. Lyme is the second seed in Section III Class D. The 13-2-1 Lakers have been impressive all season long. The Lakers are a cohesive unit. That togetherness...
Comments / 0