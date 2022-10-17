ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

State police nab armed robbery suspect from South Carolina

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A South Carolina man wanted for armed robbery was taken into custody in Jefferson County Thursday. State police responded to 31090 State Route 3 in the town of Rutland after learning that a fugitive from justice was there. Police took 22-year-old Shamoray R....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
State transportation department looking to hire new workers

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The New York State Department of Transportation wants to reinforce the ranks so it can fight ice and snow this winter. The state is looking to hire dozens of new workers. Region 7 Director Kenneth Bibbins says this is an ideal time to...
Amber Alert canceled in Colorado; baby girl found safe

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was cancelled in Colorado on Tuesday for a 10-month-old girl after she was found safe. Police in Aurora said A’myah Gordon has been found and detectives are determining whether to file charges. KKTV reported A’myah was believed to be traveling with...
COLORADO STATE
Tractor-trailer overturns in Lewis County

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in Lewis County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned. Dispatchers said it happened on Route 26 in the town of West Turin shortly before 2 p.m. One lane was temporarily closed so crews could upright the tractor-trailer. Dispatchers...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Lyme seeded 2nd heading into sectionals

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - The boys’ Section III soccer playoffs begin Wednesday. Among the Frontier League teams in action is Lyme. Lyme is the second seed in Section III Class D. The 13-2-1 Lakers have been impressive all season long. The Lakers are a cohesive unit. That togetherness...
NEW YORK STATE

